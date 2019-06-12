SLIPPERY ROCK — It’s an overused sports cliché, but the third time really was the charm for the DuBois Central Catholic softball team when it came to playing recent WPIAL power West Greene in the Class A state semifinals, as the Lady Cardinals knocked off the two-time defending state champs, 3-2, at Slippery Rock University.
Tuesday’s matchup at Slippery Rock University was the third in four years between the schools with a berth in the state finals on the line. West Greene won the first two meetings in 2016 (5-2) and 2017 (9-5) en route to reaching three straight state finals — all against Williams Valley.
West Greene lost to Williams Valley in the ’16 finals (3-2) before besting the District 11 power each of the past two years by scores of 9-8 and 11-7.
Current DCC seniors Ashley Wruble and Alyssa Bittner, both of whom are four-year starters, experienced those previous two losses to West Greene first-hand. However, the duo saw their fortunes change drastically Tuesday as the Lady Cardinals completed their 2019 revenge tour with the hard-fought win against the Lady Pioneers.
Not even a bit of nostalgia could help West Greene make it three wins in a row against DCC. After wearing black uniforms with blue trim Friday in a quarterfinal win against Clarion, West Greene went back to the school’s traditional colors (yellow jerseys, blue pants) they wore in the first two meeting against the Lady Cardinals.
The other Lady Cardinals who took took the field Tuesday who played in the second meeting in 2017 were senior Carley Semancik and junior Shayleigh Gulvas, who combined to knock in all three DCC runs. Semancik had a two-run single in the first, while Gulvas had the decisive blow — a solo homer in the top of the third.
Central’s victory was the team’s second straight against a foe that had knocked them out of the state playoffs in previous seasons.
A year ago, DCC never made it far enough to play West Greene as Claysburg-Kimmel bested the Lady Cardinals, 5-4, in a state quarterfinal game in the Eastern side of the bracket. Central avenged that loss with a thrilling come-from-behind 6-5 walk-off victory in nine innings last Thursday against the Lady Bulldogs.
The back-to-back wins weren’t lost by Wruble or Bittner.
“I knew coming in here and having played them twice before and losing, that it’s hard to beat a team three times,” said Wruble. “It happened to us last year against Elk (County Catholic). So, I knew we would come in here and play our absolute best game, and it was time for us to win.
“Obviously, it’s different being a senior now (compared to 1st two meetings), but I’m so happy to have this team my senior year. I wouldn’t want anyone different. I’m just thrilled with the way we’ve played this year (to this point).”
“With Claysburg and West Greene, we had lost to both of them in the playoffs before and knowing how hard it is to beat a team (again), I think we had more confidence coming in and knew we could beat them,” added Bittner.
Wruble and Bittner, who were a combined 2-for-12 with two RBIs and a run in the first two meetings with West Greene, each went 1-for-3 Tuesday. Both also had nice days in the field to help their team win.
Wruble started in the circle and went the first 3 2/3 innings. She allowed two runs, both unearned, on six hits while striking out three and walking three. She moved to second base when Morgan Tyler came on in relief and promptly had an assist on the final out to leave the bases loaded to preserve a 3-2 lead.
Wruble had three assists in the game — all on grounders hit by Kaitlyn Rizor to end innings (2nd, 4th and 6th) — and two putouts. Bittner recorded six putouts at first base.
The pair, along with fellow seniors Semancik and Gabby Sabatose, will now play in one final game together Friday at Penn State’s Beard Field in hopes of ending their high school careers as state champions.
Their opponent — the same foe West Greene has faced the past three years in Williams Valley, which beat Millersburg, 15-1, in five innings in Tuesday’s other state semifinal.
“It’s the best feeling,” said Wruble of reaching the finals. “Your senior year, getting to play for a state title. I can’t describe how great a feeling it is.
“From the freshmen up through the seniors, we have talent all over the place and so many people who can play different positions. That makes this such an amazing team, and we owe everything to the coaches.
“They put so much into us and make us work so hard, which has paid off in the end. We’re just a big family, and it means the world to be going to the state title game.”
“It’s definitely really special,” added Bittner. “I couldn’t ask for a better team (to play with), and I love all of them. Everyone has contributed to us getting here.”
That “family” atmosphere has gotten DCC to the state finals, now only time will tell if it’s enough to make them all state champions.