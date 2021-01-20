HYDE — In a match featuring six forfeits between two traditional District 9 powers, it came down to a state-ranked heavyweight showdown to determine the winner.
Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A by papowerwrestling.com, faced up against Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, No. 5 in Class 3A. The Raiders were up by a point, but the winner of this one would be the difference.
However, after Billotte’s opening takedown in the first period, it was all Taylor the rest of the way as he notched a 6-2 decision to give the Raiders a 36-32 win. Taylor escaped and took Billotte down in the second period, then from a neutral start in the third, eventually took an aggressive Billotte down after he tried to shoot for a tie late in the period.
On the mat, the Bison took four of seven bouts contested, but they gave up three straight forfeit wins to the Raiders at 113, 120 and 126 pounds as well at 172. The Raiders gave up six points at 132 and 145.
Mark McGonigal’s pin of Ganen Cyphert at 189 gave the Bison a 32-30 lead with two bouts remaining, but the Raiders’ Bryce Rafferty notched a key 10-5 decision over Nick Domico at 215 to set up the heavyweight showdown.
Clearfield’s other mat wins were at 106 where Evan Davis majored Jared Popson, 15-2, Justin Hand’s pin of Burke Fleming at 138 and Karson Kline’s 12-3 major of Coyha Brown at 152.
The Raiders’ other mat win came at 160 where Wyatt Griffin needed 30 seconds to pin Wyatt Reorda.
Brookville (5-2) has its home-opener and Senior Night match on Thursday against Brockway with a varsity-only start at 7 p.m.
The narrow win over the Bison upped the Raiders’ on-mat winning streak against D9 foes to 77 bouts. Redbank Valley is the last team to beat the Raiders during the 2012-13 season. The Raiders forfeited to Brockway after using an ineligible wrestler at the 2014 Ultimate Duals.
BROOKVILLE 36,
CLEARFIELD 32
106-Evan Davis (C) maj. dec. Jared Popson (B), 15-2. (0-4).
113-Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (6-4).
120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (12-4).
126-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (18-4).
132-Nolan Barr (C) won by forfeit. (18-10).
138-Justin Hand (C) pinned Burke Fleming, 2:53. (18-16).
145-Will Domico (C) won by forfeit. (18-22).
152-Karson Kline (C) maj. dec. Coyha Brown (B), 12-3. (18-26).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) pinned Wyatt Reorda (C), :31. (24-26).
172-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (30-26).
189-Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Ganen Cyphert (B), 1:35. (30-32).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) dec. Nick Domico (C), 10-5. (33-32).
HWT-Nathan Taylor (B) dec. Oliver Billotte (C), 6-2 (36-32).