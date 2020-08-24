REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville’s varsity team scored early and often in the first half Saturday afternoon against Brockway, as the Falcons cruised to a 42-0 victory against the Bears at Falcon Field.
Reynoldsville dominated the action on both sides of the ball, led by a defense that held Brockway to minus-13 yards of total offense on 44 plays in a win that evened the Falcons’ record at 1-1. A handful of Falcon sacks, coupled with a couple bad snaps for the Bears, saw Brockway finish with minus-56 yards rushing while passing for 43.
Reynoldsville, which lost its season opener against St. Marys 48-20, had its offensive firing on all cylinders in the opening two quarter before taking its foot off the gas pedal after halftime with the clock running.
All the defense gave the Falcons some short fields to work with as they scored on all five of their first-half possessions.
Caleb McDonald powered the Reynoldsville offense, posting touchdown runs of 32 and 20 yards on his lone carries of the game. He also completed his only pass, a 40-yard TD toss to Brant Bash. Antonio Giambanco and Bailee Bell added scoring runs, while Nathan Witherite returned at interception 87 yards for a touchdown late in the first half to set the eventual final at 42-0.
The Falcon defense forced a quick turnover on downs to open the game, giving the offense the ball at the Bears’ 32. It didn’t take long for the Falcons to find the end zone, as McDonald scored on his team’s first play of the game.
The same scenario followed again, only this time it took Reynoldsville three plays to score as Bash made a great catch after initially bobbling a deep ball by McDonald. After securing the ball. Bash sprinted into the end zone on the 40-yard scoring strike. Bash booted the extra point to put his team up 14-0 4:50 into the game.
The teams then traded turnovers on back-to-back plays, as bash and Brockway’s Madox Decker recovered fumbles. Brockway couldn’t capitalize as it again turned the ball over on downs at its own 34.
Reynoldsville took advantage of the short field again, this time getting a 20-yard scoring run from McDonald with 1:14 left in the opening quarter. Bash’s 2-point kick made it 22-0.
Another bad snap on Brockway’s ensuing possession gave the Falcons another short field at the Bears’ 39. And, the Falcons again capitalized with a huge run on a fourth-and-7 play — getting a little luck along the way.
Malachi Domitrovich broke free on the fourth down run but had the ball stripped in the open field after securing the first down. Teammate Bailee Bell made a heads up play, as he quickly scooped up the loose ball and ran it the final 21 yards to finish off a 35-yard scoring play early in the second quarter that put the Falcons up 28-0.
The Falcons were far from done scoring in the half though.
Giambanco added a 13-yard TD run just past he midway-point of the quarter following another turnover on downs, while Witherite thwarted the Bears’ best drive of the game with his 87-yard pick sick with 2:20 left until the break.
Following Giambanco’s score, Brockway moved past midfield for the first time, thanks two a pair of Falcon penalties. Quarterback Aiden Patton then completed passes of five and 16 yards to Colin Weir-Khamis to put the Bears at the Reynoldsville 19.
Weir-Khamis led the Bears with three catches for 34 yards. Patton, under pressure most of the day, completed just 4 of 24 passes for 43 yards.
His one interception came three plays after Brockway reached the red zone, as Witherite took it all the way back for the score.
The second half moved quickly with the clock running, with Brockway picking up the only two first downs for either side. Weir-Khamis had a 13-yard grab for one of those first downs in the third quarter.
Reynoldsville (1-1) hosts Reynoldsville Saturday, while Brockway (0-2) welcomes St. Marys.
REYNOLDSVILLE 42,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Reynoldsville 22 20 0 0 — 42
First Quarter
R—Caleb McDonald 32 run (kick blocked), 7:53.
R—Brant Bash 40 pass from Caleb McDonald (Brant Bash kick), 5:10.
R—Caleb McDonald 20 run (Brant bash kick), 1:14.
Second Quarter
R—Malachi Domitrovich 21 run (kick failed), 9:23.
R—Antonio Giambanco 13 run (Brant bash kick), 4:23.
R—Nathan Witherite 84 interception return (run failed), 2:20
BW R
First downs 5 7
Rushes-yards 19-(-56) 28-131
Comp-Att-Int 4-25-1 1-1-0
Passing Yards 43 40
Total Plays-Yards 44-(-13) 29-171
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-1
Punts 1-38 2-35
Penalties-Yards 0-0 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Kolton Kahle 5-(-4), Colin Weir-Khamis 2-1, Aiden Patton 8-(-32), Elysabeth Myers 1-0, Kyle Kennedy 1-(-6), team 2-(-15).
Reynoldsville—Caleb McDonald 2-52, Malachi Domitrovich 6-27, Antonio Giambanco 5-13, Bailee Bell 1-24, Blake Wadding 5-12, Landon Yohe 1-5, Brody Knouse 3-5, Isaiah Hassan 1-1, Nathan Witherite 2-(-5), Team 2-(3).
PASSING
Brockway—Aiden Patton 4 of 24, 43 yardsm 0 TD, 1 Int.; Kolton Kahle 0 of 1.
Reynoldsville—Caleb McDonald 1 of 1, 40 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Colin Weir-Khamis 3-34, Kyle Kennedy 1-9.
Reynoldsville—Brant Bash 1-20.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—None.
Reynoldsville—Nathan Witherite.