DuBOIS — First-year DuBois Area High School girls’ soccer head coach Michael Town may agree with the late Tom Petty’s words that “the waiting is the hardest part.”
Town, who has served as an assistant with both the DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway soccer programs, was actually slated to be the girls head coach at DCC last season before a lack of numbers forced a suspension of the program.
However, that won’t be the case this year for Town, as DuBois heads into the season with 27 players on the roster.
“We’re very fortunate to have the numbers that we do,” Town said. “We’ll have the ability to essentially have a ‘plug and play’ system in place with our JV squad getting quality time honing their skills should we face injuries. It’s definitely a nice safety net from a coaching standpoint.”
Town will start his head-coaching career with a very simple philosophy.
“I put a premium on the fundamentals,” Town said. “Control, communication and, of course, conditioning. It’s a physically and mentally demanding sport that requires constant movement and well as thinking and adapting.
“I feel the more fundamentally sound our players are, the easier it is for them to become more creative which leads to more exciting play. I’m looking for us to be a more possession minded team, with the mindset that we’re going to progress steadily throughout the season.”
“Ideally, you want to be playing your best soccer at the end of the season, and into the playoffs,” Town added.
DuBois has 18 returners on the roster, including nine seniors.
The seniors will likely be the focal point of the DuBois offense with Isabella Beers and Lilly Zimmerman anchoring the front-line play. Senior Felicity Enseki and junior Natalie Zartman will be at midfield while freshmen Austyn Burkett, Mariah Allen and Rachel Sickeri also seeing time in the middle.
Senior Kiara Tretheway, junior Riley West and sophomore Riley Wadding will play on the outside of the midfield while several players, Stefanie Hoyt, a sophomore, and freshmen Leah McFadden and Kamryn Fontaine contributing both in the middle and on defense.
Senior Alexia Maxim and junior Amanda Weber will be looked on to bring their talents to the defense while senior Emily Cherubini will likely be in net along with sophomore Kara Tilson.
“I don’t think there is any reason we shouldn’t be competing for a district title, and the girls most certainly feel the same way,” Town said. “Again, we need to focus on that steady progression while trusting the process in finding our identity. If everything falls into place, we’ll definitely be a very strong team. With what they’re showing me early on here, I absolutely believe in these ladies.”
DuBois will open the season at the Indiana Tournament this afternoon.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alexia Maxim, Isabella Beers, Felicity Enseki, Madisyn Ashfelter, Lily Zimmerman, Kiara Trethewey, Jessica Brant, Alexia Metzger, Emily Cherubini. Juniors: Riley West, Kyla Alker, Natalie Zartman, Shaelinn Muth, Amanda Weber. Sophomores: Kara Tilson, Stefanie Hoyt, Taylor Zook, Riley Maxim, Rylee Wadding. Freshmen: Morgan Bojalad, Austyn Burkett, Erica Williams, Rachel Sickeri, Kamryn Fontaine, Mariah Allen, Leah McFadden, Alyx Licatovich.