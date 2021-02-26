BROOKVILLE — For a team that’s played strong defense all season, this one was a notch above for the Brookville Raiders basketball team.
Forcing 23 turnovers, the Raiders pulled away with an impressive 62-44 win over another one-loss team in visiting Karns City Thursday night. The Raiders hiked their record to 16-1 while the Gremlins had their 14-game losing streak snapped and dropped to 18-2.
The Raiders led 27-22 at halftime and extended it to as many as seven points early in the third quarter before Karns City got it back to 33-31 at the 3:30 mark. But from there, the Raiders turned up the defensive intensity again and closed the third with a 14-3 run and got it up to 15 at 52-37 with 6:05 left in the fourth.
“We put the pressure on, we got some turnovers out of it and then it kind of put them out of sync with their offense when they set up in half-court,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “The game was everything I thought It would be as far as the physicality and the offense and I thought it’d be pretty close at the end. I do believe the full-court pressure is what set the tone and that carries into our offense.
“I told the kids downstairs before the game, energy and defense. Plus, defense equals offense and that was the formula. I thought it was probably one of the best games we played all year, maybe in the last couple years.”
Raiders senior guard Jace Miner dazzled the Gremlins for 20 points, eight rebounds and eight steals, neutralizing the Gremlins’ 1,500-point guard Chase Beighley who finished 5-for-17 from the field with 12 points. Beighley missed his final nine shots from the floor.
“Our help defense was there and we rotated when we needed to to help Jace and maybe he beat him a couple times, but someone was there usually stepping in and stopping him,” Park said. “And then we rotated and got back to the guy they were supposed to cover and made the adjustments that were needed. Hunter (Geer) did a nice job when he was on him and everyone did their role.”
Griffin Ruhlman scored 12 points and Geer added 10 points while Danny Lauer finished with eight. Park didn’t think his team shot it that well, but the Raiders shot 57 percent (27-for-47) from the floor and didn’t make a 3-pointer, taking just four from downtown. While the Raiders did force the 23 Gremlins turnovers, 14 in the first half, they coughed it up 17 times themselves.
Gremlins senior big man Nathan Waltman turned in a strong game with 18 points and nine rebounds while freshman Luke Cramer scored 12 points. That accounted for all but two of the Gremlins’ points.
The Gremlins were 17-for-47 (36 percent) from the field, going just 3-for-15 from beyond the 3-point line. Beighley was 2-for-9 from the 3-point line.
Brookville’s biggest deficit was 7-4 in the early part of the first quarter, but closed the quarter with a 15-12 lead. Ian Pete’s 3-point play broke a 10-10 tie and put the Raiders up for the rest of the game at 13-10 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. An 8-4 run to close the first half gave the Raiders their 27-22 halftime lead.
The win over Karns City started a tough four games in five days stretch that continues Friday at DuBois Central Catholic. The Raiders visit DuBois Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. junior varsity start and then Monday host Clarion. Their final regular-season game is next Thursday at Slippery Rock.
“We told them we have four tough games here and my concern tonight is that it took a lot out of us,” Park said.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 42-32.
BROOKVILLE 62, KARNS CITY 44
Score By Quarters
Karns City 12 10 12 10 - 44
Brookville 15 12 17 18 - 62
Karns City –44
Cole Sherwin 0 0-0 0, Micah Rupp 1 0-0 2, Chase Beighley 5 0-0 12, Luke Cramer 4 3-6 12, Nathan Waltman 7 4-7 18, Luke Garing 0 0-0 0, Taite Beighley 0 0-0 0, Jacob Callihan 0 0-0 0, Braden Grossman 0 0-0 0, Eric Booher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-13 44.
Brookville –62
Robert Keth 1 3-4 5, Hunter Geer 5 0-0 10, Danny Lauer 3 2-2 8, Griffin Ruhlman 5 2-2 12, Jace Miner 10 0-3 20, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2, Ian Pete 2 1-1 5. Totals: 27 8-12 62.
3-pointers: Karns City 3 (Beighley 2, Cramer).