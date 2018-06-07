DuBOIS — A four-run sixth inning powered Sykesville to a 5-2 win over Pulaski in a Federation League contest at Showers Field Wednesday.
Both sides were unable to break through on the scoreboard in the first four innings, but each team began to break through offensively late in the game.
Pulaski entered the bottom of the fifth inning with just one hit, but broke through with a pair of hits against Sykesville starting pitcher Ryan Walker to score the game’s first run.
Ty Bittner led the inning off with a double into the gap in right-center field, then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Jack Frank.
With the infield in, Lucas Burkett followed by lining a pitch between the shortstop and third baseman into left field for a RBI single to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.
Sykesville looked to respond in the sixth, as they were still in search of their first run against Pulaski starting pitcher Rick Lines.
Cory Manning led the inning off with a single, followed by Adam Fox reaching on a walk, as Fox was replaced by pinch runner Dillon Harriger.
Jake Felix followed by driving a pitch down the third base line, as Pulaski third baseman Jack Frank made a diving stop to keep the ball in the infield, but all three baserunners advanced safely to load the bases with one away.
The infield hit ended Lines’ day on the mound, as he finished with five innings pitched and two runs surrendered on six hits.
Pulaski then turned to Corey Carr on the mound in relief, who struggled to get out of the inning.
Walker was the first batter to face Carr, as the pitcher helped his own cause by drawing a walk to bring in Manning and tie the game at one.
After Austin Blauser reached on a fielders choice on a ground ball back to Carr, who threw home to force out Harriger, Jude Lander drew the second bases loaded walk of the inning to score Felix and give the Senators a 2-1 lead.
A RBI single to left by Brandon Simbeck and another bases loaded walk by Caleb Eshenbaugh, which forced Pulaski to turn to their third pitcher of the inning in Colin Read.
Read forced the following batter to fly out to short, but the damage was done, as Sykesville took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
The Generals looked for a quick response in the home half of the inning, as Braden Paulinellie was hit by a pitch, followed by a pair of walks to Justin Miknis and Jake Miknis to load the bases with one out.
Jake Miknis was the final batter faced by Walker, as the starter finished his day with 5 1/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed on three hits and three strikeouts.
Walker switched places with Anthony Kness at second base, as the Senators turned to Kness in hopes to get out of the jam.
Kness’ first batter faced was Ty Bittner, who drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Paulinellie to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Kness then struck out Frank and forced Burkett to ground out to second base to end the threat and send the game into the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, Sykesville looked to add onto their lead, as Harriger got the innings started off with a double down the left field line.
Harriger was later picked off between home and third on a grounder by Felix, who came in to score on a double to left center by Walker, stretching the lead 5-2.
Kness shut down the Pulaski offense in the bottom half of the inning after allowing a lead-off walk to secure the 5-2 victory.
Kness went 1 2/3 innings in relief without allowing a hit, walking two and striking out a pair to pick up the save.
