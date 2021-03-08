“Let not your heart be troubled,” are the words from one of a god’s angels, or so Sean Hannity presumes he is. He has led you to the brink, and yet, was overheard at a mask-less party, some say, saying he had it on good information, that a “God’s Son” was on the way. No, he was not referring to Don Jr. or Eric, as March 4 has passed with little fanfare, but the returning of a “God-Send” — the original Jesus who will enter the atmosphere soon, some including Sean may assume, but as an alcoholic addict. Sean perhaps believes this is the only way to rid us of the affliction of drug addiction, whether it be a liquid drug such as alcohol, or powdered, pill or other form of mood-altering substance in smokable form, etc.
While keeping “Your Eyes Wide Shut” he has led the faithful to the brink and some, like the lemmings at the Capitol building, the “lunacy fringe” members, went off the deep end. We should have some compassion for those caught up in the “Crush” as much as we do when on a slippery road, one car loses control and the rest can do little but slide into home base, for following too close for conditions, usually without scoring a run. Even on the best of days, many of us follow too close, and if one “flips its lid” we have all at times shared in the misery. When many flip their lids during good conditions, on non-icy roads, we must assume a command was given over the C.B. perhaps, like “Afghanistan Bananastand,” two words not often heard, and thus used to “trigger” the mob. Putin has been known to use such words, some say. Like “Trumpet Democracy Away, Hi Ho Silver” yet sans the mask! Congress, when hearing their leader, then reply, “Yes Kemosabe! Yes, Yes!”
Following false idols down paths to a fork in the road has one outcome. You are Forked!
However, using those who suffer from mental illness to stage an uprising, is much like what happened in the movie, “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest,” in which Jack Nicholson at least had compassion for the mentally ill, while Sean Hannity was more a Nurse Ratchet. If you saw the movie you will recall, Nurse Ratchet was more a “battle axe,” wielding her power as an axe to control the mentally ill in cruel ways, so she could maintain control.
Sean and Tucker do similar in my opinion, while many of you might disagree as you take the “hate pill” they provide you daily. The rift in America was started by Fox, and now has many networks that follow suit, like a large spider web that the mentally ill and drug addicts, if you believe addiction is an illness, get caught up in. That web has reached across more than just America, as Fox and Friends, are now world wide.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg