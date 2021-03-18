ERIE — The St. Marys girls basketball team, fresh of winning its first District 9 title since 2011, ran into a buzzsaw in Villa Maria Wednesday evening in a District 9/10 Class 4A subregional game at Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie.
Villa, the D-10 champs, came out on fire shooting the basketball while playing smothering basketball on the defensive end of the court. The end result was the Victors racing out to a 32-3 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Villa Maria didn’t look back from there as it pushed the lead to 48-3 at the half to put the mercy rule clock into play at the start of the third quarter. Villa called off the dos early in the third, calling a timeout to bring its starter off before mass substituting the rest of the way.
With the clock running, the second half went quickly with Villa outscoring St. Marys 12-10 over the final two quarters. The Lady Dutch won the fourth 8-4 as their reached double figures for the game as a result.
Villa Maria, now 18-0 on the season, has played lock down defense all year and it entered the game holding its opponents to just 21.2 points per game on the season. Fort LeBoeuf managed jus t16 points in a 51-16 loss to the Victors in the D-10 championship game.
The matchup was just Villa’s second ever against a District 9 foe in the PIAA playoffs, with the Victors having beat St. Marys, 57-34, in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs in 1982.
Villa didn’t miss in the opening eight minutes, aided by a defense that forced eight turnovers that led to some as hoops as well.
The Victors jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first three minutes and pushed that advantage to 15-0 before St. Marys senior Samantha Hayes drained a 3-pointer for the Lady Dutch’s first points at the 4:12 mark.
Unfortunately for St. Marys (15-5), it didn’t score again in the first half as Villa closed the first quarter on an 18-0 run to lead 32-3. Carissa Dunham led the charge, as she scored 11 of her game-high 14 points in the first, including hitting three of her four 3-pointers. Ainsley Thunell and Jayden McBride each added six points.
Villa then proceeded to shut out the Lady Dutch 16-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding 48-3 lead to the break.
Villa’s Sydney Pearson and Hayes traded hoops to start the third, but Hayes’ basket again proved to be St. Marys; lone points in the quarter as the Victors extended their lead to 56-5 after three quarters.
With the game in hand, Villa went deep into its bench in the fourth with the clock running as the Lady Dutch found a little bit of traction on the offensive end while forcing Villa into four turnovers in the quarter.
Izzy Catalone opened the Lady Dutch scoring in the quarter with a 3-pointer for her lone points, while Maura Caskey scored all three of her points in the frame as well. Abigail Erich also had a hoop in the quarter.
The contest proved to be the final high school game for the St. Marys senior trio of Hayes, Kyla Johnson and Jade Lindemuth.
VILLA MARIA 60, ST. MARYS 13
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 3 0 2 8 — 13
Villa 32 16 8 4 — 60
St. Marys—13
Jade Lindemuth 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 0 0-0 0, Samantha hayes 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0, Abigail Erich 1 0-0 2, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 3, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Maura Caskey 1 1-2 3. Totals: 5 1-2 13.
Villa Maria—60
Rachel Majewski 0 2-2 2, Carissa Dunham 5 0-0 14, Ainsley Thunell 4 1-2 9, Ava Waid 3 0-0 6, Sydney Pearson 1 0-0 2, Lena Walz 3 1-1 7, Claire Shade 0 0-0 0, Sienna Bauer 1 0-0 2, Gemma Filippi 0 0-0 0, Tori Mayes 1 0-0 2, Abigail Corsale 0 0-0 0, Daniela Shaughnessy 3 0-0 6, Valone 1 0-0 2, Jayden McBride 4 0-0 8, Kelley McKnight 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-5 60.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Hayes, Catalone), Villa 4 (Dunham 4).