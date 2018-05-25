DuBOIS — Eight two-out runs led DuBois Central Catholic to an 11-1 victory over Clarion-Limestone in five innings in the District 9 Class A semifinals at Showers Field Thursday.
After both offenses were held in check in the first inning, Clarion-Limestone got the scoring started in the top of the second.
Drew Zeichner reached on a walk, moved to second on a fielders choice and advanced to third on a throwing error in the infield.
Zeichner later came in to score on the second error of the inning, as the Lions took an early 1-0 lead.
In the second, Garrett Prosper reached on a fielder’s choice for DCC, but C-L starting pitcher Curvin Goheen forced the next batter to fly out for the second out of the inning.
The Cardinals then began their first two-out rally of the afternoon, as Anthony Kness reached on an error by the second baseman to keep the inning alive.
Damon Foster and Tyler McIntosh then drove back-to-back RBI singles up the middle, scoring Prosper and Kness to give DuBois a 2-1 lead.
Foster, a freshman, finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate out of the 9-hole with two runs batted in and a pair of runs scored.
DuBois Central Catholic head coach Adam Fox said Foster’s approach at the plate has gotten better throughout the season.
“I can’t say enough about Damon Foster’s approach today,” Fox said. “He’s a hacker and he’s learning, he’s just a freshman.”
The head coach noted that the production from the bottom of the order was huge and hopes to see that continue moving forward.
Clarion-Limestone looked to quickly regain the momentum in the next inning, as a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Lions with just one out.
DuBois Central Catholic starting pitcher Noah Bloom then forced a fly out to right field, as right fielder Dominic Toretti made the catch and a strong throw into the infield held the C-L runner at third.
Bloom then got the next batter to fly out to center to get out of the jam and maintain the 2-1 lead for DCC.
Bloom went three innings on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits to pick up the win, while Kness pitched two innings in relief for DCC without allowing a hit.
In the bottom half of the inning the Cardinals added on to their lead, as Justin Mikinis led off by reaching on an error and stealing second.
Thomas Grecco then singled to right field, advancing Mikinis to third, as Toretti followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Mikinis to stretch the lead to 3-1.
In the fourth, Foster singled to left and advanced to third second on a fielding error by the left fielder.
McIntosh then delivered a RBI double to left-center field, as the junior finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs driven in and two runs scored.
Brandon Walker followed with a single to score McIntosh and give the Cardinals a 5-1 lead after the fourth.
In the fifth, Toretti led the inning off with an infield single, but was later thrown out at third trying to advance on a passed ball.
After a strikeout, DCC looked for their second two-out rally of the game.
A pair of singles for Bloom and Kness got the rally started, as Kness was replaced by courtesy runner Zach Edwards.
Foster followed with a single through the right side, his third of the day, scoring Brown, then a single by McIntosh brought Edwards in to score.
McIntosh drove Foster in on a single to left field and advanced to third as the ball got by the C-L left fielder.
Walker then reached on a walk and Mikinis followed with a single to right, bringing McIntosh and Walker in to score and bring the score to 10-1.
With Grecco up to the plate, Mikinis got in to scoring position by stealing second, but Grecco then grounded to short in what looked to be the inning’s third out.
However, the throw was dropped by the first baseman as Mikinis raced for home and dove in safely just ahead of the tag for the game-winning run.
The Cardinals took extra bases throughout the game, which was key in their success offensively.
“We try to be aggressive, we try to be smart on the bases,” Fox said.
The head coach noted that when you put pressure on a defense, good things happen.
The two-out rallies proved to be the difference in the game and Fox said it was great to see his lineup, from top to bottom, battle once they were down to their final out in an inning.
“That’s an overlooked stat, two-out RBIs are huge, those are game changers,” Fox said.
Fox added that is important to have confidence at the plate no matter what the count is or how many outs there are.
“I’m proud of the guys, they played well and we’ve got a big test on Tuesday,” Fox said.
DuBois Central Catholic faces a familiar foe in top-seeded Oswayo Valley Tuesday in the D-9 Class A championship game at Showers Field at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting marks the fourth straight year the teams will meet in the postseason. Oswayo beat DCC, 4-2, in the district semifinals three years ago and eliminated the Cardinals, 2-1, in last year’s quarterfinal round.
In between those losses, DCC bested the Green Wave, 2-1, to capture the 2016 District 9 Class A title.
