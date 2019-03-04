Seats are filling up fast for the Redbank Valley Public Library’s upcoming trip to Lancaster and the Sight and Sound Theater to see “Jesus.”
If you are interested in going, please contact the library to get on the list and for further information. You must be signed up by March 18 and pay your deposit of $85 to reserve your spot. The final payment is due on April 1 and we will be leaving from the library bright and early on Good Friday, April 19, at 5 a.m.
It is a one-day, fun-filled trip and we look forward to having a great time with friends and family.
Our Spring Book and Bake Sale is coming up at the end of March.
We will have fresh baked goodies and plenty of books from all different genres for all ages on sale here at the library.
The Book and Bake Sale will start on Thursday, March 28 and run through Saturday, March 30. Stop in and find some of your favorites.
The Easter Bunny will be here at the library again this year on Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m. Bring your child for story time, crafts and picture with the Easter Bunny.
Also, April 1 through April 18 we will have eggs hidden in the library for children to participate in an egg hunt when they visit the library (limit of four eggs per child per visit).
On Tuesday, March 26, we will be having a teen movie after school. Students will be invited to vote on a newly released movie to watch. So, if you are staying after school, come join us!
Are you job searching? Once a month, the Career Link staff will come to the library to help. If you are interested in any further information, contact the library.
