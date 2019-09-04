DuBOIS — Aces were certainly wild for the DuBois Area High School girls’ volleyball team in a three-set, 25-5. 25-12. 25-13. sweep over Curwensville Tuesday.
The Lady Beavers (1-0) dropped in 21 aces in the three-set victory and, at one point early in the third, had as many aces as kills with 18.
“We served really tough which is important for us,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “We’ve got to be able to get teams back on their heels, and I think that the girls did a really good job of that, especially in the first set.
“If we’re going to be a better team than we were last year and hope to compete beyond districts, we have to have that level of serving at all times,” Gustafson added.
While DuBois did finish with more kills than aces, 25-21, the aces helped the Lady Beavers in a big way in the first set, accounting for 10 of their 25 points.
DuBois’ Alayna Cornelius and Cate Gregory, the Lady Beavers’ first two players at the service line, combined for five of them as well as 11 service points.
DuBois held a 12-1 lead after the duo completed their turns at the line and things didn’t get much better after that as Curwensville failed to score an offensive point in the opening set.
While the aces started to slide in the second, DuBois’ play at the net climbed proportionally as Taylor Smith, Sydney Kashalk, Kaylee Sadowski and Cayla Donahue all started to end points on the front line.
DuBois again jumped out early and led wire-to-wire but not by nearly as much as Curwensville trailed by just three, 9-6, about midway through the set.
However, that turned out to be the high-water mark for the Lady Tide as a run of seven-straight points opened up a double-digit lead that DuBois kept in place throughout the rest of the set, eventually winning 25-12.
The Lady Beavers opened the third set with a nearly equal mix of aces and kills, jumping out to a quick 6-1 advantage.
Curwensville brought that lead back to just two points, 6-4, on a pair of service points from Taran Jacobson, and kept it to within three at 10-7 before DuBois eventually broke off on a 9-2 run to build another double-digit lead, this time at 19-9.
The Lady Tide eventually cut it to 24-13 on another pair of service points from Jacobson before a side out gave DuBois the set and the match.
DuBois will now travel to Brookville this evening.