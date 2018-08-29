With all 11 Tri-County Area teams kicking off their season in Week 0, all eyes turn to Week 1, as all 11 teams are back in action on the 10-game slate.
For DuBois, Curwensville and St. Marys, the season opened with a defeat, as they will look to pick up their first win of the 2018 campaign this week.
For Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Clearfield, Elk County Catholic, Redbank Valley and Ridgway, this week brings the opportunity to open the season 2-0, after all eight teams opened the year with a victory.
This week’s slate includes six games in which both sides opened their season with a win, as well as three games that pit 0-1 teams against each other.
Eight games kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m., with Brookville at Brockway beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Curwensville travels to Cameron County Saturday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the Week 1 games featuring area teams:
General McLane (0-1)
at DuBois (0-1)
Both teams opened their season with losses at home in Week 0 and are both looking to right the ship in Week 1.
The Beavers will look to bounce back from a 28-3 defeat at the hands of Clearfield, while the Lancers are coming off a 27-14 loss to Slippery Rock.
Both teams were hurt by turnovers in their opening game losses, as DuBois threw a pair of interceptions and lost two fumbles, while General McLane lost three fumbles and threw an interception.
One of the three fumbles for General McLane turned into a 93-yard touchdown for Slippery Rock.
While DuBois relies on more of a balanced offense, General McLane is a run heavy offense, as they ran the ball 47 times for 184 yards in their opening game.
Clearfield (1-0)
at Penns Valley (1-0)
Clearfield hits the road for the second week in a row in a matchup of teams looking to start the season 2-0.
In Week 0, Clearfield’s defense was key in their victory over DuBois, as the Bison forced four turnovers in the contest.
For Penns Valley, a 28-point second quarter powered the Rams to a 49-6 win over Fairfield on the road.
Clearfield will have to slow down the rushing attack of Ryan Ripka, as the senior carried the ball 11 times of 176 yards and three scores in the Week 0 win for Penns Valley.
Junior quarterback Aaron Tobias passed for 161 yards and three scores in the Rams opener.
Both sides relied on a balance attack on the offensive side of the ball in Week 0.
Kane (0-1)
at Ridgway (1-0)
While Kane suffered a hard fought loss at home in Week 0, Ridgway cruised to a big win on the road to open their season.
Kane fell 14-13 to Moniteau, while Ridgway came away with a 42-0 victory over St. Marys.
For the Wolves, it was a failed 2-point conversion with just over one minute left in the game that led to the loss.
Ridgway rushed for 256 yards and threw for 147 on their way to a big win over the Dutch in Week 0.
Kane will have to find a way to slow down the run this week, as they allowed Moniteau to run for 306 yards last week.
Coudersport (1-0)
at Elk County Catholic (1-0)
This Week 1 matchup pits a pair of teams who opened their seasons with wins, but those wins came in much different fashions.
For Coudersport, the season opened at home against Cameron County, as the Falcons were heavy favorites entering the game and it showed, as they came away with a 71-0 victory.
On the other side, Elk County Catholic opened their season on the road against Curwensville, as the expectation for most was for the Golden Tide to come out on top.
That wasn’t the case, as the Crusaders used a balanced attack offensively to pull off a 34-14 win on the road.
Coudersport outgunned Cameron County 376 to -5 last week, as all of the Falcons’ yards came in the run game.
Stephen Kelly led the team with 117 yards on eight carries for two scores.
The Crusaders were led to victory by the rushing attack of Stephen Bobby and the arm of Mason McAllister.
Bobby ran the ball 26 times for 166 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while McAllister threw for 103 yards and two scores.
Clarion (1-0)
at Moniteau (1-0)
Another contest between teams looking to open their season with back-to-back victories as Clarion travels to Moniteau.
In Week 0, Clarion traveled to Punxsutawney and was in control from start to finish on their way to a 40-6 win.
For Moniteau, it was a defensive stand on a 2-point conversion attempt by Kane late in the game that led them to a 14-13 victory on the road.
Sam Minich helped lead the Bobcats to their opening win with 172 yards of total offense and a trio of touchdowns, two on the ground and one receiving.
Moniteau’s offense was powered by Cody Wise, who ran the ball 15 times for 160 yards, as the team rushed for a total of 306 yards.
Otto-Eldred (1-0)
at Redbank Valley (1-0)
Both teams opened their season with big wins, as Otto-Eldred gets set for their first road test of the year and Redbank Valley prepares for their first home game of the season.
Otto-Eldred opened their season with a 34-6 win at home over Port Allegany, while Redbank Valley came away with a 41-18 win on the road over Keystone.
The game also is a rematch of a District 9 Class A quarterfinal contest from a year ago — a matchup Redbank won 15-8 in Duke Center.
Otto-Eldred was led by the Sebastian brothers in their Week 0 win, as Cole and Chase both had strong performances.
Cole Sebastian threw for 251 yards and a trio of touchdowns, while running for 59 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.
Chase Sebastian was on the receiving end of two of Cole Sebastian’s touchdown throws, as Chase caught five passes for 94 yards.
Cameron Magee had seven catches for 105 yards and one score for the Terrors.
Redbank Valley was led by Keaton Kahle in Week 0, who had a big game passing and rushing.
Kahle threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 123 yards and one score.
St. Marys (0-1)
at Bradford (0-1)
Both teams will look to pick up their first win of the season, as St. Marys was shutout by Ridgway and Bradford lost in a shootout to Brookville.
The Dutch fell 42-0 at home to the Elkers, while the Owls lost a high-powered affair on the road against the Raiders 69-60.
Both sides will be looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball, as St. Marys allowed 403 yards to Ridgway and Bradford surrendered 770 yards against Brookville, as the Raiders set a handful of school records in the win.
While both sides allowed big numbers defensively, the two teams offenses had varying success rates in their Week 0 losses.
The Dutch struggled to move the ball against Ridgway, totaling just 126 yards, while Bradford’s running game had a big night, as they rushed for a team total of 522 yards in the game.
St. Marys’ defense struggled against the run in Week 0, so the Owls will look to put up big numbers for the second week in a row.
Clarion-Limestone (1-0)
at Smethport (1-0)
A pair of teams that shut down their opponents in Week 0, meet in Week 1 looking to move to 2-0 on the year.
For Clarion-Limestone, their defense pitched a shutout in the opener, leading them to a 40-0 win over Union/A-C Valley.
The Lions were in control of their Week 0 contest at home from the opening kickoff, as Austin Newcomb returned the kickoff 85 yards for a score and C-L never looked back.
Newcomb was the star for C-L in the game, scoring a pair of touchdowns and two 2-point conversions on 151 yards rushing and 127 yards receiving.
For Smethport, things were clicking on both sides of the ball in their road contest against Sheffield, as they came away with a 54-6 win.
Offensively, Grant Ogden threw three touchdown passes for the Hubbers, two of which went to Bryent Johnson.
On the other side of the ball, Sheffield had trouble getting anything going after losing their quarterback Matt Dunham to a broken leg, which he suffered on a defensive play and is out for the year.
The Hubbers also scored on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone.
Curwensville (0-1)
at Cameron County (0-1)
Curwensville will look to bounce back from their Week 0 loss at home to Elk County Catholic, as they hit the road to face Cameron County Saturday night.
Blake Passarelli was a bright spot for the Golden Tide in their opening loss, as he rushed 85 yards on just seven carries in the loss.
Cameron County opened their season with a 71-0 loss on the road against Coudersport, as they finished the game with -5 total yards offensively, while allowing the Falcons to rack up 376 yards of offense.
