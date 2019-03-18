Spring is here and the Redbank Valley Public Library is once again having our Spring Book and Bake Sale!
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 28-30, there will be baked goodies and books galore for sale at the library.
There is always something for everyone with books from different genres and for all ages, as well as DVDs, CDs, games, puzzles, stuffed animals, and baked goods to snack on while you browse.
If you would like to volunteer to donate any baked goods or designate some time to helping with the book sale, please contact the library to see what we need at (814) 275-2870.
Easter is just around the bend as well and we are celebrating here at the library too!
The Easter Bunny will be joining us for pictures again this year on Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m. Easter activities will also be going on. So stop by for some fun and a quick picture. Photos will be available for purchase.
Just a reminder, that library board meetings are the third Tuesday of every month and are posted on our website’s calendar. All events and functions that take place at the library are listed on the calendar as well.
This Thursday, March 21, Career Link staff will be here at the library to provide “Steps to a Successful Interview.”
If you are in search of a new job, these pointers could be just what you are looking for to nail that interview.Call the library to sign up and let us know you are coming.
