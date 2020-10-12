Week 5 of the high school football season proved to be an exciting one around the Tri-County Area as five of the eight games featuring local teams were decided by one score.
And, teams from the Tri-County Area went 4-1 in those close matchups — with victories by DuBois and Central Clarion coming down to virtually the final play of the game. Brockway and Ridgway also came away with close wins, while Clearfield suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion at Central.
DuBois found itself in a dogfight with Moniteau all night long in a low-scoring affair at Mansell Stadium. The Beavers took a slim 12-10 lead to the half on the strength of a 34-yard field goal by Nick Graeca with one second left in the second quarter.
The score stayed that way until late in the fourth when Warrior Charlws McGuire caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 2:36 to play to put Moniteau back up by four at 16-12.
DuBois wasn’t to be denied on Senior Night though, as the Beavers answered right back and marched 63 yards to victory.
That game-winning drive was capped by senior Ruben Estrada, who powered in just over the goal line with two seconds remaining to give DuBois the 3-point victory (19-16). Estrada had a pair of TDs on his senior night.
As for Central Clarion, it pulled out a wild 2-point victory in an offensive shootout at Karns City in a battle of 3-1 teams. The Gremlins appeared to be in total control on its home turf as they took a 35-15 lead to the fourth quarter.
However the Wildcats stormed back in the final 12 minutes, scoring 28 unanswered points in a span of 9:05 to takes its first lead of the night at 43-35. That furious comeback was punctuated by a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior Ethan Burford with 1:28 to play. Burford also had a 23-yard TD catch in the fourth.
Karns City didn’t go quietly though and marched 80 yards in a minute-plus to find the end zone when Nathan Waltman hauled in a 15-yard TD grab on the final play of the game.
The score made it 43-41, and the Wildcats secured the win when they stuffed a 2-point run by the Gremlins that could have forced overtime.
Up in Brockway, the Rovers squared off against rival Curwensville in what may have been the final meeting between the rivals — at least in the foreseeable future with the Golden Tide moving back to the Inter County Conference (ICC) next season. That’s the league the Golden Tide use to play in before joing in the old Allegheny Mountain League two decades ago.
And, it was a fitting end that the two teams, which entered deadlocked in the all-times series (11-11), battled it out in a defensive struggle.
Points came at a premium, as the Tide took a 14-7 lead into halftime only to see the Rovers get a pair of second-half touchdown passes from senior Conner Ford to pull out the victory — Brockway’s second straight after an 0-3 start.
The first of those scores came courtesy of a great individual effort by Austin Schmader, who appeared bottled up on a receiver screen only to find daylight to the outside before racing 66 yards for a score.
As for the game-winner with 6:55 to play, Ford bought himself a little extra time by rolling out before hitting a wide opener Tanner Morelli, who kept his balance as he stumbled after making the catch to walk in for a 22-yard touch down.
The Brockway defense did the rest from there getting a pair of stops before being able to run out the clock.
Ridgway’s 28-21 against Bradford in Johnsonburg wasn’t as dramatic, but the Elkers still found themselves down 14-13 at the break before scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half to take a 28-14 advantage.
Elker Dominic Cherry scored ona 21-yard run with 1:00 left in the third quarter to put the Elkers back on top, while a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown by Domenic Allegretto early in the fourth proved to be the difference in the game.
The Owls got back within a score when Dalton Dixon hauled in a 6-yard TD pass with 6:46 remaining, then had a late opportunity to possibly tie the game but the Elkers came up with an interception in the end zone.
As for the Bison, it should have come as no surprise their matchup against the Scarlet Dragons went down to the wire as the Mountain League foes have played some exciting, close games over the years.
This time it was host Central that came out on the winning side after the Dragons rallied from a 21-13 deficit midway through the third quarter. And, it was a pair of big plays that led the Dragons to victory.
