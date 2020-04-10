DuBOIS — With the shut down of the sports world due to COVID-19, athletes of all ages and all levels are forced to find ways to stay in shape and improve their skills in their respective sports on their own.
While the virus forced the cancellation of the remainder of the DuBois Dream’s fourth season and also put its youth programs on hold, members of the team are still working hard to give back to the community.
“We didn’t get to finish out our season which was disappointing and we were really gaining some traction with our youth basketball program,” player and founder Albert Varacallo said. “It’s hit us hard, but we’re just trying to make the best of the situation.”
Varacallo and assistant general manager Jake Perrin, who also plays for the team, began hosting twice-weekly skills sessions for area youth to continue to grow the game of basketball in the Tri-County Area.
Varacallo noted that there were already around 130 kids signed up for the team’s youth program before the virus forced them to cancel and so they began looking for alternatives.
The Dream had begun practice with their youth AAU programs and got a week in before the cancellation hit, as the program was set to run until at least June and then the camps were set to be held in July and August.
“It’s a little more interactive, we started out doing some Facebook live content for our younger (followers),” Varacallo said. “Jude and Lisa Pfingstler have been putting those together and it’s had a good response.”
“We were still not able to interact with our entire group, so we’re gonna up it a little more and put together some Zoom skill sessions so we can interact with each other.”
The Pfingstler’s usually head the youth development for kids aged 4-10 and have been forced to hold their sessions online.
The sessions will be hosted every Tuesday and Thursday evening on Zoom, a free online video conferencing website.
A 30-minute beginner session will begin on each of those days at 5:30 p.m. followed directly by a 30-minute advanced session, as the first ‘test run’ session was held Thursday.
“They went pretty well,” Varacallo said of the first sessions. “I can’t say I’m a Zoom expert or anything, but it was cool to see the kids and interact with them and it seemed like they enjoyed it too.”
He added that both sessions, which are open to anyone interested in working on their skills, had about 25-30 people join in on the first night.
Varacallo noted the video sessions will include lessons on ball handling and other skills that can be performed alone from the comfort of your own home.
The team’s founder noted that is an advantage of basketball, that you do not need much space to work on improving your skills.
“You don’t really need too much space, we’re hoping that once we get some nice days we’ll be able to get outside a little more, but a lot of the stuff we do can be done if you just have five to 10 feet in your home,” Varacallo said.
“This is sort of a separation time for kids, because everyone is in the same boat and it just depends on what you do with your time at this point. We’re trying to help these kids and even hopefully some of our other players will join in to work with some skills.”
He hopes to continue to add participants to the sessions as he continues to learn how to best teach lessons over the new platform.
“I’m just going to try to keep getting new drills in there and keep these kids working and it’s tough without a hoop, but we were able to do everything but shoot at a hoop in the session,” Varacallo said.
“I talked to the kids tonight about finding that transition from the dribble into the shot, because arguably the best shooter in the world is Steph Curry and he has such a quick release from his dribble into his shot and that doesn’t just come from catching the ball and shooting it.”
“I know he works on that stuff and if NBA players do it then it’s good for high schoolers and younger (players) to do it too.”
Varacallo said he feels while everyone is currently in uncharted territory, it will be a key opportunity for athletes to better themselves on their own.
He added that how athletes handle the current situation could end up putting them at an advantage when sports do return to action.
“The people that don’t use this time as an excuse to lay around and not work, are gonna be the ones that really benefit when people can get back out there during basketball season next year,” Varacallo said.
The Dream owner added that another benefit of the sessions is for the players to bond as a team and a group and also bond with the Dream players as the first session was held just hours after PA Gov. Tom Wolf officially announced the cancellation of all schools through the remainder of the academic year.
“This is a way for us to bond and we can still keep up with each other and if things open up quicker we can get everyone back together and hopefully we will have formed a bond through these Zoom sessions,” Varacallo said.
Anyone interested in obtaining a link to a session should reach out to info@duboisdream.com.