ST. MARYS — It’s been two years since a high school baseball season started and was completed, so it’s okay if not everyone remembers that Elk County Catholic was the District 9 Class A champions back in 2019.
The Crusasders put together a magical postseason run two years ago as the No. 5 seed, one that saw them upset top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic, 8-6, in the semifinals after not scoring a run against the Cardinals in the regular season in a pair of 10-0, 5-inning losses.
Elk County went to 10-run second-seeded Otto-eldred, 15-5 in 5 innings, for its first D-9 title since 2014. The Crusaders then captured a thrilling 4-3 walkoff victory against Vncentian Academy in the opening round of states before seeing its season end a round later in a 5-2 loss to Bishop McCort.
A lot has changed since that loss to McCort, as head coach James Slay — who had just over the program prior to that 2019 season — lost a large senior class from that state squad that went 16-9, as well as last year’s lot season canceled early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slay has just three players back — seniors Jordan DePrator and Mark Kraus and junior Tommy Slay — who saw any kind of extended varsity action two years ago. He will rely heavily on that trio to lead what looks to be both a very young and inexperienced squad. Of the 20 players on the roster, eight are freshmen.
“Both the canceled 2020 season, and the prevention of an offseason/preseason, were significant impediments to our program,” said Slay. “Our pitchers are not ready for the daily grind of games. We have a pretty detailed program for arm care that begins in November. Our pitchers began their throwing routines on March 16th.
“Our Sophomores haven’t seen one inning of varsity baseball and are expected to play a role this season. That is going to be tough. Our juniors and seniors are just plain rusty from not playing, and our freshmen have not had time to fully acclimate to the program just because it is all new.
“What was once four months of preparation to what we have now is, at best, four weeks of accelerated learning. But, we will make the best of it. I guess the other schools have had similar restrictions of a preseason and we are ‘all in this together.’ So, we should all be at a similar level.
“Based on experience, we are looking at Tommy Slay, Jordan DePrator and Mark Kraus to step up in leadership roles. They each played a role in our 2019 campaign, and we need them to lead this season.
“Tommy is far more vocal on the field and has great game presence. Mark and Jordan know the situations and definitely have the baseball grind for the rest to follow. Joe Geci (junior) is our hype man. He keeps the team pumped up and has taken a lead role in our outfield.”
The Crusaders opened their season on Saturday at the DuBois Central Catholic Tournament and dropped a pair of games. They lost a slugfest in their opener vs. host DCC, 13-9, before losing 18-0 in five innings in the consolation game to South Allegheny.
Playing two games on opening day was certainly a test and strain on that unknown pitching staff Slay spoke of. Seven different guys pitched between the two games, led by starters Joe Tettis and Tommy Slay.
While there were some obvious and expected struggles Saturday, the elder Slay is optimistic about where the staff will be come the end of the season.
“We will probably be a little reserved in the first third/half of the season, but I am very encouraged by the options we have in pitching,” said Slay. “Our goal for the pitchers is to be in peak pitching form by the postseason. We are not going to go full rotations until the arms are ready, but I see some real potential in mid-May.”
Because of that, the expectations/goals for the Crusaders haven’t changed no matter how young and inexperienced the team might be entering the season.
“Our goal is simple ... repeat as District 9 champions,” said Slay. “Perhaps that overarching. Our goal is playing a full season for the love of the game and building life lessons through our team within the Crusader Baseball program.
“Championships are important and is our focus. But, maybe more so than ever before, our job as coaches is to provide the best opportunities for our team to just have the greatest season possible. If we can achieve that, I will feel we fulfilled our coaching mission and have a successful season by any definition.
“Losing a full season/preseason is a disaster for experience, but the guys are more excited to play this year and the effort has been outstanding. I think the biggest question mark of the team is having to deal with any setbacks related to the flu. At this point, you just don’t know what surprise restriction or cancelation will come tomorrow. That’s tough on the guys just living day to day.
“This season is dedicated to my team, both of the 2020 and 2021 roster. Our coaching staff, athletic director and the ECCSS are profoundly committed to a rewarding 2021 Crusader Baseball season.”
Elk County (0-2) hosts Brockway on Wednesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan DePrator, Gavin Leckey, Mark Kraus, Mason McAllister, Conner Stebich. Juniors: Joey Geci, Luke Ginther, Tommy Slay, Dominic Zambanini. Sophomores: David Anderson, Isaac Dellaquila, Joe Tettis. Freshmen: Timmy Brannock, Noah Cherry, Andrew Dellaquila, Patrick Forster, Shawn Geci, Thomas Gilmore, Colby Nussbaum, Andrew Seltzer.