Quarterback Jeff Hoenstine hit Demetrious Harbaugh for a 59-yard touchdown less than a minute after the Bison scored to go up eight in the third quarter. However, Central still trailed 21-19 late in the fourth quarter when Hoenstine hit Josh Biesinger on a short 4-yard pass play.
However, Biesenger lateraled the ball to Parker Gregg, who sprinted 36 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 1:04 left to play.
DuBOIS 19,
MONITEAU 16
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 7 3 0 6 — 16
DuBois 0 12 0 7 — 19
First Quarter
M—Mason Mershimer 13 run (David Stamm kick), 1:31
Second Quarter
D—Safety (Mason Mershimer tackled in end zone), 10:05
D—Ruben Estrada 2 run (Nick Graeca kick), 9:23
M—David Stamm 20 field goal, 4:52
D—Nick Graeca 34 field goal, 0:01
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
M—Charles McGuire 8 pass from David Stamm (pass failed), 2:36
D—Ruben Estrada 2 run (Nick Graeca kick), 0:02
M D
First downs 11 19
Rushes-yards 32-143 51-195
Comp-Att-Int 5-11-1 9-19-0
Passing Yards 86 143
Total Plays-Yards 43-229 72-338
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Punts 5-33.8 4-37.5
Penalties-Yards 7-61 9-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moniteau—Charles McGuire 6-30, Mason Mershimer 16-81, Hunter Stalker 4-5, David Stamm 5-29.
DuBois—Zach Henery 18-90, Derraick Burkett 6-38, Ruben Estrada 14-48, Cam-Ron Hays 10-(-15), Braxton Adams 1-40, Chandler Ho 1-11, Team: 1-(-17).
PASSING
Moniteau—David Stamm 5-of-9, 86 yds., 1 TD., 0 Int.; Brady Thompson 0-of-2, 0 yds., 1 Int., 0 TD.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 9-of-19, 128 yds., 0 TD., 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Moniteau—AJ McElravy 2-24, Brady Thompson 1-36, Charles McGuire 2-26.
DuBois—Dale Kot 3-42, Austin Mitchell 1-7, Ruben Estrada 3-33, Zach Henery 1-18, Derraick Burkett 2-35, Chandler Ho 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Moniteau—None.
DuBois—Dale Kot.
BROCKWAY 19,
CURWENSVILLE 14
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 7 7 0 0 — 14
Brockway 7 0 6 6 — 019
First Quarter
CW—Chase Irwin 3 run (Jake Mullins kick), 5:20.
BW—Conner Ryckman 18 run (Lewis Painter kick), 2:41.
Second Quarter
CW—Thad Butler 70 run (Jake Mullins kick), 9:22.
Third Quarter
BW—Austin Schmader 66 pass from Conner Ford (pass failed), 3:43.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Tanner Morelli 22 pass from Conner Ford (pass intercepted by Andrew Freyer), 6:55.
CW BW
First downs 11 14
Rushes-yards 22-102 39-166
Comp-Att-Int 17-28-0 11-15-0
Passing Yards 132 152
Total Plays-Yards 50-234 54-318
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 4-34.0 5-34.8
Penalties-Yards 6-60 6-36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Duane Brady 6-17, Chase Irwin 2-9, Danny McGarry 12-0, Thad Butler 1-70, Jake Mullins 1-6.
Brockway—Conner Ryckman 11-85, Conner Ford, 21-83, Ezra Swanson 3-0, Tanner Morelli 1-1, Matthew Brubaker 1-(-1), Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Curwensville—Danny McGarry 17 of 28, 132 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
Brockway—Conner Ford 11 of 15, 152 yds., 2 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Ty Terry 6-63, Jake Mullins 2-27, Thad Butler 6-33, Duane Brady 2-2, Michael Lezzer 1-7.
Brockway—Tanner Morelli 3-46, Austin Schmader 3-81, Matthew Brubaker 4-19, Jalen Kosko 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—None.
Brockway—None.
