DuBOIS — The Hound staged an improbable late-game rally Wednesday night, but it went for naught as Sunny 106 used a 3-run top of the eighth to pull out a wild 12-9 extra-inning victory in Junior League softball action at Heindl Field.
Sunny took a 9-4 lead to the bottom of the seventh behind starter Morgan Pasternak, who had allowed just four hits to that point. However, The Hound got to the lefty in the seventh as it capitalized on some shallow defense in the outfield to hit three inside-the-park home runs in a five-run outburst that tied the game.
That huge inning came on the heels of The Hound turning a triple on defense in the top of the seventh after Sunny’s Brooke Scolese and Grace Reynolds had opened the inning with walks.
The Hound made a pitching change to start the eighth, pulling starter Melia Mitskavich in favor of Kali Franklin. The reliever quickly retired the leadoff hitter but then walked Ava Baronick and Pasternak. That brought Eva Bloom to the plate, and the cleanup hitter did just that, ripping a 3-run inside-the-park homer to left to put her team back on top 12-9.
Bloom, who added a double, finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Baronick also had a big evening at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored. Pasternak, who got the win in the circle, was 1-for-1 at the plate with three walks and four runs scored.
Holding a 12-9 lead, Pasternak started the bottom of the eighth in the circle but was pulled after walking Riley Mooney and Reese Lunger. Baronick came on in relief and quickly ended any thoughts of another Hound rally.
She struck out Tatelyn Jones, then got Tessa Shaffer to pop into a game-ending double play to earn the save.
It was all Sunny in the early going, as the visitors jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings.
Teegan Runyon lead of the game with a walk and raced around to score from there when Pasternak singled to center and the ball was bobbled in the outfield. Pasternak then scored to make it 2-0 when Bloom reached on an error.
Sunny added to that lead in the second when Jenna Cornelius blasted a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout by Reagan Perkins.
The Hound got that run back in the bottom of the second when Franklin hammered a leadoff inside-the-park home run into the right field corner. That proved to be the only real blemish against Pasternak through four innings, as she recorded seven strikeouts and allowed just the one hit through that stretch.
Sunny pushed its lead to 5-1 with two more runs in the third.
Runyon reached on a one-out error and promptly scored when Baronick tripled to right-center. She was thrown out at home trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park homer.
Pasternak kept the inning going with a two-out walk and scored from first on a Blloom double that saw her thrown out trying to stretch that hit into a triple to end the inning.
The Hound pulled closer in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs.
Mitskavich got things started with a one-out double and scored on a Franklin single to right. Franklin later scored on a wild pith with two outs to make it a 5-3 game.
Sunny answered right back with a four-run top of the sixth that featured RBI singles by Maggie Watt and Haley Reed. The Hound got one right back in the bottom half when Jordan McGranor drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Lunger.
That sent the game to the seventh with the Sunny leading 9-4 and set the stage for The Hound’s huge comeback after turning the triple play on defense in the top of the inning.
Kayley Risser jump-started the bottom of the seventh with a one-out inside-the-park homer to center. Mitskavich then did the same with two outs to make it 9-6.
Franklin kept the inning going with a single and wound up at third on an errant throw back into the infield. She then scored on a failed pickoff attempt by Pasternak on a throw back to the circle.
Layden Mooney then extended the inning with a walk before CeCe Blasdell hammered a 2-run inside-the-park homer to center to bring The Hound all the way back.
The comeback big fell short though, as Bloom’s 3-run homer in the eighth gave Sunny the victory.
Sunny is back in action Friday evening against Fairman’s, while The Hound and Sunny square off again next Wednesday.
SUNNY 106 12,
THE HOUND 9, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Sunny 212 004 03 — 12
Hound 010 021 50 — 9
Sunny 106—12
Teegan Runyon 3b 3200, Ava Baronick ss-p 3221, Morgan Pasternak p-ss 1410, Eva Bloom c 4124, Maggie Watt 1b 3111, Haley Reed 2b 4111, Jenna Cornelius lf-rf 4120, Reagan Perkins rf 3001, Brooke Scolese eh-lf 2000, Grace Reynolds cf-1b 1000, Maddie Connor eh-cf 3000. Totals: 31-12-9-8.
The Hound—9
Kayley Risser 3b 3111, Jessy Frank ss-c 3000, Melia Mitskavich p-ss 3221, Kali Franklin c-ss-p 3332, Layden Mooney 2b 2100, CeCe Blasdell cf 3112, Jordan McGranor 1b 0100, Morgan Arnold lf 3010, Riley Mooney rf-lf 2000, Reese Lunger eh-rf 2001, Tatelyn Jones eh 3000, Tessa Shaffer eh 2000, Raegan Paskowski eh-rf 2000. Totals; 31-9-8-7.
Errors: Sunny 3, Hound 6. LOB: Sunny 4, Hound 5. DP: Sunny 1, Hound 1. TP: Sunny 0, Hound 1. 2B: Baronick; Mitskavich. 3B: Baronick, Cornelius. HR: Bloom; Risser, Mitskavich, Franklin, Blasdell. SB: Baronick, Watt. HBP: Shaffer (by Pasternak).
Pitching
Sunny: Morgan Pasternak-7+ IP, 8 H, 9 R. 8 ER, 6 BB, 13 SO, 1 HB; Ava Baronick-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Hound: Melia Mitskavich-7 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO; Kali Franklin-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Franklin. Save: Baronick.