The Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League recently announced its All-Star teams for the 2019 season as the teams were divided up into North, Central and South for both the boys and the girls.
The Tri-County Area was well represented on both the boys side with 13 players including Clarion Limestone’s Paul Leonhardt who was named the South MVP while 21 area girls were selected including a pair of MVPs in Brockway’s Chanell Britten (Central) and St. Marys’ Lauren Eckert (North).
The other three MVPs were Port Allegany’s Simon Burleson (North boys), Vincent Gigliotti (Central boys) and Forest Area’s Abby Gatesman (South girls).
The District 9 champions were all well represented on the All-Star teams, as Brockway, Class A champions in both girls and boys this season, had a pair of boys named to the Central team while three girls made the list.
Class 2A boys champs Punxsutawney earned five selections, the most of any team boys or girls, to the Central team, while 2A girls champion Karns City had three players name to the South team.
The area was best represented on the Central teams, as area boys made up six of the 11 spots, while on the girls side the 11 spots were occupied by 10 area players.
On the boys side on the Central All-Star team, the D-9 champion Rovers had a pair of selections in Noah Bash and Nolan Swanson.
Brookville also earned two selections in Bryce Kunselman and Darius Sorbin as Kunselman was selected for the second year in a row.
Tristan Engle also made the list out of DuBois Central Catholic, while Elk County Catholic’s Regis Wortman was named an All-Star in back-to-back years.
Punxsutawney’s Zach Reitz, Garrett Eddy, Andrew Young and Graham Lott made the team along with MVP Gigliotti, who earned the honor after only making the list last year as an honorable mention.
Eddy and Young were two of the Chucks’ three selections on last year’s team.
On the North All-Star team, the area’s lone representatives were the St. Marys duo of Giovanni Catalone and Vinicius Nunes, who earned a spot for the second consecutive season.
Port Allegany and Coudersport led the way on the North squad with three selections apiece.
For the Gators, along with MVP Burleson, Howie Stuckey and Jordan Card were named to the team, while the Falcons were represented by goalkeeper Rosalyn page, Aristotle Smith and Jonathan Barroqueiro.
The team was rounded out by Northern Potter’s A.J. Lehman along with Kane’s Mason Feikls and Josh Greville.
On the South team, MVP Leonhardt, who is C-L’s second straight MVP selection after Kyle Schonbachler last season, was joined by his Lion teammates Beau Verdill and Austin Coull.
The team included two more area selections in Redbank Valley’s Own Magagnotti and Anthony Baileys.
District 9 Class 2A runner-up Karns City led the way with four selections in Nate Rondinelli, Dakota King, Owen Collwell and Kaden Scherer.
The team was rounded out by Forest Area’s Luke Cussins and Noah Burke along with Keystone’s Koby Buzard.
On the girls side, nearly half of the area’s 21 players selected came in the Central team where 10 of the 11 players are from Tri-County teams.
That squad is led by the D-9 champ Lady Rovers with MVP Britten, a three-time MVP selection, along with Mackenzie Overbeck and Morrigan Decker.
Curwensville also earned three selections in Chloe Davis, Emma Rebar and Maura Bunnell.
District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic was represented by Olivia Sorg, a two-time selection, and Emily Wolfe, as a duo of Brookville players also made the team in Emily Kramer and Madison McAninch, another back-to-back All-Star.
The only non area player on the Central squad is Punxsutawney’s Olivia Bish.
The North All-Star team includes six area players led by four out of St. Marys behind MVP Eckert.
Eckert along with Kyla Johnson, Britney Shaw and Kaylee Muccio were all named to the team for the second year in a row along with honorable mention Jade Reynolds.
The other two area players named to the North were out of Ridgway, as Jovanna Marzell and Gabby Rohr represented the Lady Elkers.
Kane also earned four selections as Rachel Buhl, Jadyn Rhodes, Jessica Buhl and Katlyn Young represented the Lady Wolves along with honorable mention Macie Johnson.
The North squad was rounded out by Port Allegany’s Emma Fox along with Even Stauffer who was selected as a honorable mention for the Lady Gators.
The South included five area players including two from Clarion along with a trio from Redbank Valley.
The Lady Cats were represented by Jenna Miller and Lauren Troutman, who made the team for a second straight season, while Brooke Eberle, another two-time selection, was joined by Lady Bulldog teammates Carley Shick and Megan Gourely.
Gatesman, the MVP, was joined by Forest teammate Mackenzie Bauer, while Keystone’s Anna Bish also made the team.
The squad was rounded out by a trio of Karns City players in McKenna Martin, Cameron Roofner and Alexis Moore.