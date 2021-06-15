SLIPPERY ROCK — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team got off to a strong start in Monday’s PIAA Class A semifinal showdown against West Greene, but a third-inning weather delay proved to be the turning point for the Lady Pioneers who owned the game from there in what proved to be a lopsided 12-1 affair that went the distance.
Weather was the major story of the day, as thunderstorms delated the start of the game for more than an hour and a half at Slippery Rock University.
Once action got underway, DCC starter Morgan Tyler worked out of a mini-jam in the top of the first before her team promptly gave her a 1-0 lead on a RBI double by senior Mia Meholick in in the bottom half.
Central threatened again in the second, getting a one-out triple to right by Madison Hoyt. However, the Lady Cardinal never moved from there as West Greene kept it a 1-0 game.
Tyler countered with a quick out in the third before leadoff hitter Jersey Wise singled. Then with a 3-1 count on Katie Lampe, umpires pulled the players off the field after seeing lightning in a thunderstorm to the north of the field.
The move helped groundskeepers, who got the tarp on the field before another heavy deluge let loose in what proved to be close to a 50-minute delay this time around.
When play resumed, West Greene promptly scored three runs in its half of the third, and in the process seemed to take the wind out of DCC’s sails. It was all West Greene from there as the Lady Pioneers outscored the Lady Cardinals 9-0 over the final three innings after grabbing the 3-1 advantage in the third.
The meeting was the fourth in the past five postseasons in the state semifinals between the schools, with last year being canceled because of COVID-19. Thursday’s victory was the Pioneers’ third in the those four meetings as they reached their fourth state final since 2016 — DCC’s 3-2 win vs. the Pioneers in 2019 kept them from appearing in every Class A title game during that stretch.
The WPIAL champs finished with a 13-6 advantage in hits in the game, with DCC mustering just four of those after the first two innings. Senior Chelsea Busatto and Hoyt each went 2-for-3 to account for more than half of their team’s hits on the day.
Busatto finished smacked two doubles in her final high school game, while Hoyt had the triple in the second.
“I don’t want to make any excuses. They had a rain delay just like we did,” said DCC coach George Heigel of the change in momentum following the third-inning rain delay. “I don’t think they hit the ball all that hard ... towards the end of the game they started squaring up the ball a little bit. There was just a lot of dinks and dunks, and when we had an opportunity to defend, we didn’t do a very good job.
“We didn’t hit, we didn’t defend as good as we can and that’s a recipe for a tough game. And, that’s what it was. West Greene is a good team, and I knew it when I went to scout them. I didn’t say it to anybody, but I thought this is the best team they have had, and they have had some really good teams. So, I thought to myself, ‘Oh boy.’
“They have the catcher they didn’t have two years ago, and the pitcher is better than what I think they have had. Their infield and outfield is really strong too. I didn’t think they would hit Mo. It was one of those games where she threw a lot of walks (6), but she wasn’t missing by a lot. There were a number of pitches where we shook our heads and said, ‘I don’t know where that one was.’ They all looked like they were hitting outside part of the plate and she just didn’t get the calls.”
Once the game got underway at The Rock, West Greene tried to get to Tyler early as Wise and London Whipkey drew walks around a strikeout. Tyler then got circle counterpart Kiley Meek to popup before both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Tyler stranded both in scoring position though, as she struck out Olivia Kiger to end the inning.
Central’s offense then went right to work as freshman leadoff hitter Kayley Risser drew a walk and promptly stole second. After Meek got a strikeout, Meholick ripped a double to center to plate Risser to make it 1-0.
She was eventually stranded at third though, as a pair of groundouts ended the inning.
That’s when weather crept back into the area of Slippery Rock and eventually stopped play with Wise on first (after singling) and a 3-1 count on Lampe.
When played resumed shortly after 3 p.m., Tyler fired in a strike but then walked Lampe. An infield single by Whipkey then loaded the bases with one out for Meek, who helped her own cause by scoring a run with a groundout.
