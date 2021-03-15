The Redbank Valley Public Library is open and offering all of our services.
You can copy, fax, use the internet, browse the shelves and make an appointment for a passport. Tax forms are available here now, and if we don’t have a paper version of the form you’re looking for, we can always print it out for you.
We are now accepting donations of books as well, and plan to have a spring book and bake sale.
If you’re interested in baking any cookies for us, please contact the library and let us know what kind.
We have begun having ceramic painting classes again and our first class will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.
Space is limited and you have to sign up to attend. Call (814) 275-2870 to reserve your spot.
The library’s Book Club for April will be at Porchvue Winery on the second Thursday of the month, April 8, at 6 p.m.
The book for next month is “The Seas” by Samantha Hunt. You can pick up the book here at the library or look for it on Overdrive.
The Northwest PA CareerLink offers free virtual workshops on topics like Resume Writing, Interview Skills, Making a Career Change, Stress Management, Mastering the PA CareerLink site, and more!
You can find the schedule for these online events at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov under the Events tab after logging into your account.
If you need assistance with registering for an event and/or creating an account, please contact Kat at (814) 272-4163, or kathryn.thompson@nwpacareerlink.org. A smart phone or a computer with an internet connection is required to attend these workshops.
The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Memorial Gifts to the Trust Endowment:
• Maxine Otte from her East Penn Street Neighbors.
Books Donated In Memory Of:
• Donna Shea, “Before She Was Helen” from New Bethlehem Chapter No. 230.
• Jean McDonald, “Twilight at Blueberry Barrens” from New Bethlehem Chapter No. 230.
• Kenneth Neville, “ Thin, Thin Ice” and “Cold Wind” from Brian George and Lucille Sayers.
• Betty Oaks, “Secrets of My Heart,” “The Way of Love” and “Forever by Your Side” from Terry and Marsha George.
• Maxine Otte, “Stitches in Time” and “The Mistress of Tall Acre” from East Penn St. Neighbors.
• Dona L Palaggo, “White Out,” “Next to Last Stand” and “The Disappeared” from Sonja and Chuck Leach.
• Dona Palaggo, “The Book of Two Ways” from Charles Leach Agency.
• Dona Palaggo, “The Daughters of Erietown,” “Meerkat Moves to the Desert” and “I’ve Loved You Since Forever” from Norm Toy.
• Dona Palaggo, “Dog is Love” from Tammy Burford.
• Dona Palaggo, “Loves Fortune” and “The Friendship List” from Joseph and Charlene Gallian.
• Rose Rearick, “DIY Braids” and “A Girl’s Hairstyle Handbook” from Joan Johnston.
• Penny Renwick, donation to Day of Giving from Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
• Vada Jean Roof, “Music and How it Works” and “The Children’s Blizzard” from John and Nora Lavely.
• Judy Schreckengost, “All That Glitters” from Sandy and Larry Dubia.
• Donna Shea, “Dragonfly” from the First United Methodist Church.
• Donna Shea, “Anxious People” from Sandy and Larry Dubia.
• Donna Shea, “Killing Crazy Horse” from the New Bethlehem Civic Club.
• Larry Shirey, “Unbroken” from Pam Shirey.
• Sara (Smith) Slatton, “Christmas Cupcake Murder” and “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” from Gmaw Shaffer.
• Betty Smith, “I Captured the Castle” and “Neighbors” from Harriet Cressman.
• John E. Smith, “Hideaway” and “Walk the Wire” from Constance Fourmet.
• Lew Sturgeon, “Sidetracks: True Stories of Hunting and Fishing on Paths Less Traveled” from Annie Bonanno.
• Rose Wiant, “Shiver” and “Before She Disappeared” from Frank and Barbara McMillen.
• Rose Wiant, “The Guest List” from Rhonda, Morgan and Scott Toth.
• Donna Willison, “Wilderness Survival,” “Hibernation” and “Llama, Llama, Loves Camping” from Springside Baptist Church.
• Ron Yeany Sr., “Fortune and Glory” from the First United Methodist Church.
Books Donated
In Honor Of:
• Redbank Valley Class of 1954, “Dear Edward,” “The Conference of the Birds,” “The Book of Lost Friends” and “Finally Focused” from the Class of 1954.
Library Angel Books:
• “The Family,” “Buried Angels,” “A Cold Trail,” “Broken Souls,” “The Blossom Twins,” “The Secret Admirer” snd “Somebody’s Daughter” from Diane Reinsel.