DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team entered Monday’s matchup against St. Marys still on a high from Saturday night’s thrilling City Classic victory against DuBois Central Catholic.
However, the Lady Beavers were quickly brought back down to earth in a 6-1 loss on the very field they beat DCC as they ran into a buzzsaw in St. Marys’ Kendall Young. The sophomore tossed a three-hitter, allowing one earned run while striking out 15 and walking just two in a steady rain at Heindl Field.
St. Marys got all the offense it needed in the top of the first when senior Brianna Grotzinger hammered an Allie Snyder pitch into the bleachers in left field for a three-run homer. Grotzinger enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with the homer, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Young took a no-hitter into the fifth before Snyder broke it up with an infield single where she hit a hard comebacker that Young knocked down but couldn’t corral in time to get the Lady Beaver.
DuBois broke up her shutout bid an inning later, but Young still went the distance to earn yet another win on a day that saw her record her 100th strikeout of the season and her career. Young missed her freshman season a year ago when sports when shut down because of COVID-19.
“That was a huge hit for Bri (Grotzinger) there in the first inning,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “It was great to see everyone playing together. That was a complete team win, but Kendall did absolutely shut them down.
“I watched the DCC-DuBois game the other night, and I figured DuBois was going to be on somewhat of a high, and we were prepared for them.”
Snyder opened the game with a strikeout, but Olivia Eckels quickly started a St. Marys rally with a double to right-center. Kara Hanslovan then reached on an error before Grotzinger blasted her homer to left to make it 3-0.
Young and Gianna Surra kept the inning going with back-to-back walks but Snyder promptly got a pair of outs to end the rally and keep it a 3-0 game.
Young came out firing on all cylinders from the get-go in the bottom of the first and struck out the side in order.
St. Marys then tried to add to its lead in the second.
Shannon Kaiser drew a one-out walk and stole second with Eckels at the plate. Eckels then hammered a pitch to deep left, where DuBois’ Brooke Chewning couldn’t come up with a catch over on the run near the wall. Kaiser had to hold up initially on the play, then was held at third.
However, the throw to the plate skipped past catcher Alexas Pfeufer and Kaiser broke for home. Unfortunately for her, Snyder was backing up the play and flipped the ball back to Pfeufer, who tagged out Kaiser as she tried to retreat to third.
Young then made it six strikeouts in a row in the bottom of the inning, with that sixth strikeout of Snyder being the 100th of her career.
The Lady Dutch pushed their lead to 4-0 in the third when Grotzinger drew a leadoff walk and later scored from third when Surra reached on an error.
DuBois got its first baserunner in the bottom of the third when Jaden Swatsworth drew a two-out walk but was stranded at first. Teammate Lauren Walker reached on a strikeout/wild pitch in the fourth but was also lefton base after stealing second.
St. Marys then pushed its final two runs across in the fifth.
Grotzinger led off with a single but was promptly erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Young. Surra followed with a single before Janelle Krug hit a comebacke to reliever Aleigha Geer. She elected to go to third, and her throw was off the mark, allowing courtesy runner Danielle Rolley to score.
Courtesy runner Lauren Mosier (for Surra) scored a batter later when Lindsey Reiter grounded out to short.
Snyder broke up Young’s no-hit bid with her infield single in the bottom of the fifth, but the sophomore righty shut things down from there.
The Lady Beavers finally broke the ice in the sixth.
Sarah Henninger led off the inning with a single to center, while Morgan Pasternak walked with one out. Saige Weible then smacked a ball through the left side of the infield to score Henninger to make it 6-1.
That proved to be all the DuBois could muster as Young struck out the final five batters she faced to end the game. She struck out 12 different Lady Beavers in the game.
“They are going to be tough to beat,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker of St. Marys. “She (Young) was on today and her rise ball was working. I actually picked up on it and tried to give hints to our batters and it still didn’t help.
“We faced a buzzsaw and they hit the ball well right off the bat with the three-run homer. And, I thought, it’s going to be tough to score three runs off her. I was happy we showed a little bit if life coming back there late in the game.
“I got everybody into the game, but I wanted to let my hitters she that type of pitching again. It’s going to pay off down the road when we hopefully get into the playoffs and the pitching we’re going to face.”
Both teams are scheduled to play again today at home.
St. Marys hosts Hollidaysburg, while DuBois welcomes rival Punxsutawney.
ST. MARYS 6,
DuBOIS 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 301 020 0 — 6
DuBois 000 001 0 — 1
St. Marys—6
Shannon Kaiser 3b 3000, Olivia Eckels 2b-ss 4120, Kara Hanslovan ss 4100, Rosa DePrator 1000, Brianna Grotziner cf 3223, Kendall Young p 3110, Gianna Surra c 3111, Janelle Krug lf-2b 3010, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3001, Joey Forster ph 1000, Jianna Gerg rf-2b 3000. Totals: 31-6-7-5.
DuBois—1
Sarah Henninger ss-c 3110, Lauren Walker 1b 3000, Morgan Pasternak cf 2000, Janee Waxler cf 0000, Saige Weible rf 3011, Taylor Smith 3b 3000, Allie Snyder p-lf 2010, Emma Torretti ph-lf 1000, Lakin Smith dp 2000, Alexas Pfeufer c 1000, Kat Patton ph-ss 1000, Emma Delp ph 1000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 1000, Bella Gregory 2b 1000, Brooke Chewning lf (flex) 0000, Aleigha Geer p(flex) 1000. Totals: 25-1-3-1.
Errors: SMA 0, DuBois 4. LOB: SMA 8, DuBois 5. 2B: Eckels 2, Young. HR: Grotzinger. SB: Kaiser, Krug.
Pitching
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Aleigha Geer-4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Snyder.