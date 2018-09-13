Week 2 saw all five Tri-County Area teams keep their undefeated starts to the season going, as Clarion, Brockway, Ridgway, Redbank Valley and Clearfield all moved to 3-0 on the season.
The third week of the season also saw DuBois come away with their first win of the season, leaving St. Marys as the only remaining winless Tri-County Area team.
All 11 teams are back in action in the Week 3, 10-game slate, some looking to build on strong play last week, while others look to turn things around after suffering tough losses.
Eight of the contests will kick off Friday at 7 p.m., with Brockway hosting Kane Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Redbank Valley traveling to Sheffield Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the Week 3 contests featuring area teams:
DuBois (1-2)
at Franklin (1-2)
The Beavers will look to build on their first win of the season, as they hit the road for the first time in the 2018 season.
With Alex Kovalyak making his first start behind center for DuBois, the offense had new found success on their way to a 31-8 victory over Warren. Koyalyak threw for 251 yards, three
DuBois still sits in 10th out of 11 Tri-County teams in points per game at 15.3.
DuBois now faces a Franklin team that has allowed 62.5 points per game in back-to-back losses after opening their season with a victory.
The Knights have also averaged just 9.5 points per game in those two contests despite featuring dual-threat quarterback Ian Haynes.
Kane (0-3)
at Brockway (3-0)
The Rovers host the Wolves in one of two contests on the Week 2 slate that pits an undefeated team up against a winless team.
After winning their first two games by three points apiece, Brockway won their Week 2 contest much more handily, topping St. Marys 34-7.
While the first two games saw a run-heavy offense for the Rovers, last week’s win brought a much more balanced attack, which will be key in Brockway continuing their strong season.
Brookville (1-2)
at Clarion (3-0)
The only contest this week pitting Tri-County Area teams up against one another features two teams who’s seasons are trending in opposite directions.
For Clarion, a stout defense has helped lead them to a 3-0 start, as the Bobcats are allowing just 9.0 points per game this season.
On the other side, the Raiders are heading in the wrong direction, as they have lost two in a row after a thrilling 69-60 win over Bradford in the opener.
Brookville’s offense has struggled since starting quarterback Jack Krug went down early in their Week 1 loss to Brockway, as the Raiders slump continued with a loss at Punxsutawney last week.
While the offense has slowed down since their Week 0 outpouring, the Raiders defense has struggled this season, allowing 400.3 yards and 37.0 points per game, both the most among the 11 Tri-County teams.
Clearfield (3-0)
at Huntingdon (1-2)
The Tri-County Area’s top offense will hit the road to face Huntingdon, as the Bison look to remain undefeated.
Clearfield leads all 11 area teams with 42.0 points per game, but will have to find a way to score against a Huntingdon team that is allowing just 12.0 points per game this season.
Huntingdon opened their season with a win on the road, but has lost two straight hard fought games at home to fall to 1-2 on the year.
Clearfield will need to continue their balanced attack on the offensive side, as they are averaging 180.6 yards per game through the air and 235.3 yards per game on the ground this season.
Smethport (3-0)
at Curwensville (2-1)
The Golden Tide will look to make it three wins in a row as they host the undefeated Hubbers.
After opening their season with a loss to Elk County Catholic, Curwensville has turned things around with wins over Cameron County and Union-A-C Valley.
Smethport has cruised to a 3-0 start to their season, allowing 8.0 points per game and winning all three of their contests handily.
Curwensville will have to limit turnovers against the Hubbers, who have scored three touchdowns on defense this season.
Ridgway (3-0)
at Bradford (2-1)
Ridgway, which bolsters the area’s top scoring defense, hits the road to face Bradford and their improving defense.
The Elkers have allowed just 6.6 points per game this season, while holding their opponents to just 180.6 yards per game during their 3-0 start to the season.
On the other side, Bradford opened the season by allowing Brookville to record a record-breaking day in the passing game on the way to a 69-60 defeat.
Since that loss, the Owls have allowed just 16 points combined in a pair of wins over St. Marys and Kane.
The game will be run-heavy, as both teams rely on a running back by committee style approach on offense.
Port Allegany (0-3)
at Elk County
Catholic (1-2)
The Crusaders will look to end a two-game losing streak as they host the winless Gators in their home opener.
After winning their opener against Curwensville, ECC has lost two in a row to Coudersport and Redbank Valley.
In their opening three losses, Port Allegany is averaging just 10 points per game.
St. Marys (0-3)
at Punxsutawney (1-2)
Coming off their first win of the season over Brookville last week, the Chucks remain at home to host the winless Dutchmen.
St. Marys has struggled offensively this season, but did show some improvements in their Week 2 loss to Brockway, coming away with their first offensive score of the season.
The Dutchmen are averaging 167.9 yards per game, lowest among Tri-County teams and have scored just nine points so far this season.
Coudersport (3-0)
at Clarion-Limestone (2-1)
The Lions and Falcons match up in what will likely be a defensive battle.
Clarion-Limestone is allowing just 149.6 yards per contest this season, best among 11 Tri-County teams, while Coudersport’s defense has led them to a 3-0 start this season.
The Falcons have allowed just 12 points in total this season in their three victories.
C-L will have to look to slow down Coudersport’s rushing attack, which is averaging 325.7 yards per game this season.
Redbank Valley (3-0)
at Sheffield (0-3)
Redbank Valley hits the road for the first time since Week 0 as they look to keep their undefeated season alive against Sheffield on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolverines have scored just 12 points all season during their 0-3 start.
Defensively, Sheffield has surrendered 54 points per game in their three losses to Union-A-C Valley, Coudersport and Smethport.
Redbank Valley is coming off their closest contest of the season, a 24-20 home victory over Elk County Catholic.
