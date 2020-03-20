RIDGWAY — Some athletes compete in sports for the shear love of the game, although winning never hurts in that regard either.
Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski is one of those athletes, and the senior has certainly done his share of winning in an Elker uniform as a three-sport star who competes in golf, basketball and baseball.
He started playing all three at a young age and went on to earn four varsity letters in golf, three in baseball and two in basketball.
Zameroski was part of a District 9 championship team in each of his three sports — and five overall — during his high school school career entering his final season of baseball. Those postseason runs — and everything that went into them — are why he loves sports.
“Winning, memories, friendships, and bringing the community together,” said the Elker, who went on to say its tough to say which sport is his favorite. “I’ve been asking myself this question for years, and I can still not answer it because they are all so enjoyable.”
He helped lead the boys basketball team to its second straight D-9 title this past season, which was the program’s fifth straight trip to states and the eighth in the past nine years. Zameroski was the second-leading scorer (369 points, 12.8 avg.) on a squad that went 20-8.
Zameroski also book-ended his Ridgway golf career being a part of D-9 Class AA team championship squads as a freshman and senior.
He didn’t compete at districts as a freshman but played a key role in the Elkers title this past fall at the Punxsutawney Country Club. He also was a two-time West Regional qualifier as an individual in golf.
Zameroski’s role models hail from his time competing for the Elker golf team.
“Elker alum Ben Ames and Coach Eric Herzing have always been role models to me because they are hard workers who have accomplished a lot and understand everything,” he said.
Ames captured the D-9 Class AA individual golf title as a senior in 2016 when Zameroski was a freshman.
Zameroski also helped lead the Johnsonburg baseball team (through the schools’ co-op) to a District 9 Class AA title as a sophomore in 2018 when he was the team’s primary catcher.
The senior said it’s hard to choose what his greatest sports accomplishment has been.
“That’s a very difficult question but winning the D-9 championship in basketball last year and this year were pretty special,” he said.
Outside of his sports and school, Zameroski likes to hunt and ski. He also is a dog lover.
Zameroski, the son of Bill and Nancy Zameroski, has an older brother Ross (2016 graduate) who played football, basketball and baseball at Ridgway. He was a Big 30 All-Star in football.
He currently is waiting to see if his will be able to compete one last time in high school, with school and all athletic activities currently halted due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
“It truly has affected me a lot because this is my senior season of baseball, and I truly believe we can win some championships this year,” said Zameroski.
After graduation, Zameroski plans to attend Westmoreland County Community College. He said he has thought about playing a sport there, but getting into a college program (major) is his main priority.