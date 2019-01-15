SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following are SRU students from your area who made the dean’s list:
- Kayla Bruner from Brookville.
- Caitlin Chavez from Brookville.
- Malori Hite from Brookville.
- Megan Miller from Brookville.
- David Neeman from Brookville.
- Olivia Witherite from Brookville.
- Hali Olson from Brookville.
- Elaina Powell from Brookville.
- Bryan Stamler from Brookville.
- Logan Thrush from Brookville.
- Eden Craig from Corsica.
- Jacob Daugherty from Corsica.
- Anita Snyder from Corsica.
- Rachel Deemer from Clarion.
- Nicolette Glenn from Clarion.
- Kirsten Hegburg from Clarion.
- Kortney Kemmer from Clarion.
- Ashley Cumberledge from Dayton.
- Sierra Shick from Dayton
- Tiffany Daniels from Strattanville.
- Morgan Clark from Strattanville.
- Scot King from Reynoldsville.
- Amber Corbeil from Reynoldsville.
- Lexi Douglas from Summerville.
- Nikki Shields from Summerville.
- Whitney Smith from Summerville.
- Emily Everett from Marienville.
- Janell Burkett from Punxsutawney.
- McKenzie Ferrent from Punxsutawney.
- Kaitlyn Leamer from Sykesville.
- Jendi Zimmerman from Sykesville.
- Megane Schaffer from Big Run.
- Danessa Allison from DuBois.
- Dane Aucker from DuBois.
- Bojay Buriak from DuBois.
- Brianna Clyde from DuBois.
- Mitchell Ferra from DuBois.
- Brock Ruth from DuBois.
- Erin Siders from DuBois.
- Shelby Jurcevich from DuBois.
- Shane Marshall from DuBois.
- Kelly Nowak from DuBois.
- Tyler Vanchure from DuBois.
- Kaycee Vanchure from DuBois.
- Haley Woodward from DuBois.
- Samantha Vida from DuBois.
- Kalee Wayne from DuBois
- Megan Young from DuBois.
- Kaitlin Yankovich from Ridgway.
- Ross Martin from Ridgway.
- Madison Herzing from Ridgway.
- Jenna DeAngelo from Ridgway.
- Elizabeth Kemick from Ridgway.
- Julianna Esposito from Brockway.
- James Wood from Brockway.
- Samantha Prave from Brockway.
- Joshua Salada from Brockway.
- Caitlyn Kilmer from Brockport.
