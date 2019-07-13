LUCINDA — Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 80th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda were recently announced.
Liberty 5K Run-Walk medalists include:
- Overall female winner – Sara Lander; Female 14 and under: Taylor Dailey; Female 15 to 19: Alexandra Ochs; Female 20 to 29: Jessica Troup; Female 30 to 39: Erika Carpin; Female 40 to 49: Erin Smithley; Female 50 to 59: Pam Baughman; Female 60 and over: Renee Bodden
- Overall male winner: BJ Roth; Male 14 and under: Brady Pierce; Male 15 to 19: Nate Datko; Male 20 to 29: James Seidle; Male 30 to 39: AJ Mayernik; Male 40 to 49: Todd Mcgill; Male 50 to 59: Tony Ruth; Male 60 to 69: Al Lander; Male 70 to 79: Frank Rapp
Grand Prize winners include:
- Grand Prize – $5,000, Gina Seitz, Lucinda
- $2,000, Steve Mauersburg, Owings, MD
- $1,000, Ben Strickenberger, Oil City
- $500, Leroy Armagost, Lucinda
- $300, Max Wolbert, Cranberry
- Faller’s La-Z-Boy Recliner, Ann Huebert, Lucinda
- Kronospan Laminate Flooring, Ann Huebert, Lucinda
- Golf-N-Stay –Cross Creek Resort, Bill Nebinski, Knox
- $300 Sheetz Card, Ron Rapp, Miola
- Nintendo Switch, Andrea Grolemund, Punxsutawney
- Dual Function Grill, Rob Bauer, Lucinda
Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:
- “Broken Star” Quilt, Darlene Flick, Leeper
- “Pastel Addison Star” Quilt, Donna Hamil, Emlenton
- Kronospan Laminate Flooring, Linda McCloskey, Lucinda
- Garden Bench donated by Lander’s Inc., Karen McGriffin, Emlenton
- $100, Pat Holford, Westminster, MD
The Super 50-50 winner was Dan Guntrum, Rimersburg
St. Joseph parishioners and festival organizers expressed their gratitude to the many individual and corporate sponsors from the surrounding area for their contributions toward the Grand Prize drawing. Interested persons may view the complete list of sponsors at http://bit.ly/StJoseph4thofJulyGrandPrizeSponsors.
Promotional support was provided in part by the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau as a Clarion County Hotel Tax project in conjunction with the Clarion County Hotel Tax Committee and the Clarion County Commissioners. For more area events and lodging information log onto www.visitPAGO.com
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. Each year the school enrolls students of all backgrounds and denominations in preschool through grade 6. Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is open and registration arrangements can be made by calling the school at 814-226-8018 or emailing sue.mccleary@stjosephlucinda.com