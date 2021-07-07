REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville got back to the .500 mark at 10-10 with a 16-3 win over the Lumberjacks in Reynoldsville Tuesday evening.
Shane Price and Devon Walker led Sykesville at the plate with each coming a triple away from the cycle while each also drove in four runs. Curvin Goheen also had a lengthy solo home run.
The Sykesville bats were alive from the top to the bottom of the order, with team racking up 17 overall hits with nine out of 10 players hitting safely.
The game ended on the 12-run mercy rule with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with Price’s home run.
Isaac Knarr got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing just four hits and three runs, two of which were earned. Knarr also struck out five and walked just two.
Tycen Roy took the loss for the Lumberjacks — who fell to 3-15 on the season — by allowing 10 runs in four innings on 13 hits.
Sykesville will finish its regular season on Thursday as they host Kuntz Motors in Reynoldsville. DuBois will also finish its regular season on Thursday, hosting Brookville in a double header at Showers Field.
SYKESVILLE 16,
DuBOIS LUMBERJACKS 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 11 — 3
Sykesville 301 66 — 16
DuBois Lumberjacks—3
Nate Tyler 2100, Gavin Kaschalk 3001, Alex Pasternak 2121, Dante Armanini 1000, Jordan Ell 2000, Tycen Roy 1000, Kameron Knisely 2000, Maddix Clark 2000, Jeremiah Mondi 2110, Leyton Hodge 2010. Totals: 20-3-4-2.
Sykesville—16
Brandon Sicheri 4221, Brandon Walker 2211, Devon Walker 3434, Jake Felix 4231, Shane Price 4134, Ryan Walker 2000, Curvin Goheen 3111, Tyler Herzing 3210, Ben Glasl 3010, Zach Spellen 3220. Totals: 31-16-17-12.
2B: D. Walker, Price. HR: D. Walker, Price, Goheen. SB: B. Walker. SF: B. Walker.
Pitching
DuBois: Tycen Roy-4 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Jeremiah Mondi-2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Sykesville: Isaac Knarr-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knarr. Losing pitcher: Roy.