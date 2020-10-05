DuBOIS — Treasure Lake used a handful of second-half defensive stands to hold off St. Marys and secure a 6-0 victory in a Pennsylvania Youth Football League junior varsity quarterfinal contest Saturday afternoon at Mansell Stadium.
The fourth-seed Titans were able to come away with the win despite the entire fourth quarter being played within their own 21-yard line, as they stopped St. Marys in the red zone on three occasions in the fourth quarter.
Treasure Lake had a pair of early scoring opportunities in a game that saw both teams struggle to get in a rhythm offensively, as it had two red zone chances in the opening quarter.
Luke Reed set up the first of those opportunities with a 30-yard carry to move the ball to the Stallions’ 25-yard line, before the drive eventually ended at the 14 when Bruno Stager intercepted Conner Perkins’ 1st-and-10 pass.
After St. Marys turned the ball over on downs in its own territory on the ensuing drive, the Titans worked their way all the way down to the 9-yard line before eventually handing the ball over on a turnover on downs of their own.
Treasure Lake used another big pickup on the ground to break the scoreless tie on their third drive of the game in the second quarter.
Starting another drive in plus territory, London Duncan broke free for a 40-yard rushing score on second down to put the Titans on the board, as a failed extra-point run left the score at 6-0 with 6:39 remaining in the first half.
The offensive struggle continued for the remainder of the quarter, as the teams combined for just one first down over that stretch and the score remained the same heading into the half.
St. Marys, which found itself on the Titans’ side of the 50 seven times on the afternoon, were across the 50 on four occasions in the second half, the first of which coming early in the second half after a Treasure Lake turnover on downs.
The fifth-seed Stallions were unable to move the ball however, as a quick four-and-out handed the ball back over to the Titans.
A Treasure Lake fumble set up the Stallions’ second drive of the half as their only play on their side of the 50 to open the drive was a 27-yard carry by Jackson Wehler, leading to the remainder of the game being played in Titans’ territory.
With the Stallions facing a second down on the 8-yard line, TJ Gornati faked a handoff before getting around the right edge for what appeared to be the tying score, but the play was called back for a holding penalty.
A one-handed interception by Logan Sallows on the following play gave the Titans the ball back, but a first-play fumble by Treasure Lake set St. Marys up with a goal-to-go situation at the 7-yard line.
Four plays later an incomplete pass led to a turnover on downs, but the St. Marys defense gave the offense one more chance when Stager came up with his second interception of the game to put the ball at the 20-yard line with 3:58 to play.
St. Marys eventually faced a 3rd-and-6 from the 8-yard line, when a fumbled snap was recovered by Treasure Lake’s Nolan Clouser with under a minute to go as the Titans were able to run out the remainder of the time to secure the 6-0 win.
Treasure Lake will now travel to Reynoldsville for the semifinal round Saturday as it will face top-seeded Johnsonburg.
TREASURE LAKE 6,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Quarters
Treasure Lake 0 6 0 0 — 6
St. Marys 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
London Duncan 40 run (run failed), 6:39
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
TL SM
First downs 5 3
Rushes-yards 33-148 27-75
Comp-Att-Int 1-6-3 3-11-1
Passing Yards 11 7
Total Plays-Yards 39-159 38-82
Fumbles-Lost 7-2 4-1
Punts 0-0.0 1-27.0
Penalties-Yards 7-40 1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Treasure Lake—Luke Reed 11-61, London Duncan 8-44, Conner Perkins 5-36, Chase Perkins 5-0, Brock Yale 2-13.
St. Marys—Troy Herzing 10-14, Bode Regulski 1-2, Jackson Wehler 8-42, Bruno Stager 3-9, TJ Gornati 3-8.
PASSING
Treasure Lake—Luke Reed 0-of-3, 0 yds., 1 Int., 0 TD.; Conner Perkins 1-of-3, 11 yds., 2 Int., 0 TD.
St. Marys—TJ Gornati 3-of-10, 7 yds., 1 Int., 0 TD.; Troy Herzing 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 Int., 0 TD.
RECEIVING
Treasure Lake—None.
St. Marys—Troy Herzing 3-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
Treasure Lake—Logan Sallows.
St. Marys—Bruno Stager (2), Gavohn Smith.