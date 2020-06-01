It’s time to play ball.
That’s what the Federation League decided on Sunday, finalizing a schedule that has its now eight-team membership playing each team twice for a 14-game schedule.
On tap: Rossiter at DuBois and Sykesville at Brookville at 2 p.m., Spike Island at Hepburnia, 4 p.m. and Pennsylvania Grain Processing (PGP) at Pulaski at 5 p.m.
See the entire season schedule on Page A8 and click on to the league’s web site at www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague for updates throughout the season.
League president Paul Roman released the schedule Monday morning. It starts this Sunday and ends as late as Aug. 7.
Along with the five teams from last year — defending league champion Brookville Grays, Sykesville Senators, Rossiter Miners, DuBois Rockets and Pulaski Generals — are newcomers PGP (Clearfieldarea), Hepburnia (Curwensville area) and Spike Island (Philipsburg).
Roman said before anything got off the ground as far as planning a season, he started with the umpires.
“Before the meeting, I communicated mostly by text with all of the potential umpires and really, it was unanimous that they were willing to do the games,” Roman said. “They were like us, sitting at home with nothing to do, plus they lost a Legion and high school season and that’s a source of income for a lot of them.”
Prior to that, Roman had a league full of managers ready to play when it was safe to do so once the area went “Green.” From there, he reached out to some teams that will likely play with a much younger roster, coaches from Clearfield, Curwensville and Philipsburg who have players who lost high school and/or Legion seasons. Federation League rules obviously don’t have an age limit.
Clearfield, sponsored by Pennsylvania Grain Processing, will be called the PGP Huskers and play its games at Lawrence Township Park. The Curwensville-area team will play as the Hepburnia Twins, the old name for a past Fed League membership. It’ll play at Curwensville Park. And Spike Island will stand for Philipsburg’s entry. Because of the distance to travel especially during the weekday, it’ll likely play as the home team on some road trips to other teams or play on the weekend in Houtzdale.
Clearly, this is all about getting back to sports while doing it safely.
“We’re going to be careful and we don’t want to help spread (the Coronavirus) and you obviously can’t wear masks when you run on the bases or play in the field, so what we’re trying to do is to keep the players and fans separated,” Roman said.
The league met at Roman’s Senators home field in Reynoldsville and Roman showed the rest of the league what he’s doing by adding extra bleachers for the players, keeping them out of close quarters in the dugout.
Roman acknowledged that the 250-people quota at an event will be used, although it’s not likely to be an issue.
“250 will be our limit and if we have to count to make sure we’re under, I’ll do that, but I don’t think I will. There aren’t that many people at Fed League games usually, but that’s what I told the managers, that’s the limit,” he said.
As far as what the umpires will be doing, it’ll depend on the umpire, Roman said.
“I got anything from, ‘I’m OK, I’ll be fine, just normal,’ to not wanting to have contact with anybody and wearing a mask until it becomes uncomfortable,” Roman said. “We told them that if it becomes a problem, they can ump the plate from behind pitcher’s mound. We gave that as an option and I guess we’ll have to see how it goes. We don’t have a mandate as a league.”
What league mandated was the post-game hand-shaking.
“That’s tradition, but we don’t want to do that,” Roman said. “The league wants to exist safely. We’re trying to follow the Governor’s mandate and we understand them and go on safely. We’ll stress that to the fans too and we don’t want to take advantage of things. We’re going to be safe.”
So it’s basically a five-week regular season — Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday setup — that ends July 9 with the playoffs that include all eight teams beginning the week of July 12.
Roman wondered how the league’s arms will be as far as pitching, but it’s baseball or it’ll at least look like something. So it’s coming, weather-permitting, this weekend.