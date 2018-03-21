DuBOIS — To say graduation hit the DuBois baseball program hard would be an understatement.
Virtually the Beavers entire 2017 roster — 11 seniors to be exact — is gone, a group that featured the likes of Nick LaBrasca, Braden Paulinellie, Drew Bankovich, Ryan Pasternak, Colin Read and Noah Schneider among others.
That group took with it 91 percent or more of the team’s offense in every major category as well as 94 percent of innings pitched a year ago.
Just one lettermen — senior Peter Foradora — returns along with a couple others who saw limited game action. The end result is the Beavers and veteran coach Todd Stinner and his staff head into the 2018 season with a lot of unanswered questions.
Foradora also is just one of two seniors on the squad, with Jack Mohney being the other. Stiner also has six juniors, 13 sophomores and 13 freshmen who will be vying for spots on the varsity and junior varsity squads.
“This is by far, without a doubt, the most inexperienced team I’ve had,” said Stiner. “Last year on Day 4, we had the varsity and JV teams picked. We still don’t have that, and here we are with questions two days before the first game.
“We feel like we do have two good groups coming through with the younger guys. But, there is a big difference JV and varsity. We really have to rely on coaching the finer points and try to get the younger guys out of the Senior League mentality and into the high school mentality, which is night and day.
“We have a good crew of coaches and some new guys this year. everyone is working as hard as they can to make these guys better.”
Foradora (2-1, 1.56 ERA in 9 innings) is the lone pitcher back who threw in a varsity game in 2017. He will be joined in the mound this year by freshman Garrett Starr, juniors Dylan McCluskey and Eric Schneider and sophomores Heath Means, Chase Husted, Chase Runyon, Dayne Bauman and Justin Swauger.
On the infield, Jordan Frano looks to anchor the defense behind the plate with sophomore Chase Hickman serving as his backup. Swauger and McCluskey are working at the corner spots, with Swauger looking to open the season at first and McCluskey at third.
Up the middle, Mohney and Schneider look to get the nods at second and third, respectively. Mohney was 2-for-10 with a double in limited action last year. Starr and sophomore Gauge Gulvas will provide depth up the middle.
In the outfield, junior Jeremy Krise, Husted and Means look to open the season in left, center, and right, respectively. Foradora (.214 average, 5 RBIs, 1 double, 1 triple) could also see time in left. Junior Michael Scarnati will back up Husted, while junior Jacob Getch could see time in right.
“I think success will come,” said Stiner. “With the lack of experience, early on we might struggle. But, we told the players as long as you’re willing to give us 100 percent, work as hard as you possibly can and come with a great attitude, the wins will come.
“Leadership-wise, Dylan McCluskey and Jordan Frano have really stepped up so far and taken the reins of the team. We also have some quiet leaders that maybe once games start, we’ll see a different side of them.”
Despite the experience, Stiner said the team’s goals haven’t changed.
“We always want to make the playoffs, and the bottom-line is we have to be .500,” he said. “With our schedule, that is challenging. I feel we play a very difficult schedule, and we like that because it prepares us. If you don’t play tough games, when you come to the big game you falter.
“We need to play the bigger schools and find a way to win those games. That has always prepared us in the past for playoffs, and that’s the goal again this year. We just have to find a way every game to get better.”
Stiner will be assisted by David Ryan, Eric Liddle, Mark Guthridge, Nate Sabados, Derek Clark, Clayton Read and Rob Burns.
DuBois is scheduled to open the season Friday at Central Mountain.
ROSTER
Seniors: Peter Foradora, Jack Mohney. Juniors: Jordan Frano, Jacob Getch, Jeremy Krise, Dylan McCluskey, Michael Scarnati, Eric Schneider. Sophomores: Dayne Bauman, Cullen Corle, Chase Husted, Clay Hendricks, Gauge Gulvas, Chase Hickman, Tyler Leonard, Heath Means, Jake Mowrey, Chase Runyon, Ethan Spellen, Justin Swauger, Jonah Watt. Freshmen: Alex Colbey, Nathan Farrell, Nick Farrell, Karson Fields, Payton Fox, Trenton Gaffney, Chandler Ho, Lennon Lindholm, Tyler Newell, Michael Orzechowski, Cameron Passmore, Zach Shilala, Garrett Starr
