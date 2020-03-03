With the PIAA Class A basketball playoffs getting underway Friday and Saturday, the Tri-County Area will be represented by three teams, two on the boys side and one on the girls.
The boys tournament kicks off Friday, as District 9 champion Elk County Catholic, as well as Clarion-Limestone, which garnered the district’s third seed, will be in action.
Then on Saturday on the girls side, Elk County Catholic will be the lone team representing the area as one of four D-9 teams entering the tournament as it earned the third seed out of the district.
Here is a closer look at the three games:
Boys
(9-1) Elk County Catholic
vs. (7-6) Imani Christian Academy
Elk County Catholic will look to build off the momentum of its second consecutive District 9 Class A title as it will begin its PIAA playoff journey against Imani Christian Academy, the sixth-place finisher out of the WPIAL (District 7).
The game is slated to take place at Clarion University’s Tipping Gymnasium Friday at 8 p.m as the third game of a triple-header with all three games featuring Tri-County Area teams.
The Crusaders are coming off a dominant run in the D-9 tournament, as they won their three games by an average of more than 32 points per game, including a 53-36 win over Cameron County in Saturday night’s title game.
Elk County Catholic (26-1) enters the contest on an eight-game winning streak after suffering its lone loss of the season on the road to DuBois on Jan. 29.
For Imani Christian Academy (15-9), it comes in off a 84-65 loss to eventual WPIAL runner-up Cornell in the district quarterfinal round Feb. 20 and will go 15 days between games before Friday’s meeting.
The Crusaders’ balanced offensive attack is led by senior Regis Wortman, who is averaging just over 14 points per game this season.
Mark Kraus is the lone other ECC player averaging in double figures as he enters averaging nearly 10.7 points per game, including scoring a team-high 15 in the D-9 title win over the Red Raiders.
The Saints, who garnered a PIAA bid with a 67-41 win over West Greene in the opening round of the WPIAL tourney, were led by a 14-point performance from Aiden Betsill in the victory.
The key matchup will be between the Imani offense, which enters averaging in the upper 60s in points per game, against the Crusaders’ defense, which led all of District 9 this season by allowing just under 35 points per game.
The winner will move on to the second round set for March 10 and will take on the winner of a first-round matchup between WPIAL (District 7) runner-up Cornell and Saltsburg, the third-place finisher out of District 6.
Elk County Catholic saw its season come to an end last year in the second round as it suffered a loss to WPIAL runner-up and eventual PIAA runner-up Vincentian Academy, who enters this year’s tourney as the District 7 champions.
(9-3) Clarion-Limestone vs.
(6-1) Bishop Carroll
Clarion-Limestone bounced back from a last-second loss to eventual D-9 runner up Cameron County in the semifinals by defeating A-C Valley 70-66 on Saturday to claim the district’s third seed for the PIAA playoffs.
The Lions will now travel to Richland High School for a matchup with District 6 champion Bishop Carroll Friday at 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll (15-9) secured a resounding 67-47 win over Williamsburg in the D-6 title game Feb. 26.
Friday night’s matchup will be a matchup of high-scoring squads, as C-L (21-5) enters the game averaging 65.3 points per game, while the Huskies are scoring 62.9 points a game.
The duo of Hayden Callen and Deion Deas have been a dominant one-two punch on the offensive end for the Lions this season, as Callen leads the team with 19.8 points per game, while Deas follows with 19.2 points a game.
Callen is also the team’s leading rebounder as he is just shy of averaging a double-double with 8.7 boards per game, while Deas leads the team with 4.3 assists per contest.
In Bishop Carroll’s title-clinching win, it had a trio of players finish in double figures, led by guard Tristan McDannell, who was forced to exist last year’s D-6 title loss with an injury, with 19 points.
Nolan Burk is another key cog for the Huskies on both ends of the court, as the 6-foot-6 senior scored 13 points along with 11 rebounds and six blocks in the title game, while Scotty Semelsberger added a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards.
The loss for the Huskies in last season’s D-6 championship game came to Juniata Valley, who was Clarion-Limestone’s opponent in the opening round of the state playoffs in 2019.
The Lions came away with a 62-51 victory in that matchup before suffering a 59-39 loss to Cornell, the third-place WPIAL finisher, in the second round.
Bishop Carroll also advanced to the second round last season with a win over D-9 runner-up North Clarion, before seeing its season come to an end in round two with a loss to Monessen (WPIAL fourth-place).
The winner will move onto the second round on March 10 and face the winner of an opening-round matchup between WPIAL third seed Nazareth Prep and District 5 runner-up Shade.
Girls
(9-3) Elk County
Catholic vs.
(5-2) Tussey Mou
tain
Elk County Catholic is the lone team set to represent the Tri-County Area in the PIAA girls Class A tournament after claiming third place in the District 9 tourney.
The Lady Crusaders will begin the state tournament against District 5 runner-up Tussey Mountain on Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown at 1 p.m.
Elk County Catholic (16-11), which is making a return to the PIAA playoffs after missing out last season, will be looking for its first win in the state tournament since the 2011-12 season.
The victory that season also came at UPJ, as the Lady Crusaders were also the third-place team out of D-9 as they defeated District 5 champ Southern Fulton in the opening round before falling to WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy.
Tussey Mountain (19-6) is back in the PIAA tourney after making it to the second round in 2019 with an opening-round victory over District 6 runner-up Purchase Line.
The Lady Crusaders have been led by Taylor Newton throughout the season, as the senior is averaging a double-double with close to 17 points per game along with nearly 13 rebounds per game.
On the other end, the Lady Titans have a balanced offense in which three players are averaging double figures on the year.
The trio is led by Lexi Weimert, who is scoring 13.6 points per game, while fellow senior Sophie Brumbaugh, who is also the team’s leading rebounder with six boards per game, adds 13.1 points a contest.
Junior Meghan Molosky also contributes 10.3 points per game for the District 5 runners-up.
The Lady Titans entered the D-5 title game having won nine of their last 10 games before suffering a 55-42 loss to Shanksville Stonycreek.
On the other side, ECC bounced back from a semifinal loss to eventual D-9 runner-up North Clarion by defeating Otto-Eldred 46-41 in the third-place game.
The winner will get either WPIAL (District 7) champion Rochester or Otto-Eldred in the second round March 11.