BROOKVILLE 49,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 14
Score By Quarters
Punxsy 0 7 0 7 — 14
Brookville 14 28 7 0 — 49
First Quarter
B –Robert Keth 4 run (Hayden Kramer kick), 5:15.
B –Kyle MacBeth 63 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :28.8.
Second Quarter
B –Charlie Krug 23 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), 8:24.
B –Kyle MacBeth 49 interception return (Kramer kick), 8:08.
P –Kameron Falgout 12 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 4:58.
B –Ryan Daisley 20 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :48.9.
B –Robert Keth 5 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), :17.1.
Third Quarter
B –Nathan Taylor 1 run (Kramer kick), 1:24.
Fourth Quarter
P –Alex Phillips 4 pass from Seth Moore (Hetrick kick), 3:46.
P B
First downs 7 14
Rushes-yards 31-77 20-141
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-2 15-23-1
Passing Yards 49 251
Total Plays-Yards 46-126 43-395
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-1
Punts 2-31.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Creed Knepp 5-63, Braiden Davis 4-21, Tate Lindermuth 2-20, Jack Krug 3-18, Robert Keth 2-9, Kyle MacBeth 1-7, Cam Moore 2-2, Nathan Taylor 1-1.
Punxsutawney—Zeke Bennett 13-45, Colin Hoover 3-24, Kameron Falgout 13-15, Seth Moore 2-(-7).
PASSING
Brookville—Jack Krug 15-for-23, 251 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.
Punxsutawney—Seth Moore 7-for-11, 45 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.; Kameron Falgout 1-for-4, 4 yards.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Kyle MacBeth 4-108, Robert Keth 4-49, Ryan Daisley 4-42, Charlie Krug 2-37, Tate Lindermuth 1-15.
Punxsutawney—Alex Phillips 4-26, Zeke Bennett 2-14, Gabe Kengersky 2-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—Kyle MacBeth 2.
Punxsutawney—Gabe Kengersky.
RIDGWAY 28,
BRADFORD 21
Score by Quarters
Bradford 7 7 0 7 — 21
Ridgway 13 0 8 7 — 28
First quarter
R: Alex Bon, 22-yard pass from Ben Briggs (Aiden Zimmerman PAT), 7:30
B: Austen Davis, 4-yard run (Abbie Nuzzo PAT), 5:56
R: Eric Salberg, 34-yard run (PAT failed), 1:47
Second quarter
B: Nolan Gonzalez, 5-yard run (Nuzzo PAT), 3:51
Third quarter
R: Dominic Cherry, 21-yard run (Zimmerman PAT), 1:00
Fourth quarter
R: Domenic Allegretto, 50-yard punt return (Zimmerman PAT), 11:43
B: Dalton Dixon, 6-yard pass from Davis (Nuzzo PAT), 6:46
B R
First downs 14 19
Rushes-yards 33-132 30-100
Comp-Att-Int 13-38-1 5-13-1
Passing Yards 150 61
Total Plays-Yards 71-282 43-161
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bradford: Austen Davis 14-89-1, Elijah Fitton 4-0, Nolan Gonzalez 14-51-1, Jerid Wilmoth 1 (-8).
Ridgway: Camron Marciniak 8-9, Eric Salberg 7-52-1, Dominic Cherry 5-34-1, Ben Briggs 8-16, Cole Casilio 1 (-5), Aiden Zimmerman 1 (-6).
PASSING
Bradford: Austen Davis 13 of 38, 150 yds, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Ridgway: Ben Briggs 5 of 13, 61 yds, 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Bradford: Jerid Wilmoth 3-33, Dalton Dixon 8-111-1, Elijah Fitton 2-16.
Ridgway: Eric Salberg 3-23, Alex Bon 1-22-1, Wil Howard 1-6, Dominic Cherry 1-10, Domenic Allegretto 1-4.
