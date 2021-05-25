Last year, the area was filled with empty baseball and softball diamonds after the coronavirus pandemic scuppered the 2020 seasons.
But those empty fields could be a reality in the not-to-distance future if the PIAA can’t recruit more officials to umpire.
The PIAA started a conscious effort to recruit over the last two years with the declining numbers affecting several chapters across the state.
Area umpire Mark Michelucci, who works out of the Clearfield-Centre Chapter, said that the amount of umpires has been cut in half since he started officiating the sport over 20 years.
“I am from Pittsburgh originally,” he said. “I came up here in 2007 and I started working at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home. My first call after finding my apartment was what chapter I was going to join.
“Lynn Gilham and Sam Bevac were two of the most important figures for me. And, Sam, who is 82, is still doing baseball.
“Those two got me involved. When I started, we had 24 guys. We are now down to 11.”
Michelucci said that the average age of the chapter is also in the mid 50s.
“I am the second youngest guy in our chapter and I am 45,” he said. “Mike (Sutika) is 45 too. He is helping coach his sons right now at Curwensville, but he plans to get back into umpiring once they have graduated. So, really we have nine guys who do the majority of the games.”
So why is there a shortage of umpires? Michelucci says he believes that it comes down to three reasons.
“One is the timing,” he said. “Most games are at 4 or 4:30 p.m. Most people work 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or 9 a.m.-5 p.m. They can’t get out to do that.
“Second is the cost. Not only do you have to pay your dues to the PIAA each year, you have to pay them to us. We are just $5. But let’s say you want a college student who wants to get into umpiring, whether it be high school or any ball. You are looking at upwards of $500 for your equipment. You have two pairs of pants, shirts, coats, shoes and chest protector and other equipment.
“The third reason, and this is not any disrespect to any of our local coaches, I think a lot of the younger kids trying to umpire Little League and they are getting harassed by the fans and the coaches, and it’s taking their focus and their mentality out of it. They are worried that if they make a call they are going lambasted.”
Michelucci said that he feels that the PIAA is doing its best to get more umpires, but there are some chapters that are very short-handed for the amount of games they have.
He said he has received calls from schools like Brookville, Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic when members of the DuBois chapter are unavailable.
Other umpires, including those from the Northern Cambria chapter, have said they have also gotten calls from schools outside of their area looking for umpires.
“I go up and do games at Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic if I can,” said Michelucci. “I have been getting a lot more calls lately to do games.”
Michelucci said he started umpiring when he was 14. He did a lot of softball games at picnics and other events until he got started doing high school.
He said he met his idol, Doug Harvey, a former MLB Hall of Fame umpire, early in his career and it really motivated him to stick with it.
He is now in his 26th year of doing high school and his 10th year of college.
Michelucci said you have to have a passion for the sport and really understand the nuances of the game.
“A lot of people think that baseball is just about balls and strikes and being safe or out. But it is not. It’s about mechanics, timing and positioning. When I umpire baseball, I am in it whether it be a jayvee game or freshman game. Whether it’s 2-1 or 20-1, I am always focused.
“I have to know where I need to be and where my partner needs to be. I know that my partner has my back. Timing is of the essence. You have to wait until you make the call.”
He said the Clearfield-Centre and Gateway (DuBois) chapters work closely together and it has become a brotherhood of sorts.
“In this area, we have a lot of great umpires,” Michelucci said. “That goes for the DuBois chapter, they are all great guys. I’ve worked with guys in the North East chapter and they are great as well. I know that any of them have my back.”
Michelucci said he understands about some of the issues that may hold people back from applying for the umpiring license.
“My job allows me the flexibilty, since I work for the state doing audits,” he said. “Some of the other guys in our chapter are retired or semi-retired so they have a lot more flexibility. I think that is obviously is a big deal.”
But he said the chapters are all willing to work with anyone who wants to be an umpire.
“I just want to bring awareness to anyone who is doing Senior Little League or Little League to get on the PIAA website and take the test,” Michelucci said. “If they see umpires in summer ball, please approach us. We are always willing to talk to anyone is interested.
“It’s really a brotherhood for me. It’s just something that has been instilled in me and I’m really trying to bring awareness to the shortage. We aren’t asking people to do 30 games. We are willing to work with anyone who maybe only wants to schedule a couple of games a week.”
The process is simple if interested.
“The process with the PIAA has become more open than it was before,” said Michelucci. “Everything is basically online. The test is online. To join, you have to take the test, and if you pass, you have to find a chapter within your region and then join that chapter.
“I think the PIAA is trying to get more interest. But it’s happening in a lot of sports.”
And if the chapter sees a sharper decline, there will no way to fill all of the games for the local area, meaning games would have to be moved to different days to insure there would be umpires.
“I just really wanted to bring awareness to the issue,” said Michelucci. “If anyone at all has any questions, feel free to contact our chapter or if you see me out at a game, feel free to come talk to me. We really want to be able to keep doing the games so that they can continue to play varsity, junior varsity and middle school games.”