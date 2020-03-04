HERSHEY — Redbank Valley senior Ethan Wiant made the trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships alone last year, but junior teammate Kobe Bonanno is joining him this time around.
Both Bulldogs are searching for their first state medals.
Wiant (37-0), fresh off winning his first Northwest Regional crown, enters states as the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state at 145 according to papowerwrestling.com. The Bulldog is one 16 returning qualifiers in the field.
He landed in the bottom half where he awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Lake-Lehman junior Josh Bonomo (NE-4, 27-15) and Octorara sophomore Michael Trainor (SE-6, 37-14).
Whoever comes out of that Round of 16 match will get one of a wrestler ranked in the Top 7 in the state in the quarterfinals — either Berlin senior Tristan Pugh (SW-3, 41-3) or Tunkhannock senior Gavin D’Amato (NE-2, 44-3). Pugh placed sixth last year.
The bottom also features Forest Hills sophomore Erik Gibson (SW-2, 37-2), who placed third a year ago, and Saucon Valley senior Thomas Spirk (SE-1, 29-8), who was eighth as a junior. Gibson ranked second in the state and Spirk sixth.
The top at 145 is headlined by Southwest champ Gage McClenahan (35-2) of Bald Eagle Area, who is ranked first in the state. McClenahan, who missed last season, was a state runner-up as a junior and placed seventh as a freshman — both in Class AAA before BEA dropped to Class AA.
As for Bonanno (NW-4, 29-7), the Bulldog is making his first trip to states and landed in the top half of the draw at heavyweight along with another Tri-County Area competitor — reigning state champ Colby Whitehill (36-0) of Brookville.
Bonanno, ranked 15th, faces Tussey Mountain sophomore Matthew Watkins (SW-6, 30-10) in a pigtail bout with the winner wrestling Southeast champ Bronson Strouse (36-3) of Tamaqua in the Round of 16. Bronson is ranked fourth in the state.
The third-ranked (Laurel junior Mitch Miles, SW-2 35-1) and fourth-ranked (Burgettstown senior Riley Kemper, SW-3 41-3) are also in the top part of the bracket.
Leading the bottom half are Meyersdale junior Jalen Stephens (SW-1, 35-1), who was a state runner-up a year ago, and Southern Columbia senior Lear Quinton (NE-1, 37-7), who placed fourth.
The PIAA Class AA Championships get underway Thursday at 9 a.m.