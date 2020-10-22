For three Tri-County Area teams, the journey to a District 9 title in Class 2A begins Friday night in the semifinal round.
Those three area teams, Brookville, Central Clarion and Ridgway, are joined by Karns City in the quest for the 2A crown and a trip to the PIAA playoffs.
Also on the docket this week are the D-9 Class A and Class 3A playoffs, as Class A features a pair of seminal contest, while Saturday brings the Class 3A title between Clearfield and St. Marys at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field at 1 p.m.
The Class A semifinals will see Union/A-C Valley visit Smethport Friday night, while Redbank Valley welcomes Coudersport Saturday afternoon.
The winners of this week’s semifinal contests will face off with the District 9 title on the line next weekend.
Here is a closer look at this week’s Class 2A semifinal games:
Ridgway (3-2)
at Brookville (6-0)
Brookville will put its unbeaten record on the line as it takes on two-time defending D-9 Class 2A champion Ridgway.
While the top-seeded Raiders won all six of their regular season games, the Elkers enter off a Week 6 loss at the hands of St. Marys, as both of their losses this season have come to the Dutchmen, a 34-7 loss on the road back in Week 3, followed by a 35-21 defeat last week.
The Raiders will be looking to snap a seven-game postseason losing streak, which started with a 50-0 loss to Brockway in the District 9 Class 2A title game back in 2010, which followed its most recent playoff win, a 14-7 win over Moniteau in the semifinal round that season.
Brookville is also looking to get to 7-0 on the year, something it has not done since the 1971 season.
Friday’s game pits Brookville’s high-flying offense up against a Ridgway squad that has struggled at times to find an offensive rhythm this year.
Jack Krug leads that offensive attack for the Raiders, as he has completed 128 of his 183 passes on the year for 1,814 yards and 25 touchdowns to just three interceptions this year.
The senior has distributed the ball among several receivers, including a trio who are all over 400 yards receiving on the year, as Kyle MacBeth leads the group with 499 yards on 30 grabs and five touchdowns.
Brayden Kunselman also has 24 catches for 406 yards and seven scores, while Robert Keth has six touchdown receptions on 29 grabs for 405 yards on the year.
On the other side, Ben Briggs leads fourth-seed Ridgway’s offense with 473 yards passing on 32-of-58 completions for three scores and three interceptions, as Wil Howard is his main target, having caught nine passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
The Elkers are in search of a fifth consecutive District 9 title, as they won the Class A title in 2016 and 2017 before winning the Class 2A crown in 2018 and then again last season.
The turnover margin has proved key for Brookville this season, as it leads the Tri-County Area with a plus-12 turnover ratio, having forced 17 turnovers while giving the ball away just five times.
The matchup is the first ever in the postseason between the teams in the playoffs since the Ridgway/Johnsonburg co-op was formed.
In the regular season, the Elkers topped Brookville 28-14 last season, while the Raiders won the previous matchup 28-11 in 2018.
Karns City (4-2) at
Central Clarion (5-1)
When the Wildcats and Gremlins meet Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Field, it will be a rematch of one of a thrilling 43-41 Central Clarion win in Karns City in Week 5.
The game saw Central Clarion overcome a 35-15 deficit after three quarters to go ahead 43-35, only to see the Gremlins score on the final play of regulation.
The second-seeded Wildcats defense then stopped a two-point conversion which would have forced overtime to secure the wild come from behind victory.
Calvin German, who has put up big numbers in the passing game this seasons, threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the first matchup, as he has passes for 1,671 yards on the year.
German has completed 92 of his 173 passes this season for 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions, as Ethan Burford has been his go-to target all season, as he has caught 28 passes, 10 of which going for touchdowns, for 516 yards.
Third-seed Karns City’s dual-threat quarterback Eric Booher also had a strong performance in his first matchup with the Wildcats this year, throwing for two touchdowns on 13-of-23 passing while also rushing for 85 yards on 17 carries.
On the ground, Breckin Rex leads Central Clarion with 354 yards on 51 totes for two scores, while Cutter Boggess has five rushing touchdowns on 36 carries and 185 yards.
The Gremlins are looking for their first District 9 title since claiming the Class 3A crown with a win over Punxsutawney in 2017, as they missed out on the playoffs the following year before dropping a 34-27 decision to eventual D-9 champion Ridgway in the Class 2A semifinals last season.