HERSHEY — Curwensville senior Zach Holland has put it all together on the mat this season and will look to end his Golden Tide career with a state medal later this week when he makes his first trip to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in Hershey.
Holland, the Northwest Regional runner-up who missed a majority of last season because of injury, enters states with a 32-1 record and is ranked 11th in the state by papowerwrestling.com. He was just 48-18 in his first three seasons in a Golden Tide singlet.
He landed in the top half of the draw at 138 pounds, which features just a handful of state returnees — and three of those are in the same pigtail-Round of 16 portion of the bracket.
Holland does opens against one of those state veterans — Hughesville senior Luke Gorg (NE-3, 33-4), who is ranked 16th in the state. Gorg is a four-time PIAA qualifier but has yet to land on the podium.
The winner of that bout will mostly battle Jacob Jones (4106), the Southeast champ from Saucon Valley who is ranked fourth.
Bedford senior Kaden Cassidy (SW-1, 34-0), the top-ranked wrestler in the state who own a pair of bronze medals, also is in the top half and will face a state returnee in the Round of 16 in either Biglerville senior Blake Showers (SE-4, 36-7) or Philipsburg-Osceola senior Chase Chapman (SW-6, 29-12). Showers has placed eighth and seven the last two years.
The bottom half at 138 features a pair of past state runner-ups and along wth two other past medalists. Northwest Regional champ Kenneth Kiser (40-3) of Saegertown placed second last year, while Trinity senior Patrick Demark (SE-3, 20-2) was a runner-up two years ago,
Other medalists in the bottom half are St. Joseph Academy’s Zack Witmer (SW-2, 32-5) who has placed fourth and fifth and Northeast champ Patrick Edmonson of Southern Columbia (22-4) who was sixth two years ago.
Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli (NW-4, 27-11) also is in the bottom and with a win in his pigtail bout would face Edmonson in the Round of 16.
The Class AA Championships get underway Thursday at 9 a.m.