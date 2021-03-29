The Redbank Valley Public Library is open for in-person service; please spread the word.
We are happy to say we have seen a lot of familiar faces lately and are looking forward to seeing more. We have been busy adding a used books-for-sale area toward the back of the library, so come and take a look at what we have. There are books, of course, but there are also DVDs, audio books, cookbooks, and even some VHS tapes. We also have last year’s magazines for sale if you’d like to take any of them home with you.
However, if you can’t find anything in this selection, stop back at the end of April when we have our Spring Book and Bake Sale. It will run the last week of April, from April 26-29, during business hours.
Also, if you would like to help out with the bake sale, please contact us and let us know what you will be making.
Are you planning a trip out of the country sometime soon and need a passport? We can help you with that; just make an appointment, bring your documents and picture, and we can assist you in obtaining a passport.
Just a reminder though, that passports are currently taking 10-12 weeks to get back. So, plan accordingly.
We still have a few spots left in our ceramic class for Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of Easter items available for painting. Prices range from $2 and up, depending on what you choose.
We still have tax forms available here at the library. If we don’t have one you’re looking for, we can always print it out for you. The IRS has extended the end date for taxes to May 17, so you still have plenty of time. We will keep the forms available until then.