HERSHEY — The Brookville wrestling team has been major players at the state level for the better part of a decade, and it hopes to add to the lure this week in Hershey when five Raiders take the mats at the PIAA Class AA Championships.
That state contingent is headlined by returning state heavyweight champion Colby Whitehill, who will be joined sophomore Owen Reinsel (113 pounds) — returning qualifier — and three state newcomers in juniors Cayden Walter (106) and Nathan Taylor (220) and freshman Brayden Kunselman (120).
Whitehill (36-0), the Northwest Regional champ, makes the trip to states looking to become the first Raider to win a second state title and just the fifth Brookville wrestler to win three state medals. He also was eighth as a sophomore.
The Pitt recruit is ranked No. 1 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and sits No. 7 nationally in the Intermat Rankings.
Whitehill, one of just four past medalists in the field, finds himself at the top of the heavyweight bracket. He awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Bellwood-Antis’ Evan Pellegrine (SW-5, 30-7) and Northern Lehigh’s Jashua Schaffer (SE-4, 28-11).
He could face fourth-ranked Riley Kemper (SW-3, 41-30 of Burgettstown in the quarterfinals, while third-ranked Mitch Miles (SW-2 35-1) of Laurel or sixth-ranked Bronson Strouse (36-3), the Southeast champ from Tamaqua are potential semifinal opponents.
Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno (NW-4, 29-7) also is in the top, and with a win, would battle Strouse in the Round of 16.
Leading the bottom half are Meyersdale junior Jalen Stephens (SW-1, 35-1), who was a state runner-up a year ago, and Southern Columbia senior Lear Quinton (NE-1, 37-7), who placed fourth. Whitehill beat both Stephens (5-3) and Lear (8-4) on his way to his state title a year ago.
Reinsel (NW-2, 34-5) will seek his first state medal in his second trip to the Giant Center. The sophomore landed in the bottom half of the draw at 113 and away from the state’s top two ranked wrestlers — Reynolds junior Gary Steen (44-1), who beat the Raider to win regionals last week, and Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Brett Ungar (SE-1, 42-2).
Steen, a state champ two years who bronze as a sophomore, is ranked second in the state, while Ungar — who won a state title in New Jersey last year — is No. 1.
Reinsel, ranked seventh, opens against Hamburg junior Parker Davidson (SE-3, 35-11), who is No. 12. The victor moves to the quarterfinals and potential matchup with Northeast champ Gavin Bradley (36-2), a sophomore from Athens. Bradley, ranked fifth in the state, placed sixth a year ago in Hershey.
South Park junior Joey Fischer (SW-1, 41-2), the state’s third-ranked wrestler, also is in the bottom. He owns a fourth-place medal from a year ago.
Walter (31-5) won his first regional crown last weekend and enters states ranked No. 5. He sits in the bottom of the bracket at 106 and faces the winner of a pigtail bout between South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner (NE-4, 30-8) and Central’s Jaxon Matthews (SW-5, 25-16).
Top-ranked Branden Wentzel (NE-1, 42-7), a freshman from Montoursville, is also in the bottom with Walter, as is third-ranked Coen Bainey (SW-2, 34-6), a freshman from Bald Eagle Area.
Second-ranked Calan Bollman (37-3), a freshman from Chestnut Ridge, headlines the top half in a bracket that features no state returnees and is comprised largely of freshmen and sophomores.
Kunselman (NW-3, 34-6), ranked No. 13, is one of four freshman in the field at 120, which features eight wrestlers who have won PIAA medals — four who have placed in the Top 3.
The Raider drew a tough opener against fourth-ranked Gable Strickland (NE-2, 36-3), a junior from benton who has placed fifth the last two years. The winner should get fifth-ranked Brandan Chletsos (SE-1, 48-4), a sophomore from Notre Dame-Green Pond in the quarters. Chletsos finished sixth a year ago.
Also in the bottom are returning state runner-up Kole Biscoe (NE-3, 42-5) of Southern Columbia and third-place finisher Ryan Michaels (SW-1, 42-2) of Elizabeth Forward. Those two, ranked third and second, respectively, could meet in the quarterfinals.
There also could be a heavyweight matchup in the quarters in the top half, where returning state champ Sheldon Seymour (NE-1, 35-1) of Troy will most likely face either Bishop McDevitt’s Nate Smith (SE-2, 31-2) or Chestnut Ridge’s Nathan Holderbaum (SW-3, 33-10).
Smith a three-time medalist who won bronze last year, while Holderbaum was a fourth-place finisher as a junior.
Brookville’s final entrant is junior 220-pounder Nathan Taylor (35-5), who joined Walter in winning his first regional crown last weekend. The Raider, ranked No. 4, awaits either Benton junior Zach Poust (NE-4, 33-11) or Fort Cherry junior Robbie West (SW-5, 38-8) in the Round of 16.
With a win, Taylor could advance to place returning state runner-up Jake Ryan (SW-3, 37-3) of Mount Union in the quarterfinals. Ryan, ranked No. 6, lost to Whitehill in last year’s heavyweight state finals match.
There are two other returning medalists on Taylor’s side of the bracket in Mountoursville senior Cameron Wood (NE-1, 43-3) and Glendale senior Cory Johnston (SW-2, 36-4). Wood, ranked fourth, placed fourth in Hershey last year, while fifth-ranked Johnston was sixth.
The bottom half at 220 has the state’s top two ranked wrestlers — No. 1 Kolby Flank (SE-1, 40-1) of Wilson Area and No. 2 Duane Knisely (SW-1, 39-3) of Chestnut Ridge. Flank won a fifth-place medal as a junior.
The PIAA Class AA Championships get underway Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center.