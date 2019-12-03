ST. MARYS — With no seniors on the team, St. Marys will need a young lineup to step up if it wants to find success in the upcoming gymnastics season.
Despite the youth, the Lady Dutch still return seven letterwinners from last season, including a trio of two-time letterwinners who will look to lead the team as its only upperclassmen.
Sophomore Lauren Mosier (all-around) will look to lead St. Marys after claiming the PA Classic Championship All-Around title in the silver division last season.
Juniors Therese Guido (all-around), Grace Mattivi (vault, beam, floor) and Gina Salvaggio (vault, beam, floor) will also look to play key roles for the Lady Dutch this season.
Guido, along with sophomore Davan Lion also competed in the Silver Division championships last season.
The team’s other returning letter winners are sophomores Anna Mattivi (vault, beam, floor) and Isabella Pistner (vault, beam), while Anna Lundin (vault, beam) also returns for her sophomore season with the team.
Bella Field (all-around) and Danielle Rolley (vault, floor) join the team as freshmen this season.
Irene McCandless, who is entering her 18th season as head coach, said the preseason for her team has been rough, but productive.
“The beginning of the season is always tough trying to get ready for the first meet,” McCandless said. “Getting the girls back in to shape as well as getting routines finished and trying to figure out who is willing to step into the spots that were filled by last season’s seniors is always tough.”
While the Lady Dutch have a young team this season, they are not entirely inexperienced, as they are led by a trio of key returners in Guido, Lion and Mosier, who is a returning state All-Around champion in the Silver Division from the Pennsylvania Classic Championships.
Lion took fourth while Guido followed with a seventh place all-around finish in the Silver Division to help lead the Lady Dutch to a second-place finish in the team standings.
St. Marys came just short of a team title, as it finished with 131.177 points just behind South Side Beaver (131.325 points).
McCandless noted that after losing three athletes on the bars from last season, that event will likely be a weakness for her team this season.
“A majority of the team is willing to try and see if they are capable of being able to compete on this event, but again this has not been an easy task,” McCandless said.
The head coach said her team also lost a pair of athletes on the beam, another event she is looking for this year’s members to step up on and feels could be one of the weaker events for the team.
As for the competitions, McCandless said each year is different for every team, but she expects perennial power Altoona to be its toughest competition.
“I don’t feel that we will be quite as competitive as we were last year, but I’m pretty certain the girls are going to try and prove me wrong, which is a good thing,” McCandless said. “That means that they have the drive and determination.”
The Lady Dutch get their season under way Dec. 11 at home against Ridgway.
ROSTER
Juniors: Therese Guido, Grace Mattivi, Gina Salvaggio. Sophomores: Davan Lion, Anna Lundin, Anna Mattivi, Lauren Mosier, Isabella Pistner. Freshmen: Bella Field, Danielle Rolley.