DuBOIS — It’s often said in baseball that great pitching beats great hitting, and Curwensville senior lefty Bryce Timko proved that time-honored belief to be true Thursday at DuBois City Park.
Timko outdueled DuBois Central Catholic’s Thomas Grecco in a battle of the teams’ aces, and it was the Golden Tide who scratched together three unearned runs to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season, 3-0.
Timko tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two. He needed just 90 pitches to finish the complete-game effort. He silenced a Cardinal offense that had outscored its opponents 75-13 in six victories to open the season. Central Catholic junior Justin Miknis went 2-for-2 with a double, but the rest of the DCC lineup was just 2-for-23.
The start was the fourth quality one in a row to start the year for Timko. He is now 3-0 on the year and has allowed just one run (earned) in 25 1/3 innings (0.28 ERA) while striking out 34. His lone no-decision came in the season opener in Myrtle Beach, S.C. when he went seven innings, giving up the one earned run in a game the Tide lost 2-1 in eight innings.
Meanwhile, Curwensville (5-2) pushed across three unearned runs — two in the fourth and one in the sixth — on just four hits against Grecco in six innings.
Two key errors led to Grecco being the hard-luck loser after allowing his first runs of the season in a game where he struck out 12 and walked just two. It was his third double-digit strikeout game of the year.
Grecco also has enjoyed a strong start on the mound. He is 2-1 and has yet to allow an earned run in 16 2/3 innings while striking out 32 and walking five.
“That was a nice win for us,” said Curwensville coach Tom Harzinski. “We played fundamentally pretty sound, and Bryce threw a heck of a game. Their pitcher threw a good game too.
“We scratched out a couple runs to win, and that’s baseball. Things fell our way today. They’re a good team and we have them again later in the season, and it will be a tough game again.
“Overall, we have some stuff to improve on, but I can’t say enough about Bryce on the mound tonight.”
After Grecco retired the side in order to open the game, DCC tried to make some noise in the bottom of the first. Timko got two quick outs, but then Miknis singled and Dom Torretti walked. However, Timko stopped the rally there by striking out Garrett Prosper to end the inning.
Both pitchers made quick work of his opposition in the second and third innings before Curwensville grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth.
Avery Francisco got the inning started when he beat out an infield single. Timko then reached on an error that proved costly for DCC. Grecco then fielded a comebacker off the bat of Noah VonGunden and looked back Francisco at third before throwing to first for the second out.
The play could have ended the inning, and the Tide capitalized as the ensuing hitter — Jake McCracken — fisted a Grecco pich into the middle of the infield.
Cardinal shortstop Noah Bloom came in to field the ball between the mound and second base, but McCracken beat the throw for an infield hit.
Francisco easily scored on the single, as did Timko who hustled around from second on the slow-developing play to make it 2-0.
The Cardinals tried to answer right back in the bottom half of the inning.
Miknis drew a leadoff walk, while Prosper singled with one out. However, Timko ended the rally there on his own, fielding a pair of comebackers. He cut down Miknis at third on the first one before throwing out Bloom at first on the second for the final out of the inning.
Curwensville tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Ralph Evans and Francisco hit back-to-back singles to open the inning but Francisco was erased at second on a fielder’s choice hit by Timko that left runners on the corners with one out. Evans scored shortly after when Grecco tried to pick off Timko but threw errantly to first. Francisco was the lone Tide player with two hits.
Central Catholic tried to put together one last rally in the bottom of the sixth, as Miknis doubled and Torretti singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Timko stranded both there, though, as he struck out Prosper and got Grecco to fly out to center to end the threat.
Timko finished off the shutout by getting three groundouts to second baseman Evans in the bottom of the seventh.
“Timko threw a gem. he’s a heck of a pitcher,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “It was fun to watch him. To come in against a hot-hitting team like our guys and shut them down the way he did ... you have to tip your cap. That’s baseball.
“I’m glad they pitched him today, and it was good for our guys to see a quality lefty like him. This is a game that will help prepare them for playoff baseball.
“Overall game-wise, it could have been 0-0 going into the seventh. We gave them all three runs, and we didn’t make the plays and they did make the plays. Our pitchers made the pitches, and Thomas was Thomas, but we just didnt make a couple plays we needed to today.”
Curwensville is back in action at home today against Punxsutawney at 3:30 p.m., while Central Catholic travels to Clarion on Monday.