Kiger then delivered a huge two-out, two-run single to left to put the Pioneers up 3-1. Kiger proved to be a thorn in DCC’s side all day as she went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Central tried to counter in the bottom of the third as Meholick drew a two-out walk, but Meek halted any thought of a DCC rally by striking out Shyanne Lundy to end the inning.
Tyler kept West Greene of the board in the fourth, and it looked like DCC might be in business in the bottom half of the inning when Busatto hammered a leadoff double to right-center.
However, the DCC senior never left second base as Meek retired the next three batters — a stretch during which Hoyt beat out a bunt single only to be called out for being outside the batter’s when she made contact in what appeared to be a close call.
West Greene capitalized on that call and scored three times on three hits in the fifth against Tyler to seize control of the game. Pinch-hitter Anna Durbin had a RBI single in the frame, while Taylor Karvan came through with another two-out, two-run single that pushed the Pioneers lead to 6-1. Both hits were the only ones of the game for those players.
The Pioneers kept the pedal down from there, scoring two more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to push their lead to 12-1.
Meek had a RBI double in the sixth and run-scoring single in the seventh as the Pioneers pitcher finished 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Kiger had RBI singles in both innings, while Whipkey scored a run in the seventh with a single of her own. She also finished with three hits in the win.
Central Catholic had its chances to start a rally in each of the final three innings, but Meek and her defense did a nice job holding the Lady Cardinals at bay.
Risser smacked a one-out single in the fifth but was thrown out trying to steal second by Whipkey on a low pitch. Busatto then smacked her second double of the game with two outs in the sixth but was left standing there.
Finally in the seventh, Hoyt led off with a single and took second when the ball was bobbled in right. She never left second though as Meek retired the next three Lady Cardinals to end the game and finish off a complete game victory.
Meek allowed the one earned run on six hits while striking out four and walking a pair. Conversely, West Greene scored 12 runs, 11 earned, on 13 hits against Tyler, who walked six and struck out five in seven innings of work.
“You have to give West Greene a lot of credit,” said Heigel. “Every year in that small town, and that small school, they come up with a team that’s solid every year and are use to being in this situation. We’ve been here four times in five years too and have managed to only beat them once. But, we’ll keep giving it a try.”
West Greene now plays District 11 champ Tri-Valley for the Class A crown on Friday at 11 a.m. at Penn State’s Beard Field. Tri-Valley topped D-3 champ Halifax, 7-3, on Monday in the East Final.
WEST GREENE 12,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Innings
West Greene 003 032 4 — 12
DCC 100 000 0 — 1
West Greene—12
Jersey Wise cf 4220, Katie Lampe ss 3310, London Whipkey c 4431, Kiley Meek p 4223, Olivia Kiger rf 4034, Maddie McClure dp 3000, BreAnn Jackson 1b 4000, Taylor Karvan 2b 4012, Lexi Six 3b 3000, Anna Durbin lf (flex) 1111. Totals: 34-12-13-11.
DuBois Central Catholic—1
Kayley Risser cf 3110, Emma Suplizio rf 3000, Mia Meholick c 2011, Shyanne Lundy 1b 3000, Chelsea Busatto lf 3020, Melia Mitskavich dp 3000, Madison Hoyt 3b 3020, Jessy Frank ss 2000, Emily Joseph ph 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2000, Savanah Morelli ph 1000, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-1-6-1.
Errors: WG 0, DCC 1. LOB: WG 10, DCC 6. 2B: Whipkey, Meek, Kiger; Meholick, Busatto 2. 3B: Hoyt. HBP: Lampe (by Tyler), Meek (by Lampe). SB: Wise; Risser. CS: Risser (by Whipkey).
Pitching
WG: Kiley Meek-7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
DCC: Morgan Tyler- 7 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pithcer: Meek. Losing pithcer: Tyler.