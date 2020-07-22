BROOKVILLE — While the Pulaski Generals were celebrating an apparent go-ahead rally from the dead in the top of the seventh inning, so were the Brookville Grays moments later.
Runner’s interference.
With the bases loaded and one out and the Grays white-knuckling a very slim 6-5 lead after going into the inning up 6-0 and needing three outs, Garrett Starr one-hopped a shot back to the Grays third pitcher of the inning Joey Lopez.
Lopez fired to home to catcher Nathan Bonfardine, who then threw to first to nab Starr.
The ball hit Starr and deflected past Grays first baseman Aaron Park, but as the Generals were celebrating a new-found 7-6 lead, home plate umpire Keith Lepionka already had the out call on Starr for interfering with the throw to first.
The rule: A runner must not be inside the foul line and doesn’t necessarily have to be hit by the throw.
And instead, it was a 6-5 final.
Game over and the Grays head to DuBois up 2-1 for at least game four of the best-of-five Federation League semifinal series. Game five will also be in DuBois Thursday at a site and time to be finalized if needed. Today’s game is at Showers Field.
The Generals were naturally perplexed afterward.
“He was running a straight path, wasn’t out that way or this way too much, so where is he supposed to go?” Generals manager Tommy Frank said. “You can’t make that call there. I mean yes, we should have scored earlier and left a lot of guys on base and that’s baseball. But they let us back into it and then we had it taken away from us like that. It just (makes you mad).”
And the Grays, well, veteran manager Bob McCullough was only scratching his head at how his team nearly blew a 6-0 lead after seeing five marvelous innings by starter Thomas Plummer.
“I didn’t think we would go through that many pitchers to get out of this thing,” he said. “I was worried about that and it was going to be a nightmare. But the kid was inside the line and he interfered with the play.”
Plummer allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two and hitting two batters. Over 100 pitches, it was time for him to head to center field.
“The longer he goes the better he gets,” McCullough said. “I thought he could stay another inning, but they didn’t think so and he’s pitched a lot.”
Sam Leadbetter misplayed a chopper back to the mound and then hit Jace Miner before giving up back-to-back singles to Bryson Paulinellie and Cory Bookhamer. Chase Palmer relieved him and got Braden Paulinellie to hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-2.
Palmer walked Adam Bankovich and Eric Schneider to force in another run to make it 6-3. Then Joey Lopez relieved Palmer and walked Jake Miknis to make it 6-5. Lopez hit Ty Bittner to load the bases to set up the game-ending play that went the Grays way.
Earlier, the Grays scored four runs in five innings off Generals starter Noah Schneider. Aaron Park reached on an error to start the second inning, reached third on two wild pitches and scored on Hunter Geer’s single.
In the fourth, they knocked Schneider out after batting around, scoring three runs. Lopez walked with the bases loaded and Brady Caylor singled in a run before Palmer scored from third on a wild pitch. Kevin Gnacinski got the final out of the fourth and pitched a scoreless fifth before the Grays scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth off Hunter Antonuccio.
Those runs turned out to be vital. Geer walked with the bases loaded to force in Lopez who led off with a walk and Drew Celis’ forceout grounder that was a potential double play ball to third wound up plating Caylor who reached with his third single of the game.
The Grays outhit the Generals, 6-5.
BROOKVILLE 6, PULASKI 5
Score By Innings
Generals 000 000 5 — 5
Grays 010 302 x — 6
Pulaski—5
Bryson Paulinellie cf 4110, Corey Bookhamer 1b 4121, Braden Paulinellie ss 2001, Adam Bankovich c 3100, Shane Price 3b 2000, Alex Pasternak 3b 1010, Dante Armanini pr 0000, Eric Schneider 3b 0001, Jake Miknis rf 2011, Ty Bittner lf 2000, Garrett Starr 2b 2000, Damon Foster 2b 1100, Drew Bankovich dh 2000, Jace Miner ph 0100, Noah Schneider p 0000, Kevin Gnacinski p 0000, Hunter Antonuccio p 0000. Totals: 24-5-5-5.
Brookville—6
Joey Lopez ss-p-ss 2111, Brady Caylor 2b-ss-2b 4131, Nathan Bonfardine c 4000, Aaron Park 1b 2110, Hunter Geer cf-rf-lf 3012, Drew Celis 3b 3001, Sam Leadbetter rf-p-2b 2110, Dan Ion dh 4100, Thomas Plummer p-cf 0000, Chase Palmer lf-p-2b-rf 3110. Totals: 27-6-6-6.
Errors: Pulaski 3, Brookville 2. DP: Brookville 2. LOB: Brookville 11, Pulaski 9. 2B Miknis. SAC: Paulinellie, Celis, Leadbetter. SB: Geer. HBP: Miknis (by Plummer), Bittner (by Plummer), Bittner (by Lopez).
Pitching
Pulaski: N. Schneider 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Gnacinski 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Antonuccio 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB.
Brookville: Plummer 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Leadbetter 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO (faced four batters in 7th inning); Palmer 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Lopez 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO; 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Plummer. Losing pitcher: Schneider. Save: Lopez.