REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators hit early and often Thursday in a 16-0, 3-inning rout of Kuntz Motors at the Reynoldsville Senior League Field.
The only thing that slowed down the Senators hitters was Mother Nature, as a heavy rain storm hit the Reynoldsville area just before game time, delaying the game by a half hour. The storm wasn’t as severe as the one that hit the DuBois area at the same time that produced large-size hail and toppled trees.
Once the game started, Sykesville got a strong outing from Dayne Bauman, who tossed a four-hit shutout in his season debut. He struck out two and walked none in his three innings of work.
Bauman was backed by an offense that pounded out 12 hits while scoring eight runs in both the first and second innings. Four Senators — Jared Baummer, Jude Lander, Brayden Fox and Zach Spellen — had two hits in the game. Spellen had four RBIs, while Lander and Fox each had one.
Adam Fox added a 3-run homer for Sykesville, while Tino Inzana had a 2-run double.
The win was the second in three games for the Senators (2-7).
“Everyone hit today, and we hit the ball hard, which is nice to see,” said Sykesville manager Paul Roman. “And, that was Bauman’s first game and he pitched well.
“Coming into the game, they had two wins and we only had one. So, they can’t be taken lightly. We hope we’re starting to find our stride a little bit.”
Bauman worked around a one-out single by Shane Sunderlin in the top of the first before his offense quickly got him the lead with its first 8-run outburst against Kuntz starter Hunter Hipps.
Sykesville quickly loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Baummer and Devon Walker and a walk by Adam Fox. Jake Felix then plated a run with a sacrifice fly before Brandin Anderson followed with a walk to reload the bases.
The wheels then came off for Hipps and his teammates.
Lander scored a run with his first single of the game, while Jordan Frano forced home another run with a walk. Brayden Fox followed with a RBI single before Inzana ripped a two-run double down the left field line. Spellen then punctuated the inning with a 2-run single to make it 8-0.
Hipps had a one-out single in the second, but Bauman promptly retired the next two batters.
Sykesville offense then put up another eight runs in the second against reliever Jeremiah Farley, who was hurt by a pair of errors that led to seven of those runs being unearned.
Farley retired the leadoff batter before Anderson blasted a home run to center on which Kuntz’s Chris Fegert ran head on into the outfield fence. Fegert left the game on his own power after being checked on.
Once play resumed, Sykesville continued its offensive onslaught. Lander and Brayden Fox recorded their second singles around a Frano fielder’s choice on which all runners were safe. Spellen delivered an infield single two batters later that plated a pair of runs as Sunderlin tried to make a diving stop up the middle.
Baummer followed with another infield single before Walker reached on an error that would have ended the inning, and also allowed two more runs to score to make it 13-0. Adam Fox then put the 15-run mercy rule into play when he launched a 3-run homer to left to put Sykesville up 16-0.
Kuntz Motors (2-7) got two-out singles by Jake Mullins and Sunderlin, his second hit of the game, in the third, but Bauman finished off the win when he got Keegan Wilson to hit into a game-ending fielder’s choice.
“We were just outmatched today,” said Kuntz Motors manager Isaac Graham. “We just couldn’t throw strikes, and when we did, they hit it where we weren’t.
“We need to toughen up a little bit as a team, but my main concern right now if for Fegert our center fielder. This is a foreign field for us, and his first start, so he was pumped up to play.
Both teams are back in action Sunday.
Sykesville hosts PGP Husker at 5 p.m., while Kuntz travels to DuBois for a 5 p.m. game at Showers Field.
SYKESVILLE 16,
KUNTZ MOTORS 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Kuntz 000 — 0
Sykesville 88x — 16
Kuntz Motors—0
Jake Mullins ss 2010, Shane Sunderlin 2b 2020, Logan Kunkle pr 0000, Keegan Wilson 1b 2000, Matt Brown 3b-eh 1000, Jayson Rowles lf 1000, Jeremiah Farley p 0000, Hunter Hipps p-pf-cf 1010, Chase Graham c 1000, Josh Shaffer rf 1000, Christian Fegert cf 0000, Tyler Libby lf 0000, Tyler Lee eh-cf 1000. Totals: 13-0-4-0.
Sykesville—16
Jared Baummer cf 3220, Devon Walker 2b 3210, Adam Fox ss 2213, Jake Felix 3b 1001, Chad Zurat ph 0000, Peter Downer 3b 0000, Brandin Anderson 1b 1211, Isaac Knarr 1000, Jude Lander dh 2221, Dayne Bauman p 0000, Jordan Frano c 1201, Brayden Fox lf 2221, Tino Inzana rf 2112, Zach Spellen eh 2124. Totals: 20-16-12-14.
Errors Kuntz 3, Sykesville 1. LOB: Kuntz 4, Sykesville 3. 2B: Inzana. HR: A. Fox. Anderson. SF: Felix.
Pitching
Kuntz: Hunter Hipps-1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Jeremiah Farley-1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Sykesville: Dayne Bauman-3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Winning pitcher: Bauman. Losing pitcher: Hipps.