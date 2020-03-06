HERSHEY — The DuBois werstling team had quite the start to the PIAA Class AAA Championships Thursday in Hershey, as three of their four competitors reached the quarterfinals.
Seniors Ed Scott (152 pounds) and Trenton Donahue (132) along with junior Chandler Ho — all state returnees — notched wins in their respective first round bouts to reach today’s quarterfinals, while junior newcomer Garrett Starr (182) suffered a pair of late losses to see his first trip to states end with an 0-2 day.
Donahue (31-7), a three-time qualifier who placed sixth last year, got DuBois off and running in the first round with a 5-2 win against New Oxford senior Timothy Uhler (33-7).
The Beaver opened the scoring late in the first period with a takedown that came at the end of a wild flurry during which both wrestlers looked to get the two-point move a couple of times. Donahue won that battle though and took the 2-0 advantage into the second where he reversed Uhler from the bottom position for a 4-0 lead.
Uhler chose neutral in the third, and the decision paid off as he took down Donahue just 17 seconds in. After trying to turn Donahue for a bit, Uhler’s coaches told to him to cut the Beaver lose at the midway point of the period.
That proved to be the be the final point of the bout as Donahue held off Uhler on his feet in the final minute. The win earned Donahue a match-up with two-time defending state champ Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (40-3) in today’s quarterfinals. Rondon beat Strath Haven’s Chase Barlow, 9-1, in his opener Thursday.
If Donahue’s win didn’t have the Beaver faithful in attendance on the edge of their seats, Ho (30-11) certainly did in his opening bout at 138.
The junior scored a takedown with nine seconds left in overtime to pull out a 3-1 win against Northern York’s Liam Strouse (28-15). The pair battled on their feet a vast majority of the match, with them trading escapes in the second and third periods.
Ho also facing a tall task in today’s quarters, as he faces the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state in Waynesburg junior Wyatt Henson (47-4). Henson, who placed fifth two years ago at Waynesburg, is back at the school after winning a state title in Missouri last year wrestling for prep school Christian Brothers College.
Scott (37-0), a returning state champ (138 pounds), needed just 57 seconds to pin North Allegheny’s Grant Mackay (39-11) in his 152-pound opener. The Beaver took down Mackay twice before recording the fall.
Next up for Scott is Central Dauphin senior Tye Weathersby (43-6), the Southcentral Regional runner-up. Weathersby, ranked No. 14 entering states, knocked off fourth-ranked Jack McGill of Spring-Ford 3-1 in his first round bout Thursday.
As for Starr (21-11), the junior suffered a tough loss in his states debut as he fell 3-2 to North Allegheny senior Nick Marcenelle (38-12) in their 182-pound pigtail bout.
Starr grabbed the lead on a takedown with 16 seconds left in the opening period and appeared to be in control after riding Marcenelle the entire second period.
The Beaver chose bottom in the third, but that proved to be his undoing as Marcenelle turned him for three nearfall points early in the period. Starr was then unable to get out to tie the bout, as the one-point setback sent him into the consolation bracket.
Starr met Gettysburg junior Max Gourley (40-10) there and again out himself in position to win.
The Beaver jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a takedown halfway through the opening period. Starr took that advantage into the second added to it when he reversed Gourley from the bottom position to go up 4-0.
However, Gourley battled for a reversal with 15 seconds left in the period to cut his deficit in half. Gourley then chose bottom in the third and came up with a huge move when he reversed Starr to his back and pinned the Beaver 28 seconds into the period.
The win moved Gourley into today’s second round of consolation and also ended Starr’s impressive postseason run that saw him reach states after placing second at districts.
DuBois’ three quarterfinalists return to action today at 2:15 p.m.