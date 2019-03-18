RIMERSBURG – Ray and Shirley Springer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Ray Springer married Shirley Hilliard on March 14, 1969, in the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rimersburg. The service was officiated by the Rev. Himes.
The couple have two children, Ray Springer and his wife, Billie, of Leeper, and Sheila Meyers and her husband, Andy, of Summerville.
The couple has five grandchildren, Jesse and Benjamin Springer, Heather Myers and her fiance, Vance Newell, and Andrea and Andrew Myers.
Great-grandchildren are Ella and Dominic Newell.
Mr. Springer is retired from Indspec in Petrolia.
Mrs. Springer worked at the Parker glass plant and retired from Union School District. Both retired in 2006.
A family dinner was held at Plyler’s in Brookville to celebrate the occasion.
