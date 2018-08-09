FREEHOLD, N.J. — The Elk-McKean Junior League All-Star baseball team continued its magical summer Wednesday with a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory against Delaware to capture the East Regional championship and earn a trip to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Mich., next week.
The Pennsylvania state champs trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of seventh but staged a rally against Delaware reliever Josh Reinhold to capture the title and avoid playing an if-necessary championship Wednesday afternoon had Delaware pulled out the win.
Kaden Dennis started the seventh-inning rally when he reached on a leadoff error when Delaware’s right fielder dropped a fly ball. Curt Barner came on to run for Dennis and took second when Jefferson Freeburg drew a walk.
Collin Porter then put a bunt down the third-base line that he beat out for a single. Barner kept running on the play and tried to score from second on the throw to first but was thrown out at home for the first out.
Aiden Zimmerman then singled to left to load the bases before Camron Marciniak drew a walk to force home Freeburg to even the score at 2-2. That brought Harley Morris to the plate and he put down a bunt with the bases loaded.
Reinhold fielded the bunt and threw home, but Caden Smiley — who had re-entered the game to run for Porter — beat that throw home as Elk-McKean win the regional title in walk-off fashion on a fielder’s choice.
Elk-McKean is the first Tri-County Area Junior League All-Star baseball team in 16 years to make the trek to Taylor for the World Series. The last team to do so was DuBois back in 2002.
Elk-McKean, which went 4-0 at regionals, enters the Word Series with a 15-1 record this summer. Its lone loss was a 7-6 setback to St. Marys in the winners’ bracket finals of the District 10 Tournament.
However, Elk-McKean bounced back to beat St. Marys twice — 9-1 and 10-1 — to advance to sectionals and hasn’t looked back as it is currently riding a 14-game winning streak.
Depsite the loss, Delaware enjoyed a strong stay at the East Regional Tournament, having played double the number of games (8) as Elk-McKean did after losing its second contest. Delaware responded to that loss by winning five games in four days in the losers’ bracket to battle Elk-McKean for the title.
Prior to Elk-McKean’s late-game theatrics, Wednesday’s title tilt was a pitchers’ duel between Zimmerman and Delaware starter Mikey Jarrell.
Both pitchers put up matching zeroes through four innings, with Zimmerman allowing just one hit and Jarrell three hits during that stretch.
Zimmerman kept Delaware scoreless in the top of the fifth, then his offense got the righty a lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Porter got things rolling with an one-out single to left. Smiley replaced Porter on the bases, like he did in the seventh and promptly stole second. Zimmerman followed with a walk.
Marciniak then reached on an error that allowed Smiley to score and Zimmerman to reach third. Jarrell ended the rally there, getting a fly ball for the final out, but the damage had already been done.
Delaware responded in the top of the sixth as it finally got to Zimmerman.
Timothy Hitchcock and Kye Wells opened the inning with back-to-back singles, but Zimmerman responded by recording a strikeout and getting a groundout to first that advanced both runners.
Delaware then got a huge hit from Jonathan Stokley, who ripped a single to left to plate both runners and put his team up 2-1.
Elk-McKean tried to counter in the bottom of the sixth as Ethan Wells hit a leadoff single and quickly stole second. After Domenic Allegretto flew out to left, Wells was thrown out try to steal third with Luke Zimmerman at the plate.
Jarrell then struck out Zimmerman to end the inning and his day on the mound. Jarrell allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out four and walking two.
With his team down a run, Aiden Zimmerman recorded back-to-back strikeouts to start the top of the seventh, hitting the 95-pitch limit in the process. He ended his day allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking two.
Elk-McKean then went to Marciniak in relief, but he hit Reinhold then walked pinch-hitter Vinny Dilorio, prompting a switch to Dennis on the mound.
Dennis promptly got Kye Wells to fly out to center to end the Delaware threat and set the stage for Elk-McKean’s dramatic comeback in the bottom half of the inning. Dennis notched the win by recording the one out.
Elk-McKean will kick off the World Series on Sunday when it plays West Regional champ Manhattan Beach, Calif. in the opening game at 11 a.m.
