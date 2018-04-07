BOYS
WHITE 117, RED 107
White - 117
Josh Terry 6 0-0 12, Adam Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Reese Wilson 2 0-0 4, Nathan Schneider 11 0-0 24, Lucas Bowser 4 0-0 10, Nathan Banner 6 0-0 15, Deondre Terwilliger 6 0-0 15, Christian Smith 5 0-0 11, Brandon Matthews 5 0-0 13, Noah Vokes 4 0-0 8. Totals: 51 0-0 117.
Red - 103
Seth Berlin 5 0-0 11, Kacey Raubenstrauch 2 0-0 6, Neil MacDonald 4 0-0 8, Austin Hummell 11 0-0 23, Cam Craig 6 0-0 15, Corey Rapp 1 0-0 2, Jared Green 4 0-0 10, Ryan Newton 6 0-0 17, Johnny Mitchell 5 0-0 11. Totals: 44 0-0 103.
3-pointers: White 15 (Shaffer, Schneider 2, Bowser 2, Banner 3, Terwilliger 3, Smith, Matthews 3), Red 15 (Berlin, Raubenstrauch 2, Hummell, Craig 3, Green 2, Newton 5, Mitchell).
GIRLS
WHITE 117, RED 80
White - 117
Kaitlyn Morelli 2 0-0 4, Ali Cousins 2 0-0 4, Emily Fullem 6 2-2 14, Taylor Geer 11 1-2 24, Leah Miller 5 0-0 10, Lexi Holt 6 0-0 15, Camryn Thomas 7 2-5 16, Haley Keck 3 3-3 10, Abbey Woodard 6 3-4 15, EmmaRae Easton 2 0-0 5. Totals: 50 11-16 117.
Red - 80
Ellie Thompson 5 6-8 16, Frankee Remmick 0 3-4 3, Brooke Cline 0 0-0 0, Shayla Bickel 6 0-0 12, Rachael Morgan 2 0-0 4, Emily Hegedus 5 3-6 13, Tori Obenrader 7 1-4 18, Ashley Hallowell 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Byerley 1 3-4 7, Livia Andreassi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 16-26 80.
3-pointers: White 6 (Geer, Holt 3, Keck, Easton), Red 4 (Obenrader 3, Byerley).
