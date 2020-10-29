Although high football teams are permitted to play a minimal of 10 games this, even after they have been eliminated from the playoffs, because of COVID-19 the number of regular season games involving area teams are beginning to dwindle for a multitude of reasons.
As we enter Week 8 of the season, only two schools from the Tri-County Area who are not still competing in the postseason, will hit the gridiron Friday night. And for those schools — DuBois and Curwensville — its all about pride now and trying to get in as many games as it can for its seniors and younger players, who may gain valuable experience for years to come.
Here is a closer look at the two regular season games involving area teams:
DuBois (3-4)
at Punxsy (0-7)
DuBois just missed out on making the District 6-9 Class 4A playoffs, as an average of power points was used to determined seeding instead of the total number of power points because teams played different numbers of game because of COVID-19.
The Beavers finished with 290 points, 10 more than Bellefonte (3-3), but the Red Raiders played one less game which gave them the average advantage against the Beavers, 46.67-41.43.
Thus, Bellefonte will be battling Juniata (4-1) for the subregional title this week, while DuBois travels to Punxsutawney for its second meeting this season against the Chucks.
The teams played in DuBois on Sept. 25 — a game the Beavers won convincingly, 24-0. DuBois outgained Punxsy 273-90, including 197-53 on the ground.
Zach Henery led that ground attack with nine carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ruben Estrada added a 4-yard touchdown run, while Dale Kot hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from Cam-Ron Hays. Both of those scores came in the first quarter. Nick Graeca also booted a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Henery is one of the area’s leading rushers on the season, compiling 526 yards on 99 carries (5.3 avg.) with a pair of scores. Kot has been the Beavers’ playmaker through the air, hauling in 27 catches for 406 yards and three TDS, and on defense where he has five interceptions.
Hays has completed 75 of 128 passes for 879 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.
On the other side, Punxsy has struggled through yet another season and will look to end its season with its first victory.
The Chucks are led by senior Kameron Falgout, who is the team’s leading passer and rusher. Falgout has 83 carries for 434 yards and four TDs on the season and completed 28 of 83 passes for 351 yards wit a pair of touchdowns and six interceptions.
Zeke Bennett (121-346, 1 TD) is the team’s second-leading rusher, while Alex Phillips (18-204, 2 TDs) leads the receiving corps.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Curwensville (1-4)
at West Branch (2-5)
Looking to extend their seasons a little longer, Curwensville and West Branch agreed to a Week 8 regular season game — and in the process will renew a rivalry that was expected to pick back up next year with the Golden Tide returning to the Inter-County Conference (ICC).
The two schools played every year from 1964-1998 before Curwensville joined the Allegheny Mountain League.
The Golden Tide hold a 22-15-1 series lead, winning the first ever meeting 6-0 in 1959 and taking the last in 1998 by a 45-7 score.
Both teams are coming off victories a week ago.
The Golden Tide earned their first victory of the season with a 36-0 shutout of Bucktail, while the Warriors snapped a four-game skid with a come-from-behind 34-30 win at Glendale.
Quarterback Dan McGarry led Curwensville last week, completing 13 of his 14 passes for 134 yards, including a 49-yard scoring strike to Ty Terry, who caught four balls for 87 yards. Thad Butler added two scores on the ground.
The Warriors got a pair of 100-yard rushing games from QB Tyler Biggans and running back Will Herring in last week’s rally. Herring ran 18 times for 111 yards and three scores. Receiver Noah Hoffner was also key with five receptions for 103 yards.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at L.T. Drivas Memorial Stadium.