DuBOIS — Another year, another St. Marys singles player claiming a District 9 Class A title, as Samantha Hayes defeated Punxsutawney’s Abby Gigliotti 6-1, 6-2 in the championship match Wednesday afternoon at DuBois.
For Hayes it is a third district singles title in as many years, as she continues to build on a Lady Dutch dynasty that has ruled D-9 tennis over the last decade.
“It’s special because I have an amazing opponent, so the game is just as hard,” Hayes said. “I was so nervous for this because she’s (Gigliotti) a great player.”
It is believed to be the first time in D-9 history that a school has had back-to-back players claim three straight singles titles, as Sarah Casey won three titles in a row prior to Hayes from 2014-16.
St. Marys has now won seven singles titles in a row and eight of the last nine, as Aubrey Wiesner claimed the crown in 2013 and before that it was Amy Orr winning the title in 2011.
“It is quite amazing to have the success that we have, there’s definitely some luck involved there and we are able to stay healthy,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “We’re gonna continue to do what we do as far as trying to improve on what we’re not great at and even improve on the things that we are good at.”
In Wednesday’s championship match, Hayes continued her methodical approach of returning almost every shot that comes her way while limiting her own mistakes and waiting out a mistake from her opposition.
Gigliotti played with a much more aggressive approach, often taking her play up closer to the net and looking to either power shots into the back corners or send cross-court shots just over the net.
The Lady Chuck senior did just that to win the first point of the match off her own serve to take a 15-love advantage.
Hayes responded by winning the next four points as she kept the rallies going until Gigliotti had one shot go wide before sending three in a row into the net as the Lady Dutch junior took the first game 40-15.
Hayes then jumped out to a 40-15 advantage on her first service of the match before Gigliotti secured back-to-back points to bring the game to deuce.
A pair of long rallies then both ended in shots into the net from Gigliotti as Hayes took a 2-0 game lead.
The next two games saw Hayes hold Gigliotti without a point as she eventually jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in the opening set.
Gigliotti then kept the set alive by winning the following game to trim the deficit to five games to one as she looked to use her serve to continue to battle back.
The first point of the match ended when a shot by Hayes sailed long as Gigliotti took a 15-love advantage.
A long rally followed on the next point, as Gigliotti eventually worked her way to the net looking to put the pressure on Hayes as she sent a shot deep into the corner.
Hayes was able to run it down and eventually send a shot past her opponent and into the far corner to even the game at 15-15.
“That’s one of my strong suits, I like to get to the shots that no one thinks you can get to,” Hayes said. “It’s mentally tough on my opponents because I can get to so many or at least I think so.”
Hayes’ head coach agreed that one of the junior’s greatest attributes on the court is her ability to track down tough shots.
“She can pretty much run all day and she tracks balls down that are hit aggressively,” Lion said. “I couldn’t be happier with the success we have had.”
“She is a good player,” Lion said of Gigliotti. “She’s been here the last three years and I hope she has continued success if she wants to continue her career.”
Hayes then went on to win the next three points to take the game 40-15 and win the opening set 6-1.
Each player was able to hold serve to open the second set as Hayes won the first game before Gigliotti knotted things up at one game apiece.
With Hayes holding the serve in the third game, the two players battled to a deuce before a Gigliotti shot drifted just wide to give Hayes advantage.
After a long rally Hayes was able to secure the game and take a 2-1 lead by dropping a shot over the head of Gigliotti after she had come up to the net for a shot.
The Lady Dutch netter took the next three games to go ahead 5-1 as she closed in on yet another district title.
Gigliotti was then able to break Hayes’ serve and stay alive by winning the next game before Hayes responded by breaking Gigliotti’s serve to win the match.
After the first two points were won by Hayes on shots into the net by Gigliotti, she then got to match point by sending a shot into the back corner of the court with Gigliotti up at the net once again.
A double fault by Gigliotti then put an end to the match as Hayes closed out the 6-1, 6-2 victory on what was just the second double fault of the match, both by Gigliotti.
Hayes, who now has four individual D-9 titles, as she also claimed one in cross country in her first year in the sport as a sophomore, noted her cross country experience has helped her on the court.
“I was definitely tired, but I believe that everyone else is a lot more tired, I think all the sports I do help one another,” Hayes said.
With the three points surrendered to Gigliotti in this year’s title match, Hayes has now lost a total of just five points in her nine matches at the D-9 singles tournament.
As a freshman, Hayes swept all three of her opponents on the way to the title, while she swept two of her three matches last season while securing a 6-2, 6-0 win over teammate Davan Lion in the semifinals.
This season, after having a bye through the opening round, Hayes defeated Punxsutawney’s Allie Doverspike 10-0 before reaching the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Clearfield’s Allison Gaines.
With Wednesday’s win in her junior year, Hayes is now on the brink of District 9 history.
With her three D-9 singles titles, Hayes could be the first tennis player in district history, boys or girls, to claim four singles titles in their career if she can defend her crown in her senior campaign in 2020.
DuBois’ Isaac Shaffer, who was inducted into the DuBois Area High School Sports Hall of Fame earlier this fall, is believed to be the only other four-time tennis champion in the district’s history.
However with Shaffer, his title in his freshman campaign came in the doubles tournament in 1988, as he followed that up with three straight singles titles in his last three years with the Beavers from 1989-91.
Gigliotti will be back in action Monday at the District 9 Class A doubles tournament held at DuBois, while Hayes will look to help lead the Lady Dutch to a team title as the semifinals begin Oct. 9.