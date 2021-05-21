DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball program has only been around six years, counting last year’s lost season because of COVID-19, since it was reinstated prior to the 2016 season.
However, you can officially call the program a dynasty after Penn State DuBois made USCAA history Thursday by becoming the first program in the association’s current form (2000-present) to win a third straight Small College World Series title with its 10-5 victory against the University of Cincinnati-Clermont in the if-necessary title game to end a wild day.
Going further back in the USCAA’s history, Colorado Northwest Community College won three straight national titles from 1975-1977 and again from 1979-1981.
Since 2000, Briarcliffe College is the only school with three overall title, winning its in 2006 and then back-to-back in 2010 & 2011. College of St. Joseph’s also won back-to-back crowns in 2016-17.
And, Penn State DuBois did it the hard way for a third straight time by losing the first national title game as the undefeated only to bounce back and capture the winner-take-all championship game.
Top-seeded UC-Clermont didn’t make things easy for Penn State DuBois as both teams brought the lumber and turned Championship Thursday into their own home run derby on a hot day at Showers Field.
The teams combined to hit 11 home runs between the two games, with Clermont hitting six itself in a wild 11-10 victory in the opening game Thursday that forced the if-necessary game.
The Cougars led that game 10-3 at one point before they held off a valiant comeback bid by the Nittany Lions in the bottom of the ninth that saw DuBois plate two runs to make it 11-10 before stranding the bases loaded.
DuBois turned to its ace, senior Brandon Orsich on the mound in Game 2, and the righty gave his team another gutsy effort as he and Cougar Drew Day locked horns in a pitcher’s duel through six innings. Orsich pitched the Lions to their first national title in the if-necessary game against the Apprentice School back in 2018.
Despite Orsich’s effort Thursday, his team still trailed 3-1 entering the seventh before the Lion offense roared to life. DuBois score four times in the top of the seventh to go up 5-3, but Clermont countered with two in the bottom half against Orsich to even the score at 5-5.
Orsich threw 6 2/3 innings in his final college game in a no-decision. He allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits while striking out five and walking two.
Morgan Bell, who got the final out in the seventh wound up with the win when DuBois scored twice in eighth to go on top for good at 7-5.
Dan Stauffer was hit by a pitch to open the inning and hustled around to third on a single by Brandon Sicheri, who took second on a wild throw back into the infield. Brandon Sicheri then hit a fairly deep fly ball to center, but disaster nearly struck the Lions when pinch-runner Jake Allen didn’t tag up and score from third.
Junior Thayne Morgan picked up his teammate though, as he came through with a huge one-out, two-run pinch-hit single to right to put DuBois up 7-5.
DuBois then turned to Stauffer, its closer, to finish off the Cougars, and he did just that with two scoreless innings to record his third save, which is a new Small College World Series record. Stauffer allowed one hit — a one-out double in the ninth by Jack Deeds — in his two innings while recording one strikeout and one walk.
The Lions got Stauffer three huge insurance runs in the top of the ninth to give him a 10-5 lead entering the bottom half.
The first on those ninth-inning runs came on a one-out solo homer by Trevor Hanna, his second long ball of the day. He also had a three-run shot in the opener to get DuBois on the board in that game.
Senior Joey DiPietro was then hit by a pitch before Stauffer launched a two-run homer to right-center to cap a huge offensive tournament for the Elk County Catholic graduate who transferred to Penn State DuBois from St. Bonaventure prior to last year’s lost season.
Stauffer was named the MVP of the World Series. On top of his record three saves, he went 6-for-16 at the plate with four home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs scored in five gams.
Fellow senior Toner Corl, a three-time World Series champ along with Orsich and so many of the PSU DuBois veterans, was named to the All-Tournament team along with Orsich. Corl hit .474 (9-for-19) in five games with a double, two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored along with a win on the mound.
Corl, Stauffer, Hanna and Sicheri all had two hits in the winner-take-all game, with Corl having three RBIs and Stauffer and Hanna two each.
“A lot of people will second-guess my decisions on when to pitch Brandon, but I knew I wanted our guys to play a little looser knowing we had the big boy (Orsich) in the hole if we needed him,” said Penn State Tom Calliari. “It came down to (Brainden) Blair deserved to start (in opener) because he pitched well all year and was the freshest arm.
“It didn’t go the way we wanted, and he just didn’t get the ball down. He just didn’t have a good start and it didn’t work out, but our guys battled to the end in that one and nearly pulled it out.
“The guys really stepped up in Game 2 though, and Danny (Stauffer) is a monster. He’s a local kid who takes care of his body. He bought in once he got here, and you can’t teach that kind raw ability — his arm, his power. He worked his butt off to get to where he is. We rode him because he’s one of our big boys.”
Calliari said winning the third title was especially sweet for all the seniors and upperclassmen who stuck around for an extra year after last season was canceled.
“We had so many conversations on the phone not knowing if guys wanted to come back (prior to season), and there were so emotions because of that this week and today, knowing this would be it for them,” said Calliari. “They came back to for this, and there were a lot of emotions.
“So, it was hard for me to not only control my own emotions but theirs as well in the dugout, It was more about controlling emotions during the games than it was strategy because as we all know, emotions can dictate your performance. And, it did — good and bad — but obviously we’re happy they came back and they deserve this.”
The Lions entered the day knowing they faced a stiff-test against the top-seeded Cougars, who entered the World Series known for their power and stable of arms.
That power showed up in the opener Thursday as the Cougars hammered six homers in the game, including three solo shots in the third inning.
