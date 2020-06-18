DuBOIS — The Hound brought their bats with them Wednesday night in their DuBois Junior League Softball regular season opener at Heindl Field, pounding out 12 hits in a 12-7 victory against Fairman’s.
Seven different Hound players recorded a hit in the win, with four of those players collecting two or more hits. Kali Franklin led that attack, going 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Kayley Risser, Jessy Frank and Layden Mooney each had two hits, with Frank adding a triple and two RBIs.
Franklin ended up the beneficiary of all that offense, as she notched the win in relief of starter Melia Mitskavich. Franklin tossed four innings, allowing three runs (1 earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking one.
Fairman’s, playing its second game of the young season, got a huge night from catcher Audrey Hale, who went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the loss.
The Hound wasted little time jumping on Fairman’s starter Lexi Berta in the top of the first.
Risser led off the game with an infield single and promptly scored when Frank tripled to right field. However, Frank tried to stretch it into an inside-the-aprk home run and was thrown out at the plate on a strong relay throw.
Mitskavich got things going again with a walk, then stole second before racing home on a single to center by Franklin, who swiped second and took third on a wild pitch. She scored when she beat the throw home on what was a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cece Blasdell.
The final run of the inning came from Blasdell, who crossed home to make it 4-0 when Morgan Arnold reached on a two-out error.
Fairman’s tried to answer back in the bottom of the inning when Hale ripped a two-out double and took third on an errant throw back into the infield. But, Mitskavich halted things there with a strikeout to end the inning.
The Hound added to its lead with a run in the second when Tatelyn Jones reached on a leadoff error and later came around to score to make it 5-0.
That lead became 6-0 in the third.
Franklin reached on a one-out single before Mooney singled to right herself. The ball got past the right fielder, which allowed Franklin to score from first. Mooney made it around to third but stepped off the bag momentarily as she was tagged out.
Trailing 6-0, Fairman’s finally got to Mitskavoch in the bottom of the third, plating four runs on five hits.
Maddie Kriner opened the inning with a single. After a strikeout, Marina Hanes beat out an infield single before the runners both moved up a on wild pitch. Berta followed with a sacrfice fly to left to score Kriner.
Hale kept the inning going with a two-out single that brought home Hanes and ended up at second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. Lydia Morgan then belted a two-run inside-the-park home run into the left field corner to make it a two-run game at 6-4.
That’s as close as Fairman’s got though.
The Hound made it a three-run game in the fourth when Jordan McGranor led off with a walk and later scored on an infield single by Jones. The visitors then tacked on five more runs in the fifth — which is the most a team can score in an inning under league rules (unless other runs score on final play of inning).
Risser got the fifth started with a one-out single, then stole second before scoring on a Frank single. Frank promptly swiped second and raced home from there when Mitskavich reached on an error. A second throwing miscue on the play also let Mitskavich come all the way around to score.
Franklin followed with a double and came home a batter later when she hustled home from there on an infield single by Mooney. McGranor punctuated the inning with a double that plated Blasdell, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to put her team up 12-4.
That proved to be enough run support for Franklin, who took over in the circle in the fourth. Although, Fairman’s didn’t go quietly.
The home team scored a run in the bottom of the fifth when Hale singled home Hannah Schilling with two outs. Schilling had led off the frame with a walk.
Franklin then retired the side in order in the sixth and got the first two batters in the seventh. However, Hanes smacked a two-out single to center and raced all the way around the bases when the ball got past the outfielder.
Berta kept things going with a two-out hit of her own before Hale recorded her fourth hit — a single to left. However, Hale got caught between first and second on the throw back into the infield. She was eventually tagged out but not before Berta scored from third to set the final at 12-7.
The Hound is back in action Friday against Sunny 106 at 6 p.m. at Heindl Field, while Fairman’s has a rematch with The Hound on Monday in the three-team Junior League.
THE HOUND 12,
FAIRMAN’S 7
Score by Innings
The Hound 411 150 0 — 12
Fairman’s 004 010 2 — 7
The Hound—12
Kayley Risser 1b 4220, Jessy Frank ss-c 4122, Melia Mitskavich p-ss 3200, Kali Franklin c-p 3331, Layden Mooney 3b 2021, Cece Blasdell cf 3201, Jordan McGranor 2b 2111, Morgan Arnold rf 2000, Riley Mooney lf 2000, Reese Lunger 3010, Tatelyn Jones 3111, Tessa Shaffer 1000, Reagan Paskowski 3000. Totals: 35-12-12-7.
Fairman’s—7
Marina Hanes ss-2b-p 4230, Lexi Berta p-ss 3111, Audrey Hale c 4142, Lydia Morgan 1b-p 3112, Lynx Lander 3b 3010, Haley Semancik 2b-lf-1b 3000, Kortney Zatsick lf-2b 3000, Jenna Mowrey rf 3000, Maddie Kriner cf 3110, Hannah Schilling 2100. Totals: 31-7-10-5.
Errors: The Hound 5, Fairman’s 5. LOB: The Hound 8, Fairman’s 6. 2B: Franklin, McGranor; Hale, lander. 3B: Frank. HR: Morgan. SF: Berta. SB: Risser, Frank, Mitskavich, Franklin. HBP: L. Mooney (by Berta).
Pitching
The Hound: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Kali Franklin-4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Fairman’s: Lexi Berta-2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Lydia Morgan-3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Marina Hanes-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Franklin. Losing pitcher: Berta.