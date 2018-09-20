DuBOIS — The 12th Annual DuBois Area Golf Tournament was held Wednesday at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course, and despite wet conditions, some of the top boys and girls golfers from this half of the state put up some impressive scores.
Eight players shot in the 70s — including all four competitors for the North East boys team that ran away with the team crown with an impressive total of 291. That score was 42 strokes better than second place McDowell (333).
North East had three players shoot par (72) or better on the day, led by medalist Isaiah Swan who fired a three-under 69.
Lydia Swan, who played for the boys in the event, shot a 1-under 71. Her score only countered towards the boys’ team score, as she wasn’t eligible for the individual awards in either the boys or girls competition.
Had she been, she would have won the girls event and placed second in the boys. Mercyhurst Prep’s Sarah White was the girls medalist with a round of 74.
North East also got an even-par 72 from boys runner-up Alec Hite, while teammate Carter Hassenplug was fifth with a 75.
Only two other boys broke 80 on the day. McDowell’s Skylar Carr placed third with a 75, while Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski led the local contingent with a 77 to come in fourth.
The only other area boy to card a Top 10 finish was DuBois’ Dayne Bauman, who shot an 82 to tie for eighth. Kaleb Hand came in a few shots behind his teammate and tied for 16th with an 85.
DuBois finished 11th in the team standings (376), with Nic Cebulski (102) and Alex Beers (107) rounding out the Beavers’ scoring.
Elk County Catholic posted the best team finish by an area squad, coming in seventh with a total score of 359.
Brady Schneider led the way for the Crusaders with an 87, which tied him for 20th place. Teammate Will Uberti (88) also broke 90, while Mark Kraus and Nathan Roberts each posted rounds of 92.
St. Marys was 14th as a team (388), with Lucas Benjamin (90), Lucas Ehrich (96) and Nate Beimel (97) all shooting in the 90s. Matt Bellina added a 105.
DuBois Central Catholic (434), Brookville (448) and Brockway (523) placed 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively, in the team race.
Max Forcey led DCC with a 96, while Tyler McIntosh was right behind him with a 97. Kadin Danch (114) and Jake Snyder (127) also competed for the Cardinals.
Brookville’s Dane Lyle (88) placed just outside the Top 20, but the rest of the Raiders — Aaron Briggs (108), David Cable (116) and Adam Mackins (136) — all went over the century mark.
As for Brockway, it had Dylen Coder (111), Matt Holt (113), Daniel Shugarts (138) and Carter Nichols (161) compete in the event.
On the girls’ side, Prep’s White led the way with her 74. The only other girl to break 80 was Bradford’s Kate Huber (78).
Team-wise, Villa Maria (363) came away with the title thanks in large part to the trio of Kymmy Henry (84), Tara Thomas (85) and Madison Klinger (88), who placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Chandler MacArthur rounded out Vill’a scoring with a 106.
McDowell (389) placed second, led by Zoey McCain’s 82, while Mercyhurst prep (419) was third after its other three golfers after White shots in the 111 or worse. Bradford (436) also got an 83 from Elyse Godding en route to a fourth-place finish.
The top local girl was Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore, who shot 111. Teammate Jordan Reitz had a 152.
The lone area school to field a full team at the event was Brookville, and the Lady Raiders finished 11th with a score of 532. Bailey Ganoe led the way with a 114, while Jenna Grant (135), Sophie Sharp (141) and Regan Ganoe (1420 also competed.
DuBois had two entrants in Sarah Henninger (122) and Maddie Gray (128). Brockway also had a pair of girls compete in Sylvia Pisarchick (131) and Sara Trunzo (133).