Tyler Gulley had two homers in the win, including a two-run shot in the fifth. Teammate Keegan Corbett had a two-run homer in the first, but in the end the difference proved to be a solo blast by Brian Zix with one out in the eight that put the Cougard up 11-5 at the time.
DuBois made a furious comeback bid in the final two innings though, even as Calliari made some mass substitutions to try to get some of his starters off the hot turf and get some rest for a potential second game.
The Lions younger players stepped up when called upon as DuBois scored three times in the eight to make it a game at 11-8. Logan Wagner had a RBI single in the frame, while Brandon Sicheri delivered the big blow — a two-run double.
Trailing by three in the bottom of the ninth, Thayne Morgan led off the inning with double to right-center, but Cougars reliever Jordan Ritter struck out the next two hitters.
Calliari then brought Stauffer back into the game, and he rewarded his coach by belting a two-run homer to left-center to make it a one-run game at 11-10.
DuBois then proceeded to load the bases on three straight walks by Cole Breon, Wagner and Zane Morgan.
Clermont then went to Zach Woodrum on the mound, the righty got Sicheri to fly out to left to end the game and force the winner-take-all championship game, which proved to be just as exciting as the opener.
‘We got some of the younger guys in there in that game so we could get the older guys off the field (and rest),” said Calliari. “Some people probably thought I was throwing the game and mailing it in for Game 2, but I wasn’t. I knew I could re-enter the starters there late, but I wanted to get them off the turf for a while so they were fresh for Game 2.”
Corl and Sicheri each had two hits, including a double in the opener, with Sicheri driving in two and Corl one.
Penn State DuBois finished the year with an overall record of 30-6.
Game 1
UNIV. CINCINNATI-CLERMONT 11,
PENN STATE DuBOIS 10
Score by Innings
UC-Clermont 303 040 010 — 11
PSU DuBois 030 020 003 — 10
UC-Clermont—11
Payton Lenhardt rf 5110, Jack Deeds ss 5231, Tyler Gulley dh 4323, Grant Hessman cf 4111, Keegan Corbett c 5112, Tyler Stewart 3b 4231, Grant Gillespie 2b 3000, Brad Davenport 1b 3012, Brian Zix lf 2121, Will Ziegler lf 0000, Nathan Riddle p (flex) 0000, Xavier Ludwig p (flex) 0000, Jordan Ritter p (flex) 0000, Zach Woodrum p (flex) 0000. Totals: 35-11-14-11.
PSU DuBois—10
Toner Corl 2b-ss 4021, Morgan Bell ss 1000, Cory Lehman 1b 2000, Thayne Morgan rf 3110, Joseph DiPietro c-ph 3011, Frank Stefko c 0000, Josh Sorbera c 1000, Tanner Labenne ph 1000, Talon Falls 3b-ph 3110, Luke Salvo ph 0000, Tyler Young 3b 1110, Daniel Stauffer rf-ph 4212, Brett Beith cf 1010, Trevor Hanna ss-ph 2113, Cole Breon 2b 2000, Logan Wagner dh 4111, Tylor Herzing pr 0000, Zane Morgan cf-1b 2200, Brandon Sicheri lf 5122, Braiden Blair p (flex) 0000, Taylor Boland p (flex) 0000, Samuel Cheng p (flex) 0000. Totals: 39-10-12-10.
Errors: UC-Clermont 1, PSU DuBois 0. 2B: Corl, Morgan, Sicheri. HR: Gulley 2, Deeds, Corbett, Stewart, Zix; Stauffer, Hanna. SAC: Zix. SF: Hessman.
Pitching
UC-Clermont: Nathan Riddle-6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Xavier Ludwig-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Jordan Ritter-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Zach Woodrum-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
PSU DuBois: Braiden Blair-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Taylor Boland-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Samuel Cheng-4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Riddle. Losing pitcher: Blair.
Game 2
PENN STATE DuBOIS 10,
UNIV. CINCINNATI-CLERMONT 5
Score by Innings
PSU DuBois 001 000 423 — 10
UC-Clermont 000 102 200 — 5
PSU DuBois—10
Toner Corl 2b-ss 5223, Trevor Hanna ss-2b 5122, Joseph DiPietro c 4010, Cole Breon pr 0100, Daniel Stauffer rf-p 4122, Jacob Allen pr 0100, Talon Falls 3b 4110, Josh Sorbera 3b 1010, Brandon Sicheri lf 5120, Logan Wagner dh 3000, Thayne Morgan rf 1012, Zane Morgan 1b 4111, Brett Beith cf 2110, Brandon Orsich p (flex) 0000, Morgan Bell p (flex) 0000. Totals: 38-10-14-10.
UC-Clermont—5
Payton Lenhardt rf 5110, Jack Deeds ss 5020, Tyler Gulley dh 4321, Grant Hessman cf 5011, Keegan Corbett c 4111, Tyler Stewart 3b 3010, Grant Gillespie 2b 2000, Wyatt Caldwell ph 1011, Brad Davenport 1b 4000, Brian Zix lf 3000, Will Ziegler lf 1000, Drew Day p (flex) 0000, Zach Woodrum p (flex) 0000. Totals: 37-5-9-4.
Errors: PSU DuBois 1, UC-Clermont 0. 2B: Dipietro; Gulley 2, Deeds. HR: Corl, Hanna, Stauffer. SB: Deeds, Gulley, Corbett.
Pitching
PSU DuBois: Brandon Orsich-6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Morgan Bell-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Daniel Stauffer-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
UC-Clermont: Drew Day-7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Zach Woodrum-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bell. Losing pitcher: Woodrum. Save: Stauffer.