CENTRAL CLARION 43,
KARNS CITY 41
Score by Quarter
Cen. Clarion 7 8 0 28 — 43
Karns City 14 14 7 6 — 41
First Quarter
KC- Kaden Scherer 40 run (Owen Colwell kick), 9:36.
KC- Eric Booher 24 run (Colwell kick), 5:27.
CC- Cutter Boggess 24 pass from Cal German (Beau Verdill kick), 2:31.
Second Quarter
KC- Jayce Anderson 8 run (Colwell kick), 11:54.
CC- Christian Simko 4 pass from German (Simko pass to Breckin Rex), 8:14.
KC- Anderson 32 pass from Booher (Colwell kick), 1:00.
Third Quarter
KC- Anderson 16 run (Colwell kick), 3:44.
Fourth Quarter
CC- Simko 12 pass from German (Verdill kick), 10:33.
CC- Ethan Burford 23 pass from German (Verdill kick), 9:04.
CC- Breckin Rex 36 run (Verdill kick), 6:05.
CC- Burford 50 interception return (Verdill kick), 1:28.
KC- Nathan Waltman 15 pass from Booher (run failed), :00.
— — —
CC KC
First Downs 19 27
Rushes-Yards 23-92 49-266
Passing Yards 276 210
Comp.-Att.-Int. 19-41-1 13-23-1
Total Yardage 368 476
Punts-Average 4-37.2 3-25
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 13-109 5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 8-61, Cutter Boggess 8-10, Cal German 4-22, Cooper Shall 1-2, Team 2-(-3).
Karns City: Luke Garing 5-14, Eric Booher 17-85, Zach Blair 4-21, Kaden Scherer 4-57, Cole Coon 5-85, Jayce Anderson 9-38, Gage Cowoski 1- (-4). Team 4- (-29).
Passing
Central Clarion: Cal German 19-of-41 276 Yds. 3 TDs, 1 Int.
Karns City: Eric Booher 13-of-23 210 Yds. 2 TDs, 1 Int.
Receiving
Central Clarion: Cutter Boggess 8-113, Ethan Burford 3-50, Christian Simko 4-65, Jason Ganoe 3-35, Hunter Craddock 1-13.
Karns City: Kaden Scherer 3-64, Jayce Anderson 1-32, Micah Rupp 5-51, Gage Cowoski 1-20, Nathan Waltman 3-43.
Interceptions
Central Clarion: Ethan Burford.
Karns City: Micah Rupp.
CENTRAL 25
CLEARFIELD 21
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 0 14 7 0 — 21
Central 7 6 6 6 — 25
First Quarter
C—Smith 52 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 11:42.
Second Quarter
C—Boyles 19 pass from Ligenfelter, (kick failed), 6:54.
CL—O. Billotte 34 run, (Graves kick), 5:57.
CL—Lezzer 10 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter
CL—McGonigal 2 run, (Graves kick), 6:02.
C—Harabaugh 59 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 5:08.
Fourth Quarter
C—Gregg 36 lateral after Biesinger 4 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 1:04.
CL C
First downs 16 12
Rushes-yards 30-118 22-84
Comp-Att-Int 16-27-2 14-22-0
Passing Yards 209 277
Total Plays-Yards 57-327 44-277
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts 2-33.0 3-30.3
Penalties-Yards 8-56 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Plubell 8-34, O. Billotte 11-55, McGonigal 9-40, Firanski 1-2, Team 1-(-13).
Central—Gregg 12-59, Hoenstine 8-25, Smith 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Clearfield—O. Billotte 16-27-2-209.
Central—Hoenstine 13-21-0-258, Lingenfelter 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Lezzer 10-176, Kline 3-21, N. Domico 2-8, Plubell 1-4.
Central—Smith 3-80, Eicher 3-15, Harbaugh 2-86, Boyles 2-23, Gregg 1-39, Lingenfelter 1-23, Klotz 1-7, Biesinger 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—None.
Central—Hoenstine, Smith.