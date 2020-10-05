DuBOIS — Johnsonburg overcame a bit of a sluggish start to secure a 23-12 victory over Treasure Lake at Mansell Stadium Saturday afternoon in a Pennsylvania Youth Football League varsity quarterfinal game.
The Titans started the game with a bang, as Ben Yale recovered an onside kick and returned it 30 yards to set the offense up in the red zone, as they capitalized on the great field position with a score five plays later.
Jonathan Reed punched it in from a yard out on his third carry of the 20-yard drive to put the sixth-seed Titans in front 6-0 just 2:42 into the game.
Johnsonburg then started its opening drive on its own 21-yard line before fumbling just three plays later, as Treasure Lake took over just outside of the red zone at the 26.
Looking to build on their lead, the Titans worked their way down to the 4-yard line where they faced a 1st-and-goal, but the Shamrocks defense stood tall, forcing the next four plays to net minus-7 yards and result in a turnover on downs.
The offense for the third-seed Shamrocks carried that momentum from the defensive stand into the ensuing drive, needing just three plays to go 89 yards and get on the board.
Avery Bitler started the drive with back-to-back carries going for 10 then 14 yards before Noah Stauffer broke free for a 65-yard score, hurdling a defender before breaking free on his way to the end zone.
Parker Calla added the extra-point run to put Johnsonburg on top 7-6 with 56 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Neither team could gain traction offensively in the second quarter, as each team picked up just one first down in the frame and the Shamrocks took their one-point lead into the half.
Johnsonburg started the second half with the ball and quickly faced a 4th-and-17 from its own 43-yard line after its first three plays all went backwards.
That is when Rocco Allegretto rolled out to his right and found Parker Calla open deep down field, as Calla hauled in the pass before outrunning the defense to the end zone for a 57-yard score.
Calla added the two-point kick to give Johnsonburg a two-score lead at 15-6 just 1:53 into the third quarter.
Treasure Lake responded with a six-play touchdown drive finished off by a 20-yard passing connection between Alex Sago and Reed on 4th-and-10.
A failed extra-point run left the score at 15-12 at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter.
The Shamrocks looked to respond right away as Dean Lanese set the offense up in the red zone with a 48-yard kickoff return, but a first-play fumble handed the ball back over to Treasure Lake.
The Titans worked their way out near midfield on a time consuming 11-play drive that eventually ended in a fumble, leading to the final score of the game.
An 11-yard connection between Allegretto and Bitler, coupled with a 14-yard rush by Stauffer set the Shamrocks up at the 1-yard line, as Stauffer powered into the end zone from there before Calla’s two-point kick brought the game to its final score of 23-12 with 4:32 remaining.
Stauffer paced the Johnsonburg ground game, which finished with 177 yards on 28 carries, with 113 yards on seven totes.
Johnsonburg will now take on second-seed St. Marys, which had a quarterfinal bye, in the semifinal round Saturday in Reynoldsville.
JOHNSONBURG 23,
TREASURE LAKE 12
Score by Quarters
Treasure Lake 6 0 6 0 — 12
Johnsonburg 7 0 8 8 — 23
First Quarter
TL—Jonathan Reed 1 run (run failed), 7:18
JB—Noah Stauffer 65 run (Parker Calla run), 0:56
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
JB—Parker Calla 57 pass from Rocco Allegretto (Parker Calla kick), 8:07
TL—Jonathan Reed 20 pass from Alex Sago (run failed), 4:20
Fourth Quarter
JB—Avery Bitler 1 run (Parker Calla kick), 4:32
TL JB
First downs 8 8
Rushes-yards 42-116 28-177
Comp-Att-Int 1-5-0 3-5-0
Passing Yards 20 69
Total Plays-Yards 47-136 33-246
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 4-3
Punts 1-15.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 1-3 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Treasure Lake—Jonathan Reed 16-40, Landen Buchanan 12-59, Alex Sago 8-19, Antonio Prouty 3-(-4), Dalton Reasinger 1-3, Team: 2-(-1).
Johnsonburg—Nathan Steger 2-(-2), Rocco Allegretto 5-19, Dean Lanese 1-(-1), Avery Bitler 9-41, Noah Stauffer 7-113, Owen Steger 1-9, Team: 3(-2).
PASSING
Treasure Lake—Dalton Reasinger 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.; Jonathan Reed 0-of-2, 0 yds., 0 TD., 0 Int.; Alex Sago 1-of-2, 20 yds., 0 TD., 0 Int.
Johnsonburg—Rocco Allegretto 3-of-5, 69 yds., 1 TD., 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Treasure Lake—Jonathan Reed 1-20.
Johnsonburg—Noah Stauffer 1-1, Parker Calla 1-57, Avery Bitler 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Treasure Lake—None.
Johnsonburg